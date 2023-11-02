For a long time, Chromebooks were seen as little more than a glorified web browser, but times have changed. Chromebooks can do many of the things a traditional Windows or Mac laptops can do, including resource-intensive tasks like photo and video editing. Whether you buy one of the best Chromebooks on the market, or you opt for a budget model, you'll have no problem finding photo and video editing apps.

Our top photo editing app picks for Chromebook users

Chromebooks run on Google's lightweight ChromeOS operating system and have the Google Play Store built in, which means there are a nearly endless number of photo editing apps available at your fingertips. However, we've found a handful of apps that we believe are really good for photo editing.

Google Photos — It does much more than simply backup your photos.

Perhaps the most apparent photo editing app for Chromebooks is Google Photos, which is pre-installed on all Chromebooks. One of the main advantages of Google Photos is that it's probably where you store your photos if you're in the Android ecosystem. This means there's no uploading or messing with files to get them into the editor. They're already there. When you find the photo you want to edit, tap the Edit button to see the editing features.

Even though Google Photos is a simple photo editing app, it has features such as cropping, filters, markup, and more. Google Photos also harnesses the power of Google AI to give you suggestions for improving your photos. AI also powers features such as Magic Eraser that erases unwanted items or people from your photos. Google Photos might not cut it for photo editing power users, but it does the trick for most people. Google Photos is free, but a Google One subscription gives you more editing options.

Adobe Lightroom — Easier to use than Photoshop and free

When most people think of photo editing, they think of Adobe Photoshop. If you're the proud owner of a Chromebook Plus laptop and are willing to pay the monthly subscription fee, you have access to Adobe Photoshop and Express. Otherwise, Lightroom is Adobe's less resource-intensive yet robust photo editing app. Lightroom is available as an Android app and a web app, which you can use with cloud storage.

Lightroom lets you adjust more settings than Google Photos, such as exposure, contrast, and more, with easy toggles to help you adjust your photos exactly how you like. Lightroom is also continuously adding AI features that help you erase and fill in components of the photo naturally and let you edit specific pieces of an image by themselves. Lightroom can be used for free, but a $9.99 per month subscription gives you access to more features, such as cloud storage.

Pixlr — The inexpensive, online-only Photoshop alternative

If you want a photo editor that's only available in the browser, give Pixlr a try. Pixlr has several photo-related tools, but Pixlr E is the best photo editing app in the suite. People who like Photoshop will find that Pixlr has a similar layout and experience.

Pixlr has great features, such as layers, stickers, image manipulation, and more. Pixlr is free, with access to many basic features. It is ad-supported, so ads can be a little prominent. A premium tier removes ads and adds more features, such as a greater selection of stickers, stock assets, templates, and more, for $4.90 a month.

The best Chromebook video editing apps

Like photo editing on a Chromebook, several applications can help you create the best video possible. Here are the easiest and most robust video editors for Chromebooks.

Google Photos — A simple, solid video editing app that's already on your Chromebook

Like with photos, Google Photos is a great basic video editing app for Chromebooks. And again, since most people with Android devices use Google Photos to back up their photos and videos, accessing your videos to edit them is easy.

Google Photos allows you to do basic video editing, such as editing the length of the video, changing the aspect ratio, or marking the video up, among other things. It isn't as powerful as Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro, but it can do many of the basic video editing tasks most people want.

Lumafusion — The video editing app that gives Abode Premiere a run for its money

Lumafusion used to be exclusive to the iPad but became available to Android tablets in 2022 and to Chromebooks in 2023. Lumafusion is one of the best mobile video editing apps on the market and is a full-featured video editor. Like many renowned video editors, you edit videos using a timeline to help you organize everything.

It allows you to layer up to six video and six audio tracks into a project if your device can handle it. There are also features for video effects, audio editing, and media importing. Lumafusion can handle most of the video editing you'll want to do. Your Chromebook hardware may be the limiting factor. These great features come at a steep price, as the app requires a $30 purchase with no free version.

Microsoft Clipchamp — A web-based video editing app that's both easy to use and inexpensive

Clipchamp was a standalone app before Microsoft acquired it in 2022. The advantage of Clipchamp is that it's web-based, so you can edit videos from anywhere. If you want to make it easier to access, you can install Clipchamp's progressive web app (PWA) so there's a shortcut for it on your device.

Clipchamp has a free tier with basic editing features such as stock audio, video, photo assets, filters and effects, auto-captions, text-to-speech, and up to 1080p exports without a watermark. Included in the $12-a-month premium tier are premium audio, video, and photo assets, backup, and brand kits.

Make your photo and video dreams a reality

Chromebooks have evolved into a robust and capable operating system with great photo and video editing options. From easy and convenient options like Google Photos to robust and feature-rich applications such as Pixlr E and LumaFusion, there's a photo and video editing app for users of all experience levels and needs.

