- 9.00/10 1. Premium pick: Acer Chromebook Spin 714
- 8.00/10 2. Editors choice: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i
- 8.00/10 3. Best value: Acer Chromebook Spin 311
- 7.00/10 4. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
- 8.00/10 5. Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5
- 7.50/10 6. HP Chromebook 14
- 8.50/10 7. ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3
- 7.50/10 8. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i
- 8.00/10 9. Acer Chromebook 317
- 8.00/10 10. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360
- 7.50/10 11. HP Chromebook 11A
Some of the best Chromebooks are ideal for students and come from a variety of brands. We've collected a bunch of great options ranging from compact, budget laptops to oversized desktop replacements. Whether you're shopping for a young student with small hands or a more mature student who needs extra hardware performance and screen space, these Chromebooks should be perfect when it's time to head back to school.
1. Acer Chromebook Spin 714
If you're looking to land one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks for your student, Acer's Spin 714 is a great choice. Its 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor (CPU), 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB SSD will easily handle anything you throw its way, and the battery can still run for about 10 hours on a charge. The 14-inch touch display has a crisp 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, made taller thanks to the 16:10 aspect ratio. This makes it ideal for mature students tackling large projects and more involved tasks requiring heavier multitasking.
The 1080p webcam provides a clear picture when conferencing, and dual microphones are on board for clear chatting. You'll be able to connect most accessories straight to the Spin 714 thanks to its dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-A 3.2, and 3.5mm audio jack. There's no expandable storage slot, but you can always add one of the best docks for Chromebooks to expand connectivity. A stylus is included with the Chromebook for easy inking; it even has its own slot that keeps it charged.
The Chromebook Spin 714 costs more than many of the other picks in this roundup. However, the performance, display, battery life, and convertible design with military-grade durability certification make it worth the price for students who need a reliable and versatile laptop.
- Storage: 256GB SSD
- CPU: Intel Core i5-1235U
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4x
- Battery: Up to 10 hours of rated use, fast charging support via USB-C
- Ports: 2x USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4), HDMI, USB-A 3.2, 3.5mm combo audio
- Camera: 1080p front webcam
- Display (Size, Resolution): 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1200 pixels resolution), 16:10 aspect ratio
- Weight: 1.40 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2030
- Form: 2-in-1 convertible
- Dimension: 312.4 x 223.5 x 18.0 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2
- Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers
- Price: $599
- Model: CP714-1WN-53M9
- USI Compatibility: Yes, with integrated quick-charging USI stylus
- 14-inch FHD+ touch display, thin bezel
- Durable, sleek build
- Nimble Intel Core performance
- Comes with a stylus
- Display could be brighter
- No microSD or SD card reader
- Audio is a bit tinny
2. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i
Lenovo's Chromebook Flex 5i is one of our favorite laptops, especially for students who need strong performance and a durable, versatile build. Its convertible design allows for tent, stand, and tablet modes when not working in the regular notebook mode, and the plastic chassis looks and feels great no matter how you use it. The keyboard is comfortable, has a backlight, and dual 2W speakers flank the keys for unmuffled sound. Port selection is fairly generous with dual USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader, though you won't have access to Thunderbolt performance.
The 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU combined with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 128GB M.2 SSD offers strong performance even while multitasking. Our Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i review noted that "the Flex 5i didn't sputter even with 25 Chrome tabs, music playing on Spotify, and a couple of Android apps open." In addition, the 51Wh battery regularly lasts between eight and nine hours on a charge, which is enough to get through a school day without needing to search for an AC outlet.
- Storage: 128GB SSD
- CPU: Intel Core i3-1115G4
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4x
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Battery: 51Wh
- Ports: Two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), microSD, 3.5mm audio
- Camera: 720p
- Display (Size, Resolution): 13.3 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), Touch, 250 nits
- Weight: 2.98 pounds
- GPU: Intel UHD Graphics
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2030
- Form: Convertible
- Dimension: 12.2 x 8.43 x 0.68 inches
- Network: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Speakers: Dual 2W
- High-end design and craftsmanship
- Top-firing speakers
- Strong Intel Core performance
- Screen could be brighter
- Undersized touchpad
3. Acer Chromebook Spin 311
Need to keep your Chromebook budget as small as possible? Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 can be found for less than $200, making it our best value pick and one of the best cheap Chromebooks. Of course, it can't compete with the more expensive options when it comes to raw performance and display quality, but it can easily handle a student's workload. It has a MediaTek octa-core MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage, with a battery that can run for up to 15 hours on a charge.
