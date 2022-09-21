The best Chromebook docks can help you make the most of your Chromebook when you are sitting on your desk. You can use a dock or docking station to connect monitors, use various peripherals, plug in Ethernet for reliable internet connectivity, and even charge your Chromebook (in some cases).

Depending on your needs, you can find relatively affordable docking stations that only include the most essential of ports or more expensive docks that have almost everything that most people will ever need.

Unfortunately, not all USB-C docks work with Chrome OS devices without issues or offer full functionality. That’s why we have handpicked the docks confirmed to work with Chromebooks to help you find the most suitable docking station.

As docks tend to include a lot of ports and need external power, they are typically not ideal for portability. So if you need something portable to carry with your Chromebook, our best USB-C hubs for Chromebooks roundup will be more helpful. USB-C hubs are also cheaper and often almost as capable as docks.

Editors choice 1. Plugable Universal Laptop Docking Station 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Plugable dock turns a USB-C port into 13 ports: six USB 3.0 ports, two DisplayPort (DP) 1.2 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm microphone jack, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. One of the highlights of the dock is its ability to push up to 4K 60fps signal to two connected monitors. In other features, apart from the Chromebooks, the Plugable Universal Laptop Docking Station also works with Windows and macOS devices. So you will be able to use it with your other computers. Plus, you’ll be happy to know that the company offers a two-year limited warranty with the dock. Unfortunately, it’s not perfect. For example, it won’t charge your Chromebook and doesn’t include any USB-C ports to connect Type-C devices. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0, 6x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm microphone jack, 3.5mm headphone jack

2x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0, 6x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm microphone jack, 3.5mm headphone jack USB Power Delivery: No

No Power supply included: Yes, 40W Buy This Product Plugable Universal Laptop Docking Station Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 2. Acer USB Type-C Dock D501 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Certified by Works With Chromebook, the Acer USB Type-C Dock will work seamlessly with Chromebooks from all brands. It also packs pretty much everything you need from a dock. There are 11 ports, including six USB Type-A ports, two HDMI 2.0, and two DP 1.4 ports. The dock can also deliver up to 60W power to a connected laptop, enough to fast charge almost any Chromebook on the market. Among other highlights, two of six USB-A ports and the single downstream USB-C port on the dock are rated USB 3.1 Gen 2 and support up to 10Gbps data transfer rates, which is excellent if you want to connect any fast external storage. Additionally, you can connect up to three monitors using Acer D501. However, you’ll only get a full-HD output if you plug in three monitors. 4K output is only possible when only one or two external monitors are attached. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps), 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps), Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack

2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps), 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps), Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack USB Power Delivery: Yes

Yes Power supply included: Yes, 110W Buy This Product Acer USB Type-C Dock D501 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Best value 3. Belkin Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Multiport Dock 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This 11-in-1 USB-C dock from Belkin is an excellent option if you don’t want to spend a lot but still need a relatively robust set of ports. One of its highlights is the unique wedge-shaped design that helps it perform the double duty of a Chromebook stand. In terms of ports, you get the usual selection of HDMI, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, a couple of USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. But the most interesting is the inclusion of a VGA port and card readers for both microSD and regular SD cards. While you can still find card readers on some docks, VGA ports have pretty much disappeared. One thing to remember about the Belkin Connect dock is that it’s most suitable for Chromebooks with a USB-C port on the left side. You can flip it over to align the dock’s USB-C cable to the right side of your device or add an extension cable to connect without flipping it, but neither of the two is the most elegant solution. The dock works best when connected with a USB-C charger because it needs 15W power to operate all the ports. So if you are planning to charge your laptop with it, you will need at least a 60-65W charger, as most Chromebooks require 45W to charge. Read More Specifications Ports: HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, VGA, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD 3.0 slot, SD card 3.0 slot

HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, VGA, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD 3.0 slot, SD card 3.0 slot USB Power Delivery: Yes

Yes Power supply included: No Buy This Product Belkin Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Multiport Dock Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

4. HP USB-C Dock G4 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Although HP markets this dock for its own Chromebooks, it should ideally work with other Chromebooks on the market. It has a wide array of ports, including an HDMI 2.0 port, two DisplayPort, one Gigabit Ethernet port, one USB-C, and four USB-A ports. You also get a Kensington lock slot and a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting headphones or speakers. You will also be happy to know that HP ships a 90W power adapter with the dock, out of which the dock can supply up to 60W to a connected Chromebook. While you can use each video port on the dock to connect a monitor, the output resolution drops to just 1680x1050 pixels if three monitors are plugged in. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack

2x DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack USB Power Delivery: Yes

Yes Power supply included: Yes, 90W Buy This Product HP USB-C Dock G4 Shop at Amazon

5. StarTech.com USB C Mini Dock 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you don’t need a large, port-heavy dock, the StarTech.com USB C Mini Dock is worth considering. It has a compact design and lightweight body but still packs most of the essential ports, including an HDMI port, three USB ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The dock can deliver a 4K 30fps signal to a single monitor, and one of its USB Type-A ports supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 data transfer speeds. Unfortunately, while the dock comes with a 45W power supply, it will only deliver 27W of power to the connected Chromebook for charging. So while your Chromebook may charge, it will do so slowly. So for the best experience, it’s better to attach your Chromebook charger separately. Read More Specifications Ports: HDMI, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet USB Power Delivery: Yes

