Chromebooks are in a better place than ever before. Chrome OS itself constantly sees a more streamlined implementation, while hardware continues to get more powerful and efficient, enabling high performance and long battery life. Low prices have always been an enticing reason to use one of today's best Chromebooks over a more traditional laptop, and with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, that's especially true now.

Acer is no stranger to the Chromebook market, with Acer not only making some of the best Chromebooks around but also having impressive Chromebook competition within its own ranks. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) sits just below the highest tier of Chrome OS clamshells in terms of performance, with an impressively efficient Ryzen 3 chipset and plenty of RAM and storage space. When we first went hands-on with it back in May, it showed a lot of promise, and now, it has a price to help it stand out.

If you're needing something durable and affordable for your kids (or your super-clumsy spouse), the education-oriented Acer Chromebook 512 is a literal steal at $80. It's not exactly premium regarding looks or hardware, but the Celeron N4020 is enough to get schoolwork and casual browsing done, and it will get Chrome OS system and security updates until June 2027. It's also as rugged as they get, so you don't have to worry about your kid instantly breaking it (again).

The HP x360 14c is packed with surprisingly high-end hardware. It's also notable for a 360-hinge that allows for a convenient tablet mode. Beyond that, it sports a premium fit and finish many others have yet to adopt. As an esteemed member of HP's popular 14-inch clamshell family, it's durable, dependable, high-performance, and a stellar overall value. The 14c has been a reliable line for the last couple of years, and this 2021 model should last you until 2029, so long as you take care of it.

Lenovo's original Duet broke barriers regarding portable Chromebooks. The upgraded Duet 5 Chromebook is a somewhat different beast, as it's significantly larger and more powerful. Nonetheless, it still boasts the same detachable 2-in-1 design that few other Chromebooks can. Inside, the hardware's no slouch, either. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of solid-state storage, making for a snappy and highly useful convertible.

There aren't a ton of large Chromebooks, and the Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 is just about the best one. This 15.6" behemoth isn't just large and in charge — it's also built extremely well and could be mistaken for an expensive full-on laptop. On top of the look and feel, the Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 has a decent set of hardware, such as a Ryzen 3 processor and the often elusive backlit keyboard. At a 25% discount, it's today's most affordable 15.6-inch Chromebook.

If you want to save money while also getting something with reasonably quick performance and professional build quality, consider the base model HP 14 (14a-na0226nr). A relatively slim bezel surrounds its 14" display, while an Intel Celeron CPU pairs with 4 GB of RAM to deliver sufficient processing power for many tasks. It's also quite thin and light compared to most others in its price range, and up-facing speakers make it easier to hear YouTube videos you're watching instead of doing your homework. (It's okay, we won't tell.)

