Chromebooks have changed from laughable laptops years ago to competitors in the PC space. Chromebooks come in all shapes and sizes to meet the needs of a diverse audience. In addition to flexible designs, getting apps on Chromebooks is adaptable. You can access data through your browser, download Android apps from the Google Play Store, use progressive web apps, or use Google Chrome extensions. That's a lot of options, and it ensures you can access apps how you want. This list discusses the best Google Chrome extensions for Chromebooks to improve your ChromeOS experience.

1 Save to Pocket

Save articles for later

Close

In-app Purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS Support ✅ Yes Publish Date Nov 7, 2022

Save to Pocket makes it easy to save the information you see on the web to access later. You may have read something, thought it was interesting, and noted that you wanted to talk to someone about it later. Then, when you talk to them, you've forgotten or lost the article. This is where Pocket comes in.

Pocket allows you to save articles to read later. Pocket is available everywhere. It has an Android app, an iOS app, a website, and a Chrome extension. You can access it from any device. It creates a list of your saved articles and allows you to sort, favorite, and archive them. You can also highlight important information within an article and save it for later. Pocket is a great service that's useful whether you're a student, a professional, or a regular person.

2 Keepa - Amazon Price Tracker

Track Amazon pricing

Close

In-app Purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS Support ✅ Yes Publish Date Apr 1, 2024

If you've ever shopped for a product on Amazon, you know the price can vary from week to week. Keepa can help you manage this with price alerts when the price for an item you want to buy drops. You can look at a graph of the item's price history and set up an alert if the price drops below a certain price threshold. A premium subscription is available if you want more granular data or more flexibility with the data, but it isn't required to use the extension.

3 Buffer

Post to multiple social media sites at once

Close

In-app Purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS Support ✅ Yes Publish Date Nov 8, 2023

Social media is essential whether you're an influencer or want to keep your family and friends updated about what you're up to. The issue is there are so many social media sites where you interact with different groups of people. Posting on each of them separately can be time-consuming and frustrating. Buffer's goal is to relieve this frustration and make it easier to post everywhere.

Connect your social media accounts to Buffer and you can compose and post to all of them in one place. Buffer also allows you to plan posts or campaigns for the future. Buffer is free for up to three social media accounts and has paid premium tiers depending on how many channels and additional features, such as analytics, you want.

4 Google Keep Chrome Extension

Easily save content and ideas