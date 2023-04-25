Chromebooks are versatile devices that excel while used on the go, at school, and at home. But sometimes, the laptop's built-in screen just doesn't have enough space, resolution, or color to properly tackle the task at hand. Fortunately, the best Chromebook monitors can change all of that, providing you, in most cases, with a more permanent setup to accommodate different needs.

There are a lot of great monitors on the market today; however, picking one to match your favorite Chromebook can be difficult. So, to help you get the perfect screen, we've put together this curated list of monitors ranging from smaller budget options to pricey ultrawide picks.

Our favorite Chromebook monitors in 2023

Source: Dell Dell UltraSharp U2723QE Best overall The right screen for most people $545 $585 Save $40 Dell's UltraSharp U2723QE has a 27-inch IPS panel with brilliant 4K resolution and accurate color reproduction across gamuts. It also hosts a wide selection of ports, so you can connect your Chromebook with HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C. Pros Crisp 4K resolution at 60Hz

Excellent color reproduction

Generous connectivity Cons Can get 4K for less money $545 at Amazon $545 at B&H

Dell's UltraSharp brand of monitors has some of the best screens available today, and the U2723QE is no exception. It's sized at 27 inches and has a 3840x2160 (4K UHD) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. The picture looks incredible, owing a lot to its 100% sRGB, 100% Rec 709, and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, as well as its anti-glare finish and 400 nits brightness that helps reduce glare. The monitor can be adjusted for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot, plus it's compatible with a 100 mm x 100 mm VESA mount.

The monitor is absolutely loaded with ports, so you can connect your Chromebook with HDMI, DisplayPort, or straight USB-C. Downstream ports stemming from the U2723QE include USB-C, five USB-A, RJ45 Ethernet, and 3.5 mm audio, giving you what is essentially a built-in docking station every time you sit down to work. This monitor is on the expensive side, but anyone who sits in front of a screen all day will be glad they made the investment.

HP 24MH Best value Hard to beat the price HP's 24MH monitor is a low-cost, compact option with FHD resolution, an ergonomic stand, and inputs for HDMI and DP. If you want to spend small, this is the way to go. Pros The price is right

FHD resolution with 75Hz refresh rate

Built-in 2W speakers Cons 24 inches might not be big enough for some

Color reproduction can't compete with high-end screens $160 at Amazon $270 at Newegg

HP's 24MH has long been a favorite for laptop and desktop users looking to land a budget screen that can be enjoyed day in and day out. The color accuracy won't match high-end displays, but its 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and IPS panel can easily handle a regular day of home or office work. Bezels are slim around the sides and top for a modern look, and the monitor's stand is adjustable for height and tilt. There are even two 2W speakers built right in for those who prefer not to wear headphones.

The back of the monitor is home to DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, and 3.5 mm connections, so you will need to add a dongle or adapter if you're coming from a Chromebook with only USB-C.

Source: BenQ BenQ EW3880R Premium pick High-end ultrawide picture Want to go all-out with one of the best ultrawides on the market today? BenQ's EW3880R has a 37.5-inch screen with a crisp 3840x1600 resolution, 2.1 audio setup with dual speakers and woofer, and plenty of connectivity options. Pros Outstanding picture with 3840x1600 resolution

Adjustable stand, can be mounted

Built-in audio is the real deal Cons Can find cheaper ultrawides

Not great for gaming despite its price $1050 at Amazon $1050 at B&H

BenQ's EW3880R is one of the best ultrawide monitors you can find today, but it will cost you dearly. If you do have the deep pockets required to take this one on (keep in mind there are some more affordable ultrawides included in this roundup), you'll get a 37.5-inch picture with an IPS panel with an anti-glare finish, 3840x1600 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 95% coverage of the P3 color gamut. The case houses dual 3W speakers and an 8W woofer for a 2.1-channel audio setup, and there's a 3.5 mm jack for headphones.

