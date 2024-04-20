Summary Chromebooks support various emulators for retro gaming, legally treading a gray area regarding ROM files.

RetroArch is a versatile emulator compatible with a wide range of consoles, offering smooth gameplay experiences.

Emulators like Dolphin and PPSSPP cater to GameCube/Wii and PSP enthusiasts, respectively, for nostalgic gameplay.

Chromebooks allow people to accomplish most tasks they want on a computer. There are a variety of Chromebooks to fit everyone's needs, from students to professionals. While they're great for work, they're also great for fun, including gaming. Many popular game streaming services are available on Chromebooks. The Google Play Store gives you access to most Android games and emulators. Here are the best emulators for Chromebooks.

Are emulators legal?

While emulators are widely available, there are questions about whether they're legal. In reality, they're in a bit of a gray area. While this varies depending on the law where you are, using emulators isn't illegal. However, you need a ROM file to play a game on an emulator, and distributing or downloading ROM files can be considered piracy. Depending on who you talk to, ROMs can be legal when you create a file from a game you purchased, but many, including Nintendo, disagree. Use your best judgment and consult local law before using an emulator.

1 RetroArch

Play games from most retro consoles

In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS Support ✅ Yes Publish Date Nov 10, 2021

A great emulator emulates games from different consoles on various devices. RetroArch does both of those things. It is available on Windows, Mac, Chromebooks, Android, iOS, Linux, Raspberry Pi, Xbox, Playstation, Switch, Wii, Steam, Gamecube, and browsers. You can use it on your Chromebook in three ways: the Android app, Linux, or your browser.

RetroArch emulates games from many consoles, from classics like the original PlayStation, Sega Dream Cast, or GameCube to more recent devices such as the Wii. You can play with a controller, keyboard, or touch controls if your device has a touchscreen. It can also skirt the legal gray area of emulators by supporting original game discs if you have them. With all this flexibility, the app can be complicated, but you won't need another emulator when you figure out what you're doing.

2 Dolphin Emulator

For Wii and GameCube enthusiasts

Close

In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS Support ✅ Yes Publish Date Mar 26, 2024

More recent consoles can be challenging for emulators, but Dolphin Emulator does a great job. Dolphin Emulator plays Wii and GameCube games using a simple and easy-to-use UI. Like RetroArch, Dolphin supports controllers, keyboards, and touch controls. It is available as Android and Linux apps, so pick your preference. Certain games work better than others, so test it for yourself.

3 PPSSPP

The PSP emulator