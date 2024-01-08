There are many online video editing tools, and Clipchamp is one of the best. Microsoft bought the Australian company in late 2021, and the service became part of Windows. While it is available as an app and works great even on the best budget Android phones, not everyone will be thrilled with the new Microsoft experience. There are alternatives to Clipchamp for desktop and mobile devices.

What is Clipchamp?

Clipchamp is an easy-to-use video editing application designed for people who don't want to fuss with hundreds of settings and options. It's simple and intuitive. It's available as a desktop and mobile app.

The idea behind Clipchamp has always been web-first simple video editing. It's an Australian-based startup that launched in 2014 and went international in 2016. They released a mobile app for Android and iOS in the same year and moved their headquarters to Seattle, WA, in 2018.

It was a convenient move because Microsoft, next door in Redmond, took notice and bought the company for $200 million in 2021. Clipchamp was quickly wrapped up in Microsoft Windows as a default app, replacing Windows Movie Maker.

Best free Clipchamp alternatives

Clipchamp retains the same features it had before its acquisition by Microsoft. However, users must now share their data with the tech giant. Some people may not be confident of Clipchamp's future as Microsoft pivots towards AI, going as far as integrating ChatGPT 4 into the mobile Edge browser.

There are options if you're looking for something a little less Microsoft-y for your video editing needs. Here are the best free Clipchamp alternatives.

Canva

Canva is a popular web-based creative tool. It has a web version and a mobile app. The service has a premium tier that unlocks many features, but most people will get by with the free version.

One of the best things about Canva is the template library. You can choose from dozens of pre-made templates that add professional graphics and effects to your videos. There are filters, animations, cut animations, and text graphics. These are available with the free version of the app.

Pros:

Easy to use.

Drag-and-drop editing.

Dozens of templates, graphics, animations, and other creative tools.

Mobile app available.

Cons:

Complicated editing tools are locked behind a paywall.

Mobile app can feel cluttered.

Visme

Visme is another simple-to-use web-based video editor with a lot of built-in functionality. It's a lot like Canva in that you can do more than video editing, such as creating presentations, infographics, and other visuals.

Visme has a free tier and a premium tier. The free version includes some of the excellent templates for which the service is known. There's also an Android app available from the Play Store.

Pros:

Video templates produce stunning results.

Easy to use.

Drag-and-drop editing.

Mobile app available.

Cons:

Limited options in the free tier.

Mobile app can feel cluttered.

Adobe Express

Adobe Express used to be called Adobe Spark Video. The name change has not diminished the service. It's still a popular free video editor on the internet. There isn't a premium tier. Adobe advertises Express as "Free use forever, no credit card needed."

The service includes templates, animations, and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for video editing. The mobile apps are available on the Play Store and the App Store.

Pros:

High-quality and functional user interface.

Great library of templates.

Free forever.

Includes a mobile app.

Cons:

Murky privacy policies.

Limited animations and graphics.

Filmora

Source: Wondershare

Filmora is a robust video editor from Wondershare. You can use it as a desktop app or a mobile app. There isn't a web version of the service. Chrome OS and Linux users may need to jump through some hoops.

Filmora has plenty going for it. It's blazing fast. The render speeds are better than any of the other free alternatives. It doesn't require an internet connection to use.

Pros:

Stable and dependable.

Fast render speeds.

Respectable library of templates and graphics.

Mobile app available.

Cons:

More complicated than most other free editors.

Free tier has limited options.

No Chrome OS or Linux applications.

Google Photos

Google Photos has recently become a Clipchamp alternative. It's also one of the best video editors for anyone using a Chromebook. With the help of Google's implementation of AI, Google Photos helps you touch up video and remove unwanted noise.

Stock footage libraries, animations, and templates aren't available. You'll need to record a lot of B roll if you want to splice in footage. It's available across platforms and is free.

Pros:

AI smarts to spruce up videos.

Easy to use.

Cross-platform.

Free.

Cons:

No templates or stock libraries.

Requires an internet connection.

Best paid Clipchamp alternatives

Source: Unsplash

Free is great. But free Clipchamp alternatives often come with limits. Use a paid video editor to improve your game.

Premium Clipchamp alternatives include everything from unlimited template libraries to sounds and copyright-free music. Many have large libraries of stock footage you can use.

DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is one of the most popular video editing suites among professionals, from YouTubers to Hollywood editors. It includes everything from pro-level video editing tools to sound production and graphics.

Unlike Clipchamp or most free tools, there isn't a mobile app or web app. This is an intensive and expensive video editing suite you download to your PC or Mac.

Pros:

A top video editing suite for professionals.

Robust and dependable.

You can use it offline.

Cons:

No mobile app.

One-time fees can be expensive for those on a budget.

Complicated user interface with a steep learning curve.

Adobe Premier Pro

There's no disputing that Adobe Premier Pro is the gold standard in video editing. It's one of the most used platforms by professionals and amateurs, with nearly three million paid users.

Still, it may be too much to use as a Clipchamp alternative. The interface is designed for those who need pro-level video editing. The Adobe monthly fee may also be too much for many hobbyists.

Pros:

Robust and dependable.

Fast render speeds.

Large library of templates, graphics, and animations.

Easy-to-use interface.

Cons:

A monthly or yearly subscription is required.

No mobile app.

Not available on Chrome OS or Linux.

Corel Video Studio Ultimate

Corel doesn't get much love these days, but professionals respect its video editing software. Corel Video Studio Ultimate has an intuitive user interface and an affordable one-time price. Corel offers an Android APK, so you can edit on your smartphone.

If you don't need all the bells and whistles, Corel Video Studio Ultimate may not be for you. It's a professional-grade video editing suite. Also, there isn't a web app, so cross-platform functionality is limited.

Pros:

Fast render speeds and a friendly user interface.

Affordable one-time price.

Drag-and-drop editing and lots of options.

An official Android APK you can sideload.

Cons:

Not available on Linux or Chrome OS.

Limited template library.

Canva Pro

Canva Pro is the perfect balance between the ease of use of Clipchamp and more sophisticated pro-level options. The Canva free tier offers a lot, and the pro tier takes that further with an immense library of stock footage, thousands of templates, and an AI assistant that can help you create stunning visuals with a few commands.

One of the downsides of Canva Pro is the monthly subscription. Considering everything you get, it can be worth it. Canva is web-based, so you can use it on any device. There's also a robust app for Android and iOS.

Pros:

Thousands of templates, graphics, and animations.

The AI assistant can work wonders.

Massive stock footage and stock sound libraries.

Cross-platform, including mobile apps.

Cons:

A monthly subscription.

Mobile app can feel cluttered.

Do you need a Clipchamp alternative?

Clipchamp offers most of what the alternatives offer, and it does it for free. Clipchamp is stable, cross-platform, and has fantastic mobile apps. Its only downside might be the limited library of templates and animations.

Canva remains one of the highest-rated services if you must use something other than Clipchamp. For mobile-only video editing, we have a great list of Android video editing apps you can explore.