Yes Power supply included: Yes, 45W Buy This Product StarTech.com USB C Mini Dock Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

6. Kensington G1000P USB-C Mini Dock 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Kensington G1000P is another compact and affordable USB-C mini dock for Chromebooks. But unlike the StarTech.com dock, it’s certified by Works With Chromebook, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility issues. You also get a three-year warranty with this Kensington dock to give you complete peace of mind. Being a mini-dock, it only has the bare essentials in terms of ports. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0b port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Plus, the dock can pass up to 85W of power to the connected Chromebook, given that you attach a sufficiently powerful wall charger to it. Lastly, apart from Chrome OS, the dock also works with Windows and macOS devices. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet USB Power Delivery: Yes

Yes Power supply included: No Buy This Product Kensington G1000P USB-C Mini Dock Shop at Amazon

7. Targus Universal USB-C DV4K Docking Station 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon From 60W power delivery support to the ability to transmit a 4K video signal to two monitors simultaneously, the Targus Universal USB-C DV4K Docking Station has a lot going for it. This premium USB-C dock is full of ports, giving you everything you’ll most likely need, except for SD card readers. There are two of both DP and HDMI ports, so you aren’t stuck with any one video port. Plus, all USB ports on the dock are rated for USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds. Another upside to the Targus dock is its ability to prop up a Chromebook thanks to its wedge-shared design that has plenty of rubber strips to ensure the laptop doesn’t slip. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x DisplayPort 1.2a, 2x HDMI 2.0, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack

2x DisplayPort 1.2a, 2x HDMI 2.0, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack USB Power Delivery: Yes

Yes Power supply included: Yes, 120W Buy This Product Targus Universal USB-C DV4K Docking Station Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

8. Belkin Connect USB-C Dual Display Docking Station 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Don’t let the compact size of the Belkin Connect dock fool you. It packs a fairly decent selection of ports to enhance the functionality of your Chromebook. You get two HDMI 1.4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The dock also comes with a 135W power supply unit, which helps run the dock and charges the connected Chromebook. Belkin says it can deliver up to 85W of power to the connected machine, which is more than enough to fast charge any Chromebook on the market. There are two significant downsides to the Belkin dock. First, it can’t deliver a 4K signal to the connected monitors. It tops out at full-HD resolution. Secondly, there is no DisplayPort. So you’re reliant on the HDMI ports to connect a monitor. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x HDMI 1.4, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack

2x HDMI 1.4, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack USB Power Delivery: Yes

Yes Power supply included: Yes, 135W Buy This Product Belkin Connect USB-C Dual Display Docking Station Shop at Amazon

9. Wavlink WL-UMD01 USB C Docking Station 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Wavlink may not be a popular brand as some of our other recommendations, but its USB-C dock is competitively priced and houses all the necessary ports, including two DP and one HDMI port. It also allows you to connect up to three monitors simultaneously. But as you can expect, the video resolution drops the more monitors you connect. So you get 4K with a single monitor, QHD with two monitors, and full HD with three. All four USB-A ports on the dock are USB 3.2 Gen 1, and the bundled power supply can pass through up to 65W power to charge the connected laptop. Plus, there are slots for both microSD and regular SD cards. Read More Specifications Ports: 2x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD 3.0 slot, SD 3.0 slot

2x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD 3.0 slot, SD 3.0 slot USB Power Delivery: Yes

Yes Power supply included: Yes, 100W Buy This Product Wavlink WL-UMD01 USB C Docking Station Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

10. Lention D53 9-IN-1 Universal Laptop Docking Station 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Lention is another value-for-money dock that doesn’t possess the same brand power as Belkin, Targus, or Dell but is a good option if you don’t need more than one video port in the dock. This 9-in-1 dock has a single HDMI port that supports up to 4K 30fps video signal. Among other ports, there are five USB-A ports, including three rated USB 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. In other features, the dock comes with a stand if you want to prop it up vertically. Unfortunately, Lention doesn’t supply a power brick with the dock. So you’ll need at least a 60-65W wall adapter to charge your Chromebook and power the dock. Read More Specifications Ports: HDMI, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack

HDMI, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack USB Power Delivery: Yes

Yes Power supply included: No Buy This Product Lention D53 9-IN-1 Universal Laptop Docking Station Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

The right dock for your Chromebook

Picking up the right docking station for your trusted Chromebook depends on the ports you care about, whether it supports USB pass-through charging, and if it fits your budget. That’s why our recommendations offer a varied range of docks, falling in different price brackets, and featuring a diverse selection of ports.

Our editor’s pick — the Plugable Universal Laptop Docking Station — is a solid choice for any Chromebook owner. It has plenty of ports and can even push a 4K video signal to two connected monitors. But it doesn’t support pass-through charging. On the other hand, the Acer D501, our premium pick, can charge your Chromebook and is certified Works With Chromebook to give you peace of mind about compatibility.

Those looking to get the best value out of their purchase will be happy with the Belkin Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Multiport Dock. It has tons of ports and can double as a laptop stand.

If these options don't strike your fancy, there is one other type of docking station to consider: a USB-C monitor with a built-in USB hub. Our commerce editor, Ara Wagoner, uses a USB-C hub monitor from Dell as her docking station in order to further consolidate her desk clutter. Sadly, that model has been discontinued, and most other models either lack consistent Chromebook support or don't have enough ports to be worth calling a docking station, but we will keep looking in the hopes that we might add it to this guide later down the line.