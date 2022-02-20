Learning to code can be a huge, life-changing decision. It might seem overwhelming at first, but it all unfolds if you understand fundamental concepts and put in the effort. The tool you always have by your side — your phone — can help a great deal in learning how to code, and I’ve rounded up a list of the best coding apps to get you started.

When you don’t have access, or it’s not convenient to use your desktop, these apps are an effective way to build your knowledge. I’ve used a few of them to brush up while waiting for the bus to arrive or while traveling. Most of the apps listed here are free to access, but you can pay to unlock additional content, quizzes, mentorship, and so on.

1) SoloLearn

SoloLearn is a one-stop shop irrespective of whether you’re just learning code or want to brush your skills. The app offers courses on a host of languages, including R, Python, SQL, C++, and Java. You can pick up many more skills and tools that can help you become a data scientist, web developer, or even a full stack developer. The app is infused with an active community, and you can also compete with other members in code challenges.

2) Mimo

If you want to pick up SQL, Python, or web development, Mimo is a good choice, too. The well-designed app explains key concepts with easy-to-understand coursework and examples. There’s a built-in glossary, and you can practice your code and run it within the app. If you’re looking for certificates, Mimo offers that too upon completing a course.

3) DataCamp

DataCamp is an excellent source for learning the fundamentals of Python, R, SQL, and concepts like data science, visualization, and machine learning. Hands-on exercises immediately follow the structurally sound courses, which ensures that you’re ready for the coding challenges and projects the platform offers. The first chapter of every course is available for free, so you can dip your toes in before paying up for full access.

4) Grasshopper

Google has come to the rescue for those on their way to learn JavaScript with their coding app, Grasshopper. Unlike most apps on this list, it’s completely free to use and will even bestow you with certificates as you move ahead in the course. The app focuses on visual puzzles to explain concepts and offers real-time feedback. If you need help with putting consistent efforts, you can also set daily reminders.

5) Programming Hub

Programming Hub is probably the most content-rich app on the list, offering courses on everything from coding languages to app development and software engineering. There are a few free courses, but you can pay a lifetime access fee of about $30 to unlock 100+ courses and certifications. What I like the most about this app is that every course description clearly defines what you’ll be learning and whether the course will fit your objectives. It even includes an estimated salary that you could earn with the skills you pick up.

6) Enki

If a good interface appeals to you, Enki is one of the better-designed apps that can help you learn languages like Python and SQL from scratch. The content is easy to understand and is well-explained with strong examples. If you’re starting your coding journey with a friend or a group, you can even create a team to stay notified about their progress, which helps you stay motivated. For those who have some experience, you can dive straight into solving challenges.

7) Encode

Encode is a simple, no-frills app that offers bite-sized coding lessons – think of it as TikTok instead of YouTube videos. The interface is intuitive, and the app offers free lessons on Python, JavaScript, and web development. If you don’t want to waste your time on network issues, you can even download the lessons offline. There are exercises, too, but you’ll have to pay for those.

8) Learn Web Development

This app doesn’t need an introduction, because the name is self-explanatory. If you’re explicitly pursuing web development skills, this is an app you should check out. It offers tutorials and courses on all relevant topics, from HTML/CSS to how you can build your website from scratch. There’s free content on offer, but you’ll have to pay up for full content, certificates, priority support, and cross-platform clients.

9) ScratchJr

Let’s face it, kids today are growing up with access to powerful technology, and if they’re going to be spending hours watching videos, you might as well let them try ScratchJr. Based on MIT’s Scratch coding language made for kids (6-16), the app allows kids to create their own interactive stories and games. It promotes computational thinking and problem-solving skills with an interface designed to match a young child’s cognitive, personal, social, and emotional development.

10) CuriousJr

CuriousJr is tailored for kids between Grade 6 and 12 and teaches design, structure, algorithm, and basic programming concepts. The coursework is visual and engaging, and allows students to create apps and games right on the mobile. It’s completely free to use and takes the bore out of coding — a great way to get started on your coding journey.