You can connect to the monitor with HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C, and there are a couple of downstream USB-A ports to help handle other accessories. The stand is adjustable for tilt, swivel, and height, and it can be mounted with 100 mm x 100 mm VESA compatibility. If you expect long days at a screen, the TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and the adaptive brightness abilities will help prevent eye strain.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable Pack it with your laptop Thanks to its slim, folding design, the ThinkVision M14 from Lenovo is an ideal travel companion for your Chromebook. It has a 14-inch FHD screen with an IPS panel, and it works with just a USB-C cable. Pros Slim and compact for travel

14-inch FHD picture with IPS panel

Has its own built-in stand Cons Not as ideal for a permanent setup $249 at Amazon

The ThinkVision M14 from Lenovo is a portable monitor that anyone who often travels might want to add to their repertoire. It's basically just a slim panel that houses a 14-inch screen with 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, with a rotating stand attached to the bottom. The stand allows for tilt and slight height adjustments and houses the screen's two USB-C ports for video in. The ports can handle passthrough charging to keep your Chromebook's battery topped up, but the monitor can also work without any AC input by drawing from your laptop's battery.

An IPS panel provides wide viewing angles, the 300 nits brightness helps combat glare, and low blue light tech is on board to help with eye strain. This might not be an ideal pick for a permanent setup, but those who are often on the move will be able to take advantage of the portable and slim design.

Source: LG LG 29WP60G-B Budget ultrawide Wide picture, low price LG's 29WP60G-B is an affordable ultrawide monitor with 2560x1080 resolution, USB-C connectivity, and 99% sRGB color reproduction. If you want a wide picture without overspending, this is the way to go. Pros Affordable pricing

2560x1080 resolution

USB-C connectivity Cons Not as high-res as other options

Stand lacks height and swivel adjustability $230 at Amazon $227 at B&H

BenQ's EW3880R is undeniably fine, but not every ultrawide monitor needs to cost four figures. LG's 29WP60G-B is a 29-inch monitor with 2560x1080 resolution, wide viewing angles thanks to the IPS panel, and HDR10 compatibility. It manages 99% of the sRGB color gamut for a great picture, and the 75Hz refresh rate keeps things looking smooth. It even has AMD FreeSync tech should you want to split some time gaming.

The ergonomic stand can be adjusted for tilt, plus it's compatible with 100 mm x 100 mm VESA mounting and connects with USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort. You won't get as high of a resolution as some other ultrawides, but it's hard to beat the price.

Source: ASUS ASUS ProArt PA278CV Best color Great for editing and creating The ASUS ProArt PA278CV is a 27-inch monitor with QHD resolution and the right color accuracy to serve as a centerpiece for your editing and creative operations. Pros Excellent color accuracy

Crisp QHD resolution

Ergonomic stand Cons Overkill for casual computing

Might want 4K for editing purposes $309 at Amazon $323 at B&H

Any Chromebook users interested in tackling work that requires accurate color reproduction should check out the ASUS ProArt PA278CV. It's a 27-inch monitor with a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, an IPS panel with wide viewing angles, a modern design with an adjustable stand, and USB-C connectivity. What sets it apart from other screens is its outstanding color accuracy, perfect for editing photos or creating art.

The ProArt PA278CV manages 100% of the sRGB and Rec 709 gamuts, with a factory Delta E<2 color calibration to boot. In addition, several color presets make it easy to swap between jobs. The stand is adjustable for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height, plus it can also be VESA mounted and has dual 2W built-in speakers.

Source: Samsung Samsung ViewFinity UR55 Affordable 4K Gorgeous 4K picture for less money Want 4K without overspending? The Samsung ViewFinity UR55 costs only about $250 but has a 28-inch UHD picture with an IPS panel and excellent color. Pros Hard to beat the price

Gorgeous 4K picture

Modern design with HDMI and DP connectivity Cons No native USB-C connectivity $250 at Samsung $250 at Best Buy $350 at B&H

Moving up to a 4K resolution makes it hard to go back to anything else, but the cost of all those extra pixels can be prohibitive; however, there are some exceptions, like Samsung's ViewFinity UR55. Its 28-inch display has a 3840x2160 (UHD) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. It also features HDR10 support, brightness up to about 300 nits, and solid color and contrast. Best part? You can reliably find it for about $250.

The stand provides tilt support, or you can combine it with a 75 mm x 75 mm VESA mounting system to get it off your desk. As for long days at the screen, TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and a flicker-free picture will help prevent eye strain.

