If you're looking to land one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks for your student, Acer's Spin 714 is a great choice. Its 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor (CPU), 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB SSD will easily handle anything you throw its way, and the battery can still run for about 10 hours on a charge. The 14-inch touch display has a crisp 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, made taller thanks to the 16:10 aspect ratio. This makes it ideal for mature students tackling large projects and more involved tasks requiring heavier multitasking.

The 1080p webcam provides a clear picture when conferencing, and dual microphones are on board for clear chatting. You'll be able to connect most accessories straight to the Spin 714 thanks to its dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-A 3.2, and 3.5mm audio jack. There's no expandable storage slot, but you can always add one of the best docks for Chromebooks to expand connectivity. A stylus is included with the Chromebook for easy inking; it even has its own slot that keeps it charged.

The Chromebook Spin 714 costs more than many of the other picks in this roundup. However, the performance, display, battery life, and convertible design with military-grade durability certification make it worth the price for students who need a reliable and versatile laptop.

