Not all Chromebooks are created equal, and Google decided it would be good for customers to know which ones come with extra spicy hardware, creating the Plus variation of Chromebooks in 2023. To achieve the accolade of having Plus in its title, the underlying platform of the Chromebook must have at least an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an HD resolution screen and camera.

All the machines in this collection made the grade, and for a little extra money, they offer something more than an ordinary Chromebook experience.

Top Chromebook Plus models to fit all budgets

Best Overall Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Ticks all the Plus boxes $399 $499 Save $100 It might cost a little more than the majority of Chromebooks, but the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a solid workhorse sporting a 13th Gen Intel chip, a decent 10-hour battery life, and a flexible 2-in-1 form factor. The experience is much more like a Windows laptop, with this 14-inch design featuring all the perks of being a Chromebook Plus. Pros 13th Gen Intel Core performance

Flexible 2-in-1 design

Earns the Plus rating easily Cons Underwhelming display

Not the cheapest option $399 at Best Buy $499 at Lenovo

Lenovo's latest Chromebook, the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, may not feature a groundbreaking design, but it builds upon the success of its predecessor, the Flex 5i. Aimed at satisfying customer preferences, this new model boasts upgrades to keep up with the competition and maintain an appealing price point.

Notable improvements include a 1080p webcam, an upgraded Intel Core i3-1315U processor, and enhanced port selection. The Intel 13th generation processor significantly enhances the user experience, pushing this device beyond the typical limits for Chromebook designs.

What hasn't substantially changed from the base Flex 5i is the construction and materials used, employing Lenovo's signature aluminum and plastic to manage weight and production costs.

Nevertheless, there are areas for potential enhancement. A high-resolution screen with increased brightness would have been desirable, as the current model is heavier and lacks sufficient battery life for a full day's work. Despite these limitations, the Flex 5i Chromebook Plus still offers a compelling reason for purchase, especially considering its reduced price from some retailers.

Best value Acer Chromebook Plus 514 Amazing value for the performance $340 $380 Save $40 A notch up from most low-cost Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 will likely survive more accidents while offering a better experience for the owner. That might make it a good choice for students, and with an Intel Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM, it has more than enough power for most ChromeOS applications. Pros Robust

Great performance

Good software support Cons Touchpad is cheap

Suffers with keyboard flex $340 at Amazon $350 at Costco

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 strikes an outstanding balance between entry-level Chromebooks and high-end models, making it a fantastic value that outperforms many pricier options.

What really makes the Chromebook Plus 514 stand out is its Intel Core i3-N305 processor, an eight-core CPU released in early 2023. With a turbo clock speed of 3.8GHz, this platform delivers more power than typical ChromeOS devices, making it an excellent choice for users seeking top-notch performance from a Chromebook.

The base model features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as a 14-inch IPS screen with a 1080p resolution. Some retailers even offer versions with increased memory and storage for a slightly higher price. The touch-capable screen allows seamless interaction with Google's AI image creation tools for quick area highlighting.

Read our review Acer Chromebook Plus 514 review: Enhanced with AI Acer’s trademark Plus power meets AI, but how much value does it add?

In capable hands, this Chromebook can handle it all, and it's perfect for a child's first computer system. While the trackpad and keyboard have been criticized for lack of responsiveness, they still perform well enough.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is an outstanding option for maximizing a Chromebook's potential while staying within a reasonable budget.

Premium pick Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) A do-anything Chromebook Aimed at the performance user, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) features a Raptor Lake Core i5 class processor and a spectacular 16-inch 2560x1200 resolution IPS display. These features make it equally suitable for demanding tasks and interactive graphics. Pros Raptor Lake CPU

16-inch 1440k resolution screen with high refresh

Ethernet port Cons Heavy to carry

Feels bigger than it needs to be

Screen ratio of 16:10 isn't common in games $649 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) is designed to be a versatile system suitable for both work and play. Priced at a premium to reflect its higher specifications, this Chromebook features a new Raptor Lake Intel Core i5 class processor, offering much more power than most Chromebook users are familiar with. Chromebooks and Windows PCs are often similar in architecture, and this overlap is especially evident in the 516 GE.

Equipped with a range of features you'd expect from a recent mid-range Windows laptop. The 516 GE has a 2.5GbE Ethernet port, a substantial 16-inch 2560x1200 resolution IPS display, and even HDMI out for external displays. However, with ChromeOS, instead of pre-installing Windows 11 as the operating system, the battery life can easily extend beyond a full working day.

Acer has incorporated special Chromebook Plus features, including a gaming dashboard, which enables users to record and share their gaming experiences with others. The latest Intel Raptor Lake processor supports enhanced AI features and Nvidia GO gaming, aligning with Google's latest developments.