Acer SB220Q Super affordable FHD monitor for $100 Have $100 to spend on a monitor? Acer's SB220Q has a 21.5-inch FHD picture, 75Hz refresh rate, and a thin, modern look. Pros Can reliably find it for $100 or less

FHD resolution with IPS panel

Thin and modern design Cons No native USB-C connectivity

21.5 inches might not be big enough for some $90 at Amazon $133 at Newegg

Buying a monitor for your Chromebook doesn't have to get complicated. If you need an extra screen only occasionally, something like the Acer SB220Q might do the trick. It can be found for $100 or less, yet it boasts a 21.5-inch picture with 1080p resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. The IPS panel offers wide viewing angles, and it's all built into a thin chassis with tilt support and an overall modern appeal.

There's no native USB-C connectivity here, so you will need an adapter if your Chromebook doesn't have an HDMI port. But that's an easy concession to make for this price.

Source: HP HP U28 4K HDR Balanced 4K Great color and high resolution HP's U28 represents a bridge between high-end and budget 4K screens. It's competitively priced, offers solid color reproduction, and the ergonomic stand is easy to set up. Connectivity ports include USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Pros Perfect sRGB and good DCI-P3 color reproduction

Ergonomic stand

Plenty of ports Cons Overkill for casual Chromebook users

Can still find a cheaper 4K screen $450 at HP $450 at Best Buy

Those looking for a midrange 4K monitor should check out the HP U28. That's especially true if you're a creator who needs accurate color reproduction. The display is factory calibrated for the sRGB (100%) and DCI-P3 (93%) color gamuts, it offers VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and it protects your eyes with low blue light properties. It hits 400 nits brightness, has a 4ms response time, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The ergonomic stand offers tilt, pivot, and height adjustments, plus you can mount the screen with a 100 mm x 100 mm VESA setup. As for connectivity, the U28 has USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and 3.5 mm audio to make your life as easy as possible.

Source: Dell Dell S2721H Mid-range FHD 27-inch screen at 1080p $188 $200 Save $12 With a modern design, excellent picture, and modest price, the Dell S2721H is a great choice for anyone who wants to land that 27-inch sweet spot without overspending. Pros 99% sRGB color

Dual 3W speakers

Modern design with slim bezels Cons No native USB-C connectivity $188 at Amazon

Monitors with a 27-inch screen are hugely popular, as this is sort of a sweet spot that maximizes size without taking up too much room on your desk. Dell's S2721H is a perfect example of a mid-range choice, coming at you with the 27-inch dimensions and 1080p picture for about $200 or less. It has a 75Hz refresh rate, covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, and even features AMD FreeSync technology.

Dual 3W stereo speakers pump out audio with no need for headphones, and you can adjust the stand for tilt. It can also be VESA mounted. Unfortunately, there's no native USB-C connectivity, but Chromebooks without HDMI can get by with an adapter.

Getting the right monitor for your Chromebook

We absolutely love the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE, and it's our top pick when it comes to monitors for your Chromebook. The 27-inch size is perfect for most people, and the 4K resolution gives you more pixels to work with. Its color reproduction covers the sRGB and Rec 709 gamuts, it gets plenty bright at up to 400 nits, and the anti-glare finish helps prevent eye strain. It can pretty much do it all.

The ergonomic stand offers height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, or you can get the monitor completely off your desk with a 100 mm x 100 mm VESA mount. And thanks to the monitor's HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C hookups, you also won't have to worry about connectivity. It even has a hub with more USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, and audio ports, effectively canceling the need for a USB-C hub for your Chromebook. The only drawback is its price, but we've made sure to include more affordable 4K options like the Samsung ViewFinity UR55 and the HP U28.

Those looking to land the most value for their money should check out the HP 24MH. It has a 24-inch IPS panel with FHD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, plus it has built-in speakers and a stand that can be adjusted for height and tilt. Best part? It only costs about $123. Want to go even cheaper? Acer's SB220Q can reliably be found for $100 or less, though it has a smaller 21.5-inch picture.

Be sure to check out our picks for the best Chromebook docks and docking stations to alleviate any connectivity issues, and don't forget to pick up any other great Chromebook accessories to complete your workstation setup.