It's easy to understand why Chromebook sales have been going strong, offering users performance, affordability, and security, all in one convenient package. And with support for Android and Linux software (to say nothing of Steam compatibility just around the corner), it's easier than ever to recommend picking one up.
But how do you know which Chromebook is right for you, when there are just so many options out there, with so many sounding so alike? We've done the legwork of picking out some of the best Chromebooks of the moment, and bringing them all together here for you to check out.
1. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021)
Acer's Chromebook Spin 713 can feel a bit utilitarian, from its forgettable name to its somewhat bland design, but this laptop isn't looking to turn heads. Instead, it's focused on providing its users a refined, relatively premium experience, with luxuries like its large trackpad and more-than-capable silicon. That makes it a little more expensive than some of its peers, but with the Spin 713 there's little doubt where your money is going. If you're looking for a Chromebook that can actually compete with, and in some ways surpass, Windows laptops with similar specs, this should be your go-to option.
- Brand: Acer
- Storage: 256GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
- CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor clocked at 2.40GHz
- Memory: 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4X
- Battery: 4670mAh, “Up to 10 hours,” 45W USB-C quick charge
- Ports: Left: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x Headphone jack. Right: 1x microSD slot, 1x USB-A 3.0, 1x Kensington lock
- Camera: Font-facing HD 720p webcam
- Display (Size, Resolution): 13.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (2256x1504; 200 PPI), 3:2 aspect ratio, glossy “CineCrystal” display
- Weight: 3.20 lb (1.45 kg)
- GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics clocked at 1.30 GHz (up to four displays, maximum 4096x2304@60Hz over HDMI; 7680x4320@60Hz over DisplayPort)
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: 2-in-1 convertible
- Dimension: 11.8 (W) x 9.3 (D) x 0.67 (H) inches (299.72 x 236.22 x 17.02 millimeters)
- Network: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 802.11ax, 2x2 MIMO antenna + Bluetooth 5.2
- Speakers: Two down-firing stereo speakers
- Price: $600
- Board: Volteer
- Model: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W-5102)
- High-end performance
- Solid, reliable build
- Comfortable, responsive keyboard
- No fingerprint biometrics
- Underwhelming webcam
- Exspensive
2. Asus Chromebook CX9
There is a lot to like about the Asus Chromebook CX9, and right away you're struck by both how great this model looks, and how smoothly it performs. Of course, nothing in this world is free, and you pay quite a bit for that experience. What holds this Chromebook back is that it could use just a little more polish, like a better-feeling touchpad or longer-lasting battery. None of that's the end of the world, but for this kind of money we've got expectations.
- Brand: Asus
- Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
- CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core processor clocked at 2.8GHz
- Memory: 16GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: 50WHrs, “up to 14 hours,” 45W USB-C quick charge
- Ports: Left: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x Combo Headphone jack. Right: 1x microSD slot, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- Camera: Front-facing HD 720p webcam with privacy shutter
- Display (Size, Resolution): 14" IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080), 16:9 aspect ratio, glossy display, 400 nits, USI Pen support
- Weight: 2.30 lb (1.05 kg)
- GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics clocked at 1.30 GHz (up to four displays, maximum 4096x2304@60Hz over HDMI; 7680x4320@60Hz over DisplayPort)
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 2.7 (W) x 8.1 (D) x 0.7 (H) inches (322.58 x 205.74 x 17.78 mm)
- Network: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 802.11ax, 2x2 MIMO antenna + Bluetooth 5.2
- Speakers: Two down-firing stereo speakers, Harmon Kardon certified
- Price: $1,150.00
- Board: Volteer
- Model: Asus Chromebook CX9 (CX9400CEA-DS762T)
- High-end performance
- Good biometrics
- Satisfying keyboard
- Underwhelming battery
- Pricey
- Wobbly touchpad
3. HP Chromebook x2
Unlike the Lenovo, this 2-in-1 comes armed with all the accessories you'll need to take full advantage of it, including a stylus. The HP Chromebook X2 11 is a little smaller than some of these other options, but that can make it a great choice for users who value portability. It should handle all your Chrome OS demands just fine, but maybe don't go in with huge expectations when it comes to Linux or Android apps.
- Brand: Hewlett-Packard
- Storage: 64GB eMMC
- CPU: Snapdragon 7c
- Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x-2133 MHz RAM
- Operating System: 32 Wh, 45W charging via USB-C
- Battery: 32 Wh, 45W charging via USB-C
- Ports: 2x USB Type-C DisplayPort 1.2
- Camera: Front 5MP, rear 8MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 11-inch 2160 x 1440 multitouch LED IPS
- Weight: 2.57 lbs
- GPU: Adreno 618
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: 2-in-1
- Dimension: .94 in (W) x 6.96 in (D) x 0.30 in (H)
- Network: 802.11a /b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5
- Speakers: Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers
- Price: $600
- Board: Strongbad
- Model: 11-da0023dx
- Well equipped, with included stylus
- Quality construction
- Inconsistent performance
- A little pricey
- Thick and heavy
4. Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5
The Lenovo Duet 5 is great Chromebook for users who like a little flexibility, with its versatile 2-in-1 design. Unfortunately, the design isn't ideal for tablet mode, but it still works great as a laptop, and that OLED screen really manages to shine. The price is also easy to swallow, but you miss out on extras like a stylus as a result. It's a considerable upgrade over the cheaper (and criminally underpowered) Lenovo Chromebook Duet, but Chrome OS still has a long way to go to be great on tablets. Still, in docked mode this is our favorite Chromebook 2-in-1.
- Brand: Lenovo
- Storage: 64GB eMMC
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 Processor (8x Kryo 468 CPU, up to 2.55 GHz)
- Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: 42Wh, 15 hours
- Ports: 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, pogo pin
- Camera: Front 5MP fixed focus CMOS, rear 8MP AF
- Display (Size, Resolution): 13.3" FHD OLED (1920 x 1080)
- Weight: 700g / 1.5lbs
- GPU: Adreno 618
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: 2-in-1
- Dimension: 7.2mm x 186.8mm x 305.9mm / 0.28″ x 7.35″ x 12.04″
- Network: 802.11AC (2 x 2)
- Speakers: 4 x 1W
- Price: $500
- Model: Chromebook Duet 5
- Beautiful OLED panel
- Affordably priced
- Impressive battery life
- A little awkward as a tablet
- Middling performance
Picking the right Chromebook is difficult, and that's why this list is so short — because while cheap Chromebooks are fine and in many situations appropriate for settings like schools, the laptops we're recommending are suitable as Windows or macOS replacements, ready to get stuff done. We will continue to add to this list, of course, but rest assured that we're not going to recommend anything that we wouldn't use ourselves.
