The best Chromeboxes and Chrome desktops are a less mobile alternative to Chromebooks, and ideal for those who enjoy working with ChromeOS on a desk with large monitors and a host of accessories. They're also a popular solution for retail spaces and kiosks that need a compact, easy-to-use Chrome device.

Whereas the best Chromebooks are quite plentiful and varied, Chromeboxes and Chrome desktops are usually limited to one or two models per major manufacturer. There are fewer models to choose from compared to laptops, but you can connect any keyboard, mouse, and monitor that you'd like. This holds true for all-in-one Chrome devices, except when a monitor comes built right in. We've put together a list of the best Chromeboxes and Chrome desktops to help you buy the latest and greatest hardware.

Thanks to its all-in-one design, HP's Chromebase 21.5 sets itself apart from the other options in this list. Instead of just a small box with performance hardware inside, the Chromebase has a full setup with a display, speakers, camera, and more. It's essentially the best of two Chrome OS worlds. You get a large screen that can rotate, excellent speakers, and even a wireless keyboard and mouse thrown in for good measure. Plus, there's the touch interaction and sleek Chrome OS interface that you can get from a Chromebook. The 21.5-inch display has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution and can rotate around for vertical or horizontal orientations. You can even attach other displays to the Chromebase if you need a larger setup. The display sits on a sturdy conical stand that houses the device's performance hardware as well as some 5W stereo speakers. It's all wrapped in a fabric that allows sound through while giving the Chromebase a bit of personality. A row of ports along the back of the stand includes two USB-A, two USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can always add one of the best Chromebook docks if you need more ports. There's also a power cord that slips into a channel under the bottom of the base for a cleaner look. Inside, the Chromebase 21.5 is available with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor (CPU), up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to a 256GB M.2 PCIe solid-state drive (SSD). We tested a model with this configuration in our HP Chromebase 21.5 review and came away with a smooth Chrome OS experience that could handle light gaming, productivity work, streaming, and more. HP does offer lesser configs with a Pentium CPU and as low as 4GB of RAM, but we recommend the Core chip and at least 8GB of RAM to keep from experiencing hangups and issues with multitasking.

Models with Pentium CPU and 4GB RAM are underpowered

Tips while shopping for your next Chromebox

The Chromeboxes and Chrome desktops included above represent the best you can buy today. Many of them, however, can be customized with different levels of performance hardware, which can lead to over- or under-buying for your needs. There are some major factors to keep in mind when choosing your Chromebox or Chrome desktop:

Intel's Core processors will deliver the best performance, and you can generally choose between Core i3, i5, and i7 (with ascending performance levels). Intel Celeron and Pentium processors are also common here, but they're best reserved for light use and focused tasks.

4GB of RAM is on the low-end performance-wise, and you don't want to end up with a device that can't keep up with your workflow. Stick with 4GB only if you're using it lightly or find a mega deal. 8GB of RAM will perform much better, and the gains will grow with 16GB or 32GB. More RAM will also keep you going long into the future.

Chromeboxes and desktops have Auto Expiration Updates (AUE) just like their Chromebook counterparts. Upon hitting this date, Google no longer guarantees updates. In this round-up, we list every AUE date to help you shop, and you can rest assured there are no dates earlier than 2028 included.

Your user experience will hinge heavily on a Chromebox's accessories. Some Chromeboxes and Chrome desktops come with a keyboard and mouse, but we still recommend checking out the best keyboards for Chromebooks and the best mice for Chromebooks. You'll be much happier with accessories suited perfectly to your preferences.

Getting the best Chromebox or Chrome desktop for you

Many of the best Chromeboxes share a similar compact design and performance levels. Then, you also have Chrome desktops and all-in-ones like the HP Chromebase, which can take on the role of the family computer thanks to its built-in 21.5-inch FHD touch display, zippy performance, 5W stereo speakers, and competitive price.

In our HP Chromebase 21.5 review, Commerce Editor Ara Wagoner noted that it "lets you have the best of both Chrome OS worlds: the much larger screen and beefier speakers of a desktop with the touch interaction and easy-to-use interface of a Chromebook." It's good enough to earn our Editor's Choice badge and should be a perfect pick if you'd like to buy all you need in one go. HP even tosses in a pretty solid wireless keyboard and mouse to get you going.

If you're looking for a more traditional Chromebox and don't want to overspend, CTL's Chromebox CBx2 comes with a wide variety of performance hardware and a very reasonable starting price. It's compact, can be VESA-mounted, and has a generous selection of ports. Similarly, the Acer Chromebox CXI4 has a ton of available hardware, a great port selection, a vertical stand, and VESA mounting hardware. And for ultimate performance, you can get it with up to a Core i7-10610U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB M.2 SSD.

Note that Lenovo also announced a new ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox intended for enterprise use at the end of 2022, and we're still waiting for a solid release date. There is also expected to be a consumer version available. The M60q is modeled after similar compact ThinkCentre PCs and will feature 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, many ports, and Wi-Fi 6E.