It's easy to understand why Chromebook sales have been going strong, offering users performance, affordability, and security, all in one convenient package. And with support for Android and Linux software (to say nothing of Steam compatibility just around the corner), it's easier than ever to recommend picking one up.

But how do you know which Chromebook is right for you, when there are just so many options out there, with so many sounding so alike? We've done the legwork of picking out some of the best Chromebooks of the moment, and bringing them all together here for you to check out.

Editors choice 1. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Acer's Chromebook Spin 713 can feel a bit utilitarian, from its forgettable name to its somewhat bland design, but this laptop isn't looking to turn heads. Instead, it's focused on providing its users a refined, relatively premium experience, with luxuries like its large trackpad and more-than-capable silicon. That makes it a little more expensive than some of its peers, but with the Spin 713 there's little doubt where your money is going. If you're looking for a Chromebook that can actually compete with, and in some ways surpass, Windows laptops with similar specs, this should be your go-to option. Read More Specifications Brand: Acer

Acer Storage: 256GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

256GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor clocked at 2.40GHz

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor clocked at 2.40GHz Memory: 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4X

8GB dual-channel LPDDR4X Battery: 4670mAh, “Up to 10 hours,” 45W USB-C quick charge

4670mAh, “Up to 10 hours,” 45W USB-C quick charge Ports: Left: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x Headphone jack. Right: 1x microSD slot, 1x USB-A 3.0, 1x Kensington lock

Left: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x Headphone jack. Right: 1x microSD slot, 1x USB-A 3.0, 1x Kensington lock Camera: Font-facing HD 720p webcam

Font-facing HD 720p webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 13.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (2256x1504; 200 PPI), 3:2 aspect ratio, glossy “CineCrystal” display

13.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (2256x1504; 200 PPI), 3:2 aspect ratio, glossy “CineCrystal” display Weight: 3.20 lb (1.45 kg)

3.20 lb (1.45 kg) GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics clocked at 1.30 GHz (up to four displays, maximum 4096x2304@60Hz over HDMI; 7680x4320@60Hz over DisplayPort)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics clocked at 1.30 GHz (up to four displays, maximum 4096x2304@60Hz over HDMI; 7680x4320@60Hz over DisplayPort) Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029

June 2029 Form: 2-in-1 convertible

2-in-1 convertible Dimension: 11.8 (W) x 9.3 (D) x 0.67 (H) inches (299.72 x 236.22 x 17.02 millimeters)

11.8 (W) x 9.3 (D) x 0.67 (H) inches (299.72 x 236.22 x 17.02 millimeters) Network: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 802.11ax, 2x2 MIMO antenna + Bluetooth 5.2

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 802.11ax, 2x2 MIMO antenna + Bluetooth 5.2 Speakers: Two down-firing stereo speakers

Two down-firing stereo speakers Price: $600

$600 Board: Volteer

Volteer Model: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W-5102) Pros High-end performance

Solid, reliable build

Comfortable, responsive keyboard Cons No fingerprint biometrics

Underwhelming webcam

Exspensive Buy This Product Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Premium pick 2. Asus Chromebook CX9 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Asus There is a lot to like about the Asus Chromebook CX9, and right away you're struck by both how great this model looks, and how smoothly it performs. Of course, nothing in this world is free, and you pay quite a bit for that experience. What holds this Chromebook back is that it could use just a little more polish, like a better-feeling touchpad or longer-lasting battery. None of that's the end of the world, but for this kind of money we've got expectations. Read More Specifications Brand: Asus

Asus Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core processor clocked at 2.8GHz

11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core processor clocked at 2.8GHz Memory: 16GB LPDDR4X

16GB LPDDR4X Battery: 50WHrs, “up to 14 hours,” 45W USB-C quick charge

50WHrs, “up to 14 hours,” 45W USB-C quick charge Ports: Left: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x Combo Headphone jack. Right: 1x microSD slot, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

Left: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x Combo Headphone jack. Right: 1x microSD slot, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Camera: Front-facing HD 720p webcam with privacy shutter

Front-facing HD 720p webcam with privacy shutter Display (Size, Resolution): 14" IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080), 16:9 aspect ratio, glossy display, 400 nits, USI Pen support

14" IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080), 16:9 aspect ratio, glossy display, 400 nits, USI Pen support Weight: 2.30 lb (1.05 kg)

2.30 lb (1.05 kg) GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics clocked at 1.30 GHz (up to four displays, maximum 4096x2304@60Hz over HDMI; 7680x4320@60Hz over DisplayPort)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics clocked at 1.30 GHz (up to four displays, maximum 4096x2304@60Hz over HDMI; 7680x4320@60Hz over DisplayPort) Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029

June 2029 Form: Clamshell

Clamshell Dimension: 2.7 (W) x 8.1 (D) x 0.7 (H) inches (322.58 x 205.74 x 17.78 mm)