If this design has a downside, all that technology and screen size have increased its weight to a stout 3.81 pounds, making it hardly the lightest Chromebook to carry around. Additionally, intensive gaming can significantly impact battery life, so it's advisable to have access to mains power for extended gaming sessions.

Inexpensive 2-in-1 HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch Flexible form factor $450 $560 Save $110 HP likes to update its machines on a regular basis, and the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch was a revamp that elevated an original x360 14-inch to the Plus level. Built around a 12th-generation Core i3 processor and with a 14-inch 1080 touch display, it comes with double the base model's storage. Pros Highly affordable for a 2-in-1

Sturdy HP construction

Decent performance Cons Screen brightness not improved in Plus

Battery life is limited $549 at Best Buy $450 at Amazon

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch was launched with a price tag of $560, but it's come down significantly from its MSRP and now can be found for at least $200 less than that.

For that sum, you get a flexible form factor where the machine can be a laptop, tablet or use the popular tent mode. The processing power is good with a Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM, an elegant aluminum construction and an attractive two-tone white-and-gray color scheme.

Where Chromebooks can often be a letdown is with USB ports, but this model has two USB-C ports (one being for charging) and an older USB-A port for a mouse or external keyboard.

The weaknesses of this design that stopped it from being great value are that the screen isn't bright enough for outdoor work, and the battery life is disappointing. We'd also say that the screen refresh isn't up to fast-paced games or action movies.

In testing, this Chromebook was challenged to complete a full working day on a single charge, even with reduced brightness. However, for those who work inside and have access to power, neither of these issues will be dealbreakers.

Affordable powerhouse Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Premium experience on a budget The Acer Chromebook Plus stands out with its impressive performance. Although its design may not be attention-grabbing, it offers great value, and every aspect of this Chromebook has been carefully thought out. Pros Quiet operation

Core i3 CPU

Well positioned speakers Cons Screen isn't the brightest

No keyboard backlighting $399 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515, part of Acer's Plus series models, continues to offer an impressive user experience despite its initial release in mid-2022. That predates Google's creation of the Plus definition, but this machine probably influenced the chosen specification.

Powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i3-1215U, it boasts 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Canadian consumers can also opt for a 256GB storage variant, although this choice is not available to US customers.

One criticism of this design is its lack of a standout aesthetic. If making a fashion statement is a priority, there are other brands to consider. However, this Chromebook prioritizes functionality over visual distinctiveness.

The strongest point of this design is that the battery can last for ten hours if you turn the screen brightness down. Although the screen could be brighter, it remains readable indoors even at 50% brightness, making this a realistic proposition.

Read our review Acer Chromebook Plus 515 review: A sturdy device that excels at productivity A speedy budget laptop that will meet the majority of needs

Competitively priced at around $300, the performance of the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 surpasses that of most competitors, especially those equipped with the Intel N95 and N100; it offers ample power to handle game streaming through Nvidia GeForce Now without issues. Overall, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 offers an appealing balance of performance and affordability.

Picking the right Chromebook Plus

Having to spend a little more money on a Plus model means there needs to be a return on that investment. Obviously, with more memory and a better processor, a Chromebook Plus allows for greater productivity and the simultaneous activation of more applications. More external ports can also be useful if you use external storage or a mouse.

Where most Plus models diverge is on the size and resolution of the screen, and the battery capacity. Larger screens offer easier readability and are useful if you want to work with images, but they invariably consume more power, reducing battery life. Most Chromebook Plus models should last at least 10 hours of use, but some will last longer if you don't often get a chance to recharge during a working day.

These aspects and the usefulness of a 2-in-1 design were critical factors in selecting the best overall Chromebook Plus.

Which Chromebook Plus is right for you?

The 14-inch Flex 5i Chromebook Plus stands out as our top choice. This convertible laptop featuring 360-degree hinges provides versatility beyond the traditional clamshell design, its durable construction ensures longevity, and the comfortable keyboard is neatly bracketed by speakers on each side. With a sleek, modern appearance and a display that's the ideal combination of high resolution and touch functionality, it's a compelling option for many users.

However, not everyone wants to spend $400+ on a Chromebook, and designs exist that deliver an enhanced experience without breaking the bank, as the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 proves. With an 8-core CPU and plenty of memory, it's perfect for those who want to get the most from Chrome OS. The extra hardware packed into the 514 allows the owner's Chromebook skills to evolve naturally, and is undoubtedly worth the additional cost.

Can you get cheaper Chromebooks? Of course, but not with specs that rival our top two choices, so be prepared to compromise if you try to spend even less money.