The 11.6-inch touch display is sized perfectly for smaller hands, and the convertible design allows it to be used in tent, stand, and tablet modes when the keyboard and touchpad aren't required. The HD resolution also won't look as grainy at this size. Above the display is a 720p camera with HDR capabilities to help with video conferencing, and ports include USB-C, USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
- Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash
- CPU: MediaTek MT8183 SoC
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: 4670mAh, Up to 15 hours of rated use
- Ports: USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio
- Camera: 720p front webcam with HDR
- Display (Size, Resolution): 11.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1366x768 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio
- Weight: 1.20 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2028
- Form: 2-in-1 convertible
- Dimension: 290.0 x 205.9 x 18.8 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.2
- Speakers: 2x downward-firing stereo speakers
- Model: CP-311-3H
- USI Compatibility: No
- Very affordable
- Long battery life
- Compact and easy to carry in a backpack
- Small screen, HD resolution, chunky bezel
- Limited storage capacity
4. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
The sleek and portable Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go has a trick up its sleeve for students who need to stay connected everywhere, even outside Wi-Fi 6 range — it's available with 4G LTE via Verizon or AT&T. The laptop weighs just 3.2 pounds and measures 0.63 inches thin, making it easy to carry around in a backpack or sleeve. Performance is lighter, but the Intel Celeron N4500 CPU with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage can still handle productivity work and assignments. Samsung claims it can hit about 12 hours on a battery charge, though that number will likely come down a bit in real-world use.
The Galaxy Chromebook Go has a 14-inch display with HD resolution, anti-glare finish, and 220 nits peak brightness. It would be nice to see an FHD resolution at this size, but the relatively affordable price would climb higher. As for ports, it has two USB-C, one USB-A, a microSD card reader (perfect for expanding that eMMC storage), and a 3.5mm audio jack.
- Color: Silver
- Storage: 32GB eMMC
- CPU: Intel Celeron N4500
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4x
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Battery: 42.3Wh
- Ports: Two USB-C, USB-A 3.2, microSD, 3.5mm audio
- Camera: 720p
- Display (Size, Resolution): 14 inches, 1366x768 (HD), LED, anti-glare
- Weight: 3.2 pounds
- GPU: Intel UHD Graphics
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2030
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 12.88 x 8.88 x 0.63 inches
- Network: Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE
- Speakers: Dual 1.5W
- Very portable
- LTE connectivity keeps you in touch
- Decent port selection
- Only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
- HD display resolution
5. Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5
Having a 2-in-1 Chromebook that can fully detach is a great way to set your student up for any situation they might encounter. With the keyboard and touchpad hooked up, the Duet 5 can be used as a normal laptop, while removing it turns the laptop into a true tablet. It has a gorgeous 13.3-inch OLED touch display with crisp 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color, and up to 400 nits of brightness. The only downside is its glossy finish, but the extra nits combat that. A pen isn't included, but you can add a Lenovo Active Pen separately for inking.
The Duet 5 isn't all looks. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. It'll tear through productivity work with ease and won't mind multitasking. Lenovo claims the battery can go up to 15 hours, and even if that comes down a bit with regular use, you're still getting through a full school day. Four speakers pump out quality audio, and the dual-camera setup is perfect for conferencing or stills. The back camera hits 8MP while the front camera hits 5MP. The compact size means ports are limited to dual USB-C 3.2.
- Storage: 64GB-256GB eMMC
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2
- Memory: 4-8GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: 42Wh, "up to 15 hours," 45W USB-C Power Delivery
- Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, pogo pin
- Camera: Front 5MP fixed focus webcam, rear 8MP auto-focus
- Display (Size, Resolution): 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen (1920x1080), 16:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits
- Weight: 700g / 1.5lbs
- GPU: Adreno 618
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: 2-in-1 detachable
- Dimension: 305.9 x 186.8 x 7.2 mm, 700g (tablet only)
- Network: Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2x2), Bluetooth 5.1
- Speakers: 4x 1W stereo speakers
- Board: Homestar
- Model: Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5
- Versatile 2-in-1 build
- 13.3-inch FHD touch display
- Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage
- On the pricey side
- Limited ports
6. HP Chromebook 14
HP's Chromebook 14 starts at an affordable price and has a bunch of configuration options to choose from. Base models have a 14-inch HD non-touch display, but that can be upgraded all the way to an FHD resolution, touch functionality, and WLED backlight. The higher resolution will make everything look clearer, but it's not absolutely necessary, especially for younger students. The bezel is somewhat thin on the top and sides, and overall the Chromebook 14a's design is quite sleek.
Speakers flank the comfy keyboard for unmuffled audio, and there's a 720p webcam with dual-array microphones above the display for conferencing. Wi-Fi 6 is available as an upgrade, but Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 come standard. The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU and 4GB of RAM, and the 47Wh battery can last through a day of classes. It's also available with either 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage; a microSD card reader is available to expand storage.
