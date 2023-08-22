There are a lot of great Chromebooks these days, with lots of options for every need and budget. So whether you are a student looking for a cheap 2-in-1 to take notes on, or a gamer that needs a big screen and plenty of performance, chances are there's a model for you.

Of course, one of the biggest advantages of Chrome OS laptops is that they tend to be more affordable than their Windows and Mac counterparts, but that doesn't mean we don't still love a good discount. With that in mind, we've spent hours digging around the web to put together this list of the best Chromebook deals available right now.

Best Chromebook deals

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (2023) $350 $550 Save $200 The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i offers a sharp 14-inch touch display, an Intel processor with 8GB of RAM, and some nice-to-have features like a backlit keyboard and an FHD camera with privacy shutter. It's also lightweight and rugged, and makes a great option for students or anyone else looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop. $350 at Lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 $320 $380 Save $60 Lenovo's Duet 3 offers an interesting combination of laptop and tablet functionality. The smaller 11-inch, 2K touch display is perfect for tapping your way around ChromeOS and Android apps, and the detachable keyboard features a built-in touchpad and is a joy to type on. The package looks even better with today's $60 discount. $320 at Lenovo $320 at Best Buy

Source: HP HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook $1099 $1354 Save $255 For a step-up in hardware and performance, check out the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. It sports a bright 13.5-inch 2K display, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Other features include a full-size backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, and B&O-tuned speakers. It's on the pricier side, but it gets some help with today's $255 discount. $1099 at HP

Source: HP HP Chromebook 14a $200 $330 Save $130 If you're a student, or otherwise on a budget, HP's Chromebook 14a makes for a good option. The screen isn't ultra-HD and the performance isn't going to blow you away, but it's a capable laptop for taking notes, responding to emails, and other daily tasks. It's just $200 with today's discount. $200 at HP

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $570 $700 Save $130 The Acer Spin 714 (2023) is our current premium pick for the best Chromebook you can buy right now, and it's even easier to recommend with today's discount. It features a durable and versatile design, with a 14-inch touch display, and there is enough power for both work and play. At this price it hits a nice sweet spot between price and performance. $570 at Best Buy

Source: ASUS ASUS Chromebook CM3401 $300 $500 Save $200 The Asus Chromebook CM3401 is the non-touch version of the CM34 Flip, which we named to our list of the best Chromebooks in 2023. It still offers powerful performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen chip, all-day battery life, and a slim, portable design. And with the $200 discount, you're getting a good laptop at a great deal. $300 at Best Buy