If you take your trusty, reliable Chromebook everywhere, a sleeve is your first option for protecting your investment. The last thing you'd want is for an accidental drop or spill that could affect its performance — or worse. The simplicity of it is great, considering you can just as easily slip it out when you need it and then back in when you don't.

Sleeves don't only come in one type, so there are some variances to take into account where fashion and function come into play. You could get a little extra cushioning, or you might get extra space to put your Chromebook charger in. These exemplary Chromebook sleeves should serve you well, whether you have the compact HP Chromebook x2 11, supersized Acer Chromebook 317, or a perfectly-sized 13.5-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 713.

Editors choice 1. Lacdo Laptop Sleeve Case 9.00 / 10 Lacdo found a way to put pieces together that make a great laptop sleeve what it can be. For starters, the polyester fabric is easy on the hands, giving the sleeve a casual and elegant look all at once. A multilayer interior made up of foam and other materials adds cushioning that protects any Chromebook from 11.6 to 15.6-inches with a fair amount of shock absorption. Even in a clumsy situation where water — or worse — spills onto the sleeve, there's a very good chance your book comes out of it untouched. That also goes for the charger or whatever other accessories you can pack into the front pocket. Certainly doesn't hurt that you can also find this sleeve in multiple colors to suit your preference or style.

Premium pick 2. Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve 9.00 / 10 Forget that this has Lenovo's name on it because there's no exclusivity at work here. The Urban Laptop Sleeve stands out for its attention to detail, combining various key elements together in the right ways. With a water-resistant fabric on the outside complemented by rubber bumpers on each corner, you do get some degree of protection, including good cushioning on the inside. Unzip the pocket up front, and put whatever accessories you'll need for your journey — above and below the zipper. How's that for extra wiggle room? Speaking of which, you can slip in Chromebooks up to 14-inches in this sleeve, and once ready to go, carry the sleeve with its built-in handle.

Best value 3. MOSISO 360 Protective Sleeve 9.00 / 10 With no less than 15 colors to choose from, the MOSISO 360 Protective Sleeve brings some variety off the bat. It is a bit unusual that it also only comes in 13, 13.3, and 16-inch sizes, but if that's where your Chromebook fits, you've got one thing out of the way. Certain touches stand out — like the sleeve opens up from the side, not the top. Plus, the luggage strap in the back means you can just as easily wrap this onto your suitcase during your travels, and still easily access the Chromebook when needed. When you're just carrying it around, the extendable handle will make that even easier for you. Decent cushioning will keep the sleeve safe from minor bumps, but this isn't a ruggedized sleeve, so bear that in mind.

4. Lymmax Laptop Sleeve Case 8.50 / 10 The pattern on the Lymmax Laptop Sleeve Case does serve more than just an aesthetic purpose. It's an EVA body, which is a molded polymer foam that can absorb a fair amount of force without losing its shape. While not what you could call "rugged," the case does have redeeming qualities when it comes to basic protection that should serve you well. The textured and patterned outer layer does help in case you accidentally drop it, though it is more effective at repelling liquids in case you accidentally spill something on it. A carrying strap is nice and convenient for taking it wherever you want to go, and that includes 13, 14, or 15.6-inch Chromebooks.

5. Hseok Laptop Shoulder Bag 8.00 / 10 If a carrying strap isn't enough for you, why not put this one over your shoulder as you're on your way? That's one of the key design points about this sleeve; it takes the load off your hands and lets your shoulder do the work. It's not quite as thick as other sleeves, and while the outer layer can repel water and other liquids, it's hard to tell how well it would protect your Chromebook from an accidental fall. Even so, it's slim and light, plus it comes in 19 different colors and patterns for a pretty wide degree of personalization. Even better, it also comes in sizes to accommodate either 13-13.5-inch or 15-16-inch models, so you've got some choice on that front, too.

6. Voova Laptop Sleeve Carrying Case 8.00 / 10 Pockets, pockets, and more pockets. That's one way to describe this sleeve, which also comes with a detachable accessory case that can carry plenty unto itself. Inside, it has multiple compartments to neatly tuck away the extras you need for your Chromebook. As for the main sleeve, it not only fits a Chromebook, but you could also slide a tablet or eReader into the outer pocket if needed. Admittedly, this sleeve is more about transport and storage than durability, which is why you're not going to get much protection from an accidental drop. However, the outer lining does have water-resistant properties. With seven different colors, plus size options between 13-16-inches, you've got choices to make.

7. TomToc Felt and PU Leather Laptop Sleeve 8.00 / 10 It's nice to have some leather on a sleeve to give it an added level of sophistication, and that's what you get with this one from TomToc. Rather than close with a zipper up top, magnets connect the two and keep them snapped together to avoid your Chromebook from slipping out. The one zipper that does come with this thing is for your accessories, so you don't have to leave everything behind despite how slick this sleeve actually is. It does come in varying sizes from 11-16-inches, though you may want to ensure your 15.6-inch Chromebook's dimensions aren't too snug with the space you get here. Plus, no matter the size, be careful around beverages because you don't get the same level of water resistance here you get with others.

8. Arvok Laptop Sleeve 8.00 / 10 When you want to keep things basic for your needs and your budget, the Arvok Laptop Sleeve will oblige you. You don't get an extra compartment for accessories nor a handle to carry it. Still, you do get neoprene material on the outside that can withstand liquids spilling onto it to keep your Chromebook safe inside. There is a nice lining inside to help absorb some of the shock with an accidental tumble, though you're probably not going to want to test that out anyway. This sleeve wasn't made to be overly durable, just a lightweight method to take your device with you, even if you are putting it in a backpack or bag regularly. The size range is from 11-17-inches, so you're covered, plus 14 color options to choose from.

9. iBenzer Stay In 2.0 8.00 / 10 This is the kind of sleeve that just doesn't want to let your Chromebook go. If you're looking for protection at pretty much all times, the iBenzer Stay In 2.0 does just as it implies. It will keep your Chromebook snugly inside, so when you zip the sleeve open all around, lift the lid and just use your book that way. The outer and inner linings keep it safe from the average bump, though it wouldn't be accurate to consider this an overly durable sleeve. You can carry it with the included handle or attach the shoulder strap that comes with it. Size options are limited to 11 and 13-inches, and no funky colors to choose from, but you at least get protection and easy transport when you need it.

Laptop sleeves are abundant these days and in just about every size, so protecting your Chrome OS-powered laptop by wrapping it into a sleeve makes a lot of sense. The Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve may don that company's logo, but that doesn't mean anything. It will fit any Chromebook you can slide into it, including the accessories you throw in there to add to the mix. Doesn't hurt that it also looks classy wherever you take it.

The Lacdo Laptop Sleeve Case covers a lot of those basics, yet adds some color by giving you several choices to consider if you want something with a little flash. A layer of cushioning does help with peace of mind for keeping your Chromebook safe, especially from a spill. Plus, you get a wide range of size options to cover your device, which is always nice to see.

If color variance is really up your alley, the MOSISO 360 Protective Sleeve will give you something to think about. It will also give you less to worry about with its padding to keep your Chromebook safer. A shoulder strap keeps your hands free when it's time to move, but you can always grab it from the handle when you feel like it, giving you the best of both worlds.