- Storage: 32GB eMMC
- CPU: Intel Celeron N4500
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4-2400MHz
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Battery: 47Wh
- Ports: Two USB-C, USB-A, microSD reader, 3.5mm audio combo
- Camera: 720p HP Wide Vision
- Display (Size, Resolution): 14 inches, 1366x768 (HD), anti-glare, 250 nits
- Weight: 3.24 pounds (1.47kg)
- GPU: Intel UHD
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2030
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 12.82 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches (325.6mm x 218.4mm x 17.8mm)
- Network: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5
- Speakers: Dual speakers
- Top-firing B&O speakers
- Sizeable 14-inch display
- Solid battery life
- Sleek design
- HD screen resolution
- RAM and storage limited
7. ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3
The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 comes with a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage that can be expanded with the built-in microSD card reader. Altogether this gives the Chromebook a nimble feel and long battery life, both features you want as a student. This is essentially an 11-inch laptop, but the display's taller 3:2 aspect ratio allows for more screen space. It also provides plenty of room for a large touchpad and comfortable keyboard. The HD resolution could be higher, but at 12 inches, it's not going to look as grainy.
The convertible design adds 360-degree versatility, making it easier to tackle any project or enjoy some downtime watching TV. The display is USI compatible, and combined with the ASUS pen (which is sold separately), you get 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for a natural feel. Above the display is a 720p webcam, accompanied by a speaker and microphone. If you're looking for a compact convertible Chromebook, you can usually find this one for less than $300.
- Storage: 32GB eMMC
- CPU: MediaTek MT8183
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4x
- Battery: 32Wh
- Ports: Two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
- Camera: 720p
- Display (Size, Resolution): 12 inches, 1366x912 (HD+), 3:2 aspect ratio, glossy, 220 nits
- Weight: 2.51 pounds (1.14kg)
- GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP3
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2028
- Form: Convertible
- Network: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth
- USI Compatibility: Yes
- Excellent battery life
- 3:2 display aspect ratio
- Sleek convertible design
- Quality inking
- Only an HD resolution
8. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i
Lenovo's 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3i is now getting harder to find as it goes on clearance, but that means you can get it for an even better price than usual. Lenovo's official website has it down to about $114, making it the most affordable option in this roundup. Its small size is perfect for younger students, and its convertible design allows it to be used in tent, stand, and tablet modes outside of the regular notebook mode. Despite its small build, it offers dual USB-C (one for charging), dual USB-A, a microSD card reader to expand storage, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
It's powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. That's enough power to handle a standard workload, and Lenovo quotes up to 10 hours of life from the 42Wh battery. The 11.6-inch touch display has an HD resolution and up to 250 nits brightness to help offset the glossy finish. Above the display is a 720p webcam, joined by dual 2W speakers on the bottom panel.
- Storage: 64GB eMMC
- CPU: Intel Celeron N4020
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4-2400MHz
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Battery: 42Wh
- Ports: Two USB-C, two USB-A 3.2, 3.5mm audio combo, microSD reader
- Camera: 720p
- Display (Size, Resolution): 11.6 inches, 1366x768 (HD), IPS, glossy, touch, 250 nits
- Weight: 2.64 pounds (1.2kg)
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2030
- Form: Convertible
- Dimension: 11.41 x 8.18 x 0.7 inches (290mm x 207.8mm x 17.8m)
- Network: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
- Speakers: Dual 2W stereo speakers
- Affordable pricing
- Versatile convertible design
- 11.6-inch touch display
- Plenty of ports
- HD screen resolution
- 4GB of RAM maximum
9. Acer Chromebook 317
Acer's Chromebook 317 sets itself apart from the other laptops in this list with its enormous 17.3-inch display. It's not nearly as portable as most Chromebooks, but it's ideal for students who need extra screen space for multitasking and more involved projects. This is especially important if there's no external display to connect to when extra pixels are required. The display has a crisp 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and an anti-glare finish, which are all great features that boost the laptop's value.
The Chromebook 317 is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. You can expand available space with the microSD card reader if necessary; there are otherwise two USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2, and one 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. If you do want to use this laptop as a desktop replacement, we recommend checking out some of the best keyboards and best mice for your Chromebook.
- Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash
- CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W fast-charging support via USB-C
- Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot
- Camera: 720p front webcam
- Display (Size, Resolution): 17.3-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio
- Weight: 2.19 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 401.3 x 267.2 x 22.6 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1
- Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers
- Price: $499
- Model: CB317-1HT-P5PF
- USI Compatibility: No
- Huge 17.3-inch FHD display
- Solid battery life
- Plenty of ports
- Top-firing speakers
- Pentium CPU underpowered compared to Intel Core
- Not as portable as smaller options
The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is considered one of the best Samsung Chromebooks for those looking to remain as value-conscious as possible. It's a gorgeous laptop with 360-degree hinges, allowing it to convert to tent, stand, and tablet modes when the keyboard and touchpad aren't required. In addition, its 12.4-inch touch display has a brilliant 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, made even crisper by the compact size. So if your student is a stickler for high resolution, this laptop will deliver.
It's powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, combined with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. It will easily handle most productivity work, and the 45.5Wh battery will last through a day of classes. Despite the compact size, the laptop offers dual USB-C, one USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also a microSD card reader to expand storage. The Chromebook also includes a 1MP webcam, dual 1.5W speakers, and Wi-Fi 6.
- Color: Silver
- Storage: 64GB, 128GB eMMC
- CPU: Intel Celeron N4500
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4x
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Battery: 45.5Wh
- Ports: Two USB-C, USB-A, microSD, 3.5mm audio
- Camera: 1MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 12.4 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), Touch, LED
- GPU: Intel UHD Graphics
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2030
- Form: Convertible
- Network: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Speakers: Dual 1.5W
- Hi-res QHD+ display
- Compact, sleek, and versatile design
- Relatively affordable pricing
- No 8GB RAM option
- Only eMMC storage available
11. HP Chromebook 11A
HP's Chromebook 11a is another top option for younger or more casual users thanks to its size and performance profile. This is about as simple as Chromebooks get, meaning you aren't overpaying for features you don't need. It also means there's less stuff to break, which is great if it's going to be traveling around in a backpack.
The MediaTek MT8183 CPU works very well with ChromeOS despite its limitations, and it will handle homework, browsing, and other productivity. The CPU is combined with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which is expandable with the microSD card reader. This level of performance won't drain the battery very fast, and you can expect up to about 15 hours of life between charges.
This isn't a convertible, but the 11.6-inch HD display still offers touch functionality for many Android apps. The display's anti-glare finish helps combat harsh overhead lighting, and the screen manages up to 220 nits brightness. The laptop has stereo speakers, a 720p webcam, and a comfortable keyboard and touchpad.
- Storage: 32 GB eMMC
- CPU: MediaTek MT8183
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4
- Battery: 37Wh, "up to 15 hours," 45W USB-C Power Delivery
- Ports: USB-C 2.0 (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.1), USB-A 2.0, Audio combo jack, microSD slot
- Camera: Front 720p webcam
- Display (Size, Resolution): 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen (1366x768), 16:9 aspect ratio, anti-glare, 220 nits
- GPU: MediaTek Integrated Graphics
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2028
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 285 x 192.8 x 16.8 mm, 1.07kg
- Network: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2), Bluetooth 4.2
- Speakers: Stereo speakers
- Price: $300
- Board: Kappa
- Model: 11a-na0060nr (Indigo Blue), 11a-na0050nr (Snow White), 11a-na0040nr (Ash Grey)
- Super affordable
- Compact size for younger users
- Decent performance for the price
- Fairly dim screen
- No convertible ability
Getting the best Chromebook for your student
Buying the right Chromebook for your student will primarily hinge on your budget and the Chromebook's form factor, required level of performance, and preferred screen size. The above Chromebooks should fit most students thanks to the wide variety of hardware, but our favorites include the premium Acer Chromebook Spin 714, the versatile Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i, and the affordable Acer Chromebook Spin 311.
Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 brings a flexible convertible design, a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, a 14-inch FHD+ touch display with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, and an included active pen. Its 1080p webcam is ideal for video conferencing, its dual top-firing speakers pump out unmuffled audio, and it's built to withstand a busy lifestyle.
Affordable and high-quality
If you don't want to pay as much but still want something fairly high-end, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i is an outstanding laptop with many of the same features as the Acer Spin 714. It has a 13.3-inch FHD touch display to go along with the convertible build, it's powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU (with 8GB of RAM and up to a 128GB SSD), and it has a comfortable keyboard and touchpad. In addition, long battery life will help your student get through the day without needing to plug in.
And if you're looking to spend less and still get a great laptop, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a long-running favorite from the budget range. Its 11.6-inch HD touch display is great for younger users, but its MediaTek MT8183 CPU can keep up with a relatively busy workload. It has USB-A and USB-C ports, a 720p webcam with HDR capabilities, and dual stereo speakers to sweeten the deal.
If you pick up one of these Chromebooks for your student, consider investing in one of the best Chromebook chargers as a backup. This is always recommended when buying a new laptop, as you never know when the stock charger can get damaged or go missing.