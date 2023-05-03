The appeal of these qualities has resulted in their widespread use in homes, educational systems, and offices. While these application areas differ, they all involve the frequent or infrequent printing of materials. And being able to do that from your exquisite Chromebook is indeed a convenience. Fortunately, there are many great Chromebook-compatible printers on the market, and we've done our due diligence in collating the best options for you.

Chromebooks have steadily gained popularity over the years due to their portability, affordability, and simplicity. These lightweight laptops are powered by Google's Chrome OS, which is optimized for speed and efficiency. Furthermore, they come equipped with cloud storage and other user-friendly features , making them an excellent choice for individuals seeking ease of use.

This is the Epson alternative to the 'Best Value' Canon printer. They are the same price and have similar features like auto-duplex printing, inkjet technology, all-in-one capability, and a display panel. However, this printer differs in print speed (10 ppm mono and five ppm color) and connectivity (Wi-Fi and USB). But unlike the Best Value printer, this printer isn't entirely cheap, as its ink runs out fairly quickly and replacements are quite expensive.

The Brother MFC-J4335DW is an all-in-one auto-duplex inkjet printer built for home and office use. With Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity, you can easily print from any device, including your Chromebook. It prints at a speed of 16 ppm in color and 20 ppm in monochrome, and its front-loading ink cartridges hold more ink than traditional ones. Moreover, its INKvestment Tank Technology enables up to one year of uninterrupted printing with the four cartridges provided in-box.

Canon's PIXMA TR7020a is a sleek, stylish all-in-one inkjet printer that connects via USB. It features a 2-cartridge fine hybrid ink system that delivers excellent document and photo results. It prints in a two-sided format at a speed of 13 monochrome and 6.8 color pages per minute, saving you time and paper. It also features a 1.44-inch OLED display and LED status bar, making navigation and operation easy.

This is a two-sided color laser printer that doesn't scan or copy but does everything well in the printing department. It prints at a speed of 24 ppm and has a tray capacity of 250 sheets. It features a two-line LCD control screen and offers a fast and easy setup with wireless, USB, and Ethernet connectivity options. It also works with mobile via the Lexmark mobile print app, Mopria, and AirPrint.

The HP DeskJet 2755e is an all-in-one inkjet printer designed for office use. It offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB. In addition, it features an auto-document feeder and prints at a speed of 7.5 ppm in color and 5.5 ppm in monochrome. It also includes a free six-month instant ink subscription when you activate HP+. And with the HP Smart app, you can easily set up, print, scan, and copy from your phone.

"You know a good printer by its ink" is probably what Epson had in mind before creating this printer. The EcoTank ET-2850 is an all-in-one Wi-Fi/USB color duplex printer with high-capacity ink tanks that can print 90x the pages that a traditional cartridge can, saving a lot on ink costs. Plus, you get two years of ink in the box. And all this without sacrificing a crisp, vibrant output. Nevertheless, this printer's slow 5 ppm/10.5 ppm mono/color printing speed is a drawback.

Searching for a cheap, portable, all-in-one color printer to use with your Chromebook? The PIXMA TS6420a has got you covered. It's a compact auto-duplex Inkjet printer that connects via USB. It prints at a maximum speed of 6.8 ppm in color and 13 ppm in monochrome, producing outputs of decent quality. Also, similar to the Best Overall and Premium Pick, it has a user-friendly 1.44-inch OLED window that delivers clear, easy-to-read status messages.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e serves as an all-in-one auto duplex printer with scan, copy, and fax capabilities. It has a 500-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity and prints at 24 ppm in black, 20 ppm in color, and twice these speeds when scanning. You can connect it to Chromebook via Wi-Fi, USB, or Ethernet. And given that it's an Inkjet printer, it produces more vivid colors than its laser counterparts — at a steep price.

Brother's HL-L3270CDW is a color laser printer with a 2.7-inch navigation touchscreen. It connects via Ethernet, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB. The printer also supports sheets of various types and sizes, including letters, legal paper, envelopes, and card stock. It's also well-suited for bulk printing, with a print speed of 25ppm, an input tray capacity of 250 sheets (output of 150 sheets), and automatic duplex printing. However, this printer isn't all-in-one and cannot be used for scanning or photocopying.

Choosing the best printer for your Chromebook

When choosing the best printer for your Chromebook, there are a few factors to consider. The first and most important is whether or not the printer is compatible with your Chromebook and any other devices you may want to print from. Ideally, you want a printer that supports printing via Wi-Fi, USB, or Ethernet and is also cloud print enabled, so you can easily print from popular cloud apps like Dropbox, Google Drive, and more.

Once you've established compatibility, you'll want to evaluate your specific needs and application. For example, suppose you intend on doing a lot of colored printing. In that case, you'll want a printer that can handle sheets of different shapes and sizes, has a high input and output capacity, and connects easily with your device. In this case, the Brother HL-L3270CDW is an excellent choice. It's fast, supports a wide range of sheet sizes and shapes, and enables cloud print. It also connects easily via Wi-Fi, USB, and Ethernet, making it a versatile option. However, it's not an all-in-one printer, so it can only print.

That's where our Premium Pick, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e, comes into play. It comes with similar specs to the Brother HL-L3270CDW but includes scanning, photocopying, and faxing capabilities. It even produces slightly better or more vivid colored outputs. However, you'll have to spend a little more to get it. Consider signing up for HP+ to get six months of free ink to lessen usage costs.

If you want a more affordable all-in-one color printer to keep up with your everyday needs, the PIXMA TS6420a is an excellent choice. It's a compact auto-duplex Inkjet printer that connects via USB and produces outputs of decent quality. Its print speed is also reasonable, making it a great option if you're on a tight budget. Or, you can spend a little more to get the superior Epson EcoTank ET-2850. Since it comes with high-capacity ink tanks that print 90x the pages a traditional cartridge can, you'd save up to 90% on ink costs in the long run. Plus, you also get two years' worth of ink in the box upon purchase, so you don't have to worry about replacement ink too soon.

Getting the most out of your Chromebook printer

A great printing experience from your Chromebook goes beyond just getting a superb printer; it extends into usage and maintenance. Once you've acquired the printer of your choice, make sure you go through the manual. This will provide you with the necessary information regarding installment, updates, warranty, and how to rectify paper jams and get replacement inks. While it may seem daunting to go through these processes, it will provide stress-free usage of your printer with your Chromebook and other accessories.