2.7 (W) x 8.1 (D) x 0.7 (H) inches (322.58 x 205.74 x 17.78 mm) Network: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 802.11ax, 2x2 MIMO antenna + Bluetooth 5.2

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 802.11ax, 2x2 MIMO antenna + Bluetooth 5.2 Speakers: Two down-firing stereo speakers, Harmon Kardon certified

Two down-firing stereo speakers, Harmon Kardon certified Price: $1,150.00

$1,150.00 Board: Volteer

Volteer Model: Asus Chromebook CX9 (CX9400CEA-DS762T) Pros High-end performance

Good biometrics

Satisfying keyboard Cons Underwhelming battery

Pricey

Wobbly touchpad Buy This Product Asus Chromebook CX9 Shop at Asus

3. HP Chromebook x2 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Unlike the Lenovo, this 2-in-1 comes armed with all the accessories you'll need to take full advantage of it, including a stylus. The HP Chromebook X2 11 is a little smaller than some of these other options, but that can make it a great choice for users who value portability. It should handle all your Chrome OS demands just fine, but maybe don't go in with huge expectations when it comes to Linux or Android apps. Read More Specifications Brand: Hewlett-Packard

Hewlett-Packard Storage: 64GB eMMC

64GB eMMC CPU: Snapdragon 7c

Snapdragon 7c Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x-2133 MHz RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x-2133 MHz RAM Operating System: 32 Wh, 45W charging via USB-C

32 Wh, 45W charging via USB-C Battery: 32 Wh, 45W charging via USB-C

32 Wh, 45W charging via USB-C Ports: 2x USB Type-C DisplayPort 1.2

2x USB Type-C DisplayPort 1.2 Camera: Front 5MP, rear 8MP

Front 5MP, rear 8MP Display (Size, Resolution): 11-inch 2160 x 1440 multitouch LED IPS

11-inch 2160 x 1440 multitouch LED IPS Weight: 2.57 lbs

2.57 lbs GPU: Adreno 618

Adreno 618 Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029

June 2029 Form: 2-in-1

2-in-1 Dimension: .94 in (W) x 6.96 in (D) x 0.30 in (H)

.94 in (W) x 6.96 in (D) x 0.30 in (H) Network: 802.11a /b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

802.11a /b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 Speakers: Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers

Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers Price: $600

$600 Board: Strongbad

Strongbad Model: 11-da0023dx Pros Well equipped, with included stylus

Quality construction Cons Inconsistent performance

A little pricey

Thick and heavy Buy This Product HP Chromebook x2 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Best value 4. Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy The Lenovo Duet 5 is great Chromebook for users who like a little flexibility, with its versatile 2-in-1 design. Unfortunately, the design isn't ideal for tablet mode, but it still works great as a laptop, and that OLED screen really manages to shine. The price is also easy to swallow, but you miss out on extras like a stylus as a result. It's a considerable upgrade over the cheaper (and criminally underpowered) Lenovo Chromebook Duet, but Chrome OS still has a long way to go to be great on tablets. Still, in docked mode this is our favorite Chromebook 2-in-1. Read More Specifications Brand: Lenovo

Lenovo Storage: 64GB eMMC

64GB eMMC CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 Processor (8x Kryo 468 CPU, up to 2.55 GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 Processor (8x Kryo 468 CPU, up to 2.55 GHz) Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X Battery: 42Wh, 15 hours

42Wh, 15 hours Ports: 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, pogo pin

2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, pogo pin Camera: Front 5MP fixed focus CMOS, rear 8MP AF

Front 5MP fixed focus CMOS, rear 8MP AF Display (Size, Resolution): 13.3" FHD OLED (1920 x 1080)

13.3" FHD OLED (1920 x 1080) Weight: 700g / 1.5lbs

700g / 1.5lbs GPU: Adreno 618

Adreno 618 Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029

June 2029 Form: 2-in-1

2-in-1 Dimension: 7.2mm x 186.8mm x 305.9mm / 0.28″ x 7.35″ x 12.04″

7.2mm x 186.8mm x 305.9mm / 0.28″ x 7.35″ x 12.04″ Network: 802.11AC (2 x 2)

802.11AC (2 x 2) Speakers: 4 x 1W

4 x 1W Price: $500

$500 Model: Chromebook Duet 5 Pros Beautiful OLED panel

Affordably priced

Impressive battery life Cons A little awkward as a tablet

Middling performance Buy This Product Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Shop at Best Buy

Picking the right Chromebook is difficult, and that's why this list is so short — because while cheap Chromebooks are fine and in many situations appropriate for settings like schools, the laptops we're recommending are suitable as Windows or macOS replacements, ready to get stuff done. We will continue to add to this list, of course, but rest assured that we're not going to recommend anything that we wouldn't use ourselves.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Email