Chromebooks are famous for being affordable, having a long battery life, and working well with Google products. The average Chromebook has a 9-hour and 58-minute battery life and requires a 45W charger, and a few of them can take advantage of 65W chargers.

When it comes to purchasing a charger, it’s always hard to find the best of the best, and it doesn’t matter if you’re buying it for your Chromebook, smartphone, or any gadget. Finding a 45W USB-C Power Delivery charger isn’t difficult, as you may already know, but what makes it hard is that the market is flooded with overpriced and unknown brands.

So, before we get into the list, you should ask yourself a few questions:

Do you need a charger to charge only a Chromebook?

Do you need to charge multiple devices simultaneously, such as a tablet and a smartphone?

Do you carry your Chromebook around with you all the time?

No worries if you’re still not sure what you're looking for. We’ve compiled a list of the best Chromebook chargers, so you can find one that works for you. The choice is yours!

Having three USB-C ports and a single standard USB-A port, this desktop charger from UGREEN makes it easy to charge a variety of electronic devices simultaneously. This product's ability to produce 100W of power is one of its many advantages, as it allows you to charge your electronic devices quickly. With UGREEN, you won't be stuck with a charger with only a few ports and struggles when multiple devices are plugged in, which compensates for the higher price. If you only charge one device at a time using USB-C 1 or 2, you can use the entire 100W charging capacity. However, the more devices you charge at once, the more power is split up between the ports. When both USB-C ports are in use, each can still deliver 45W, enough to charge two Chromebooks simultaneously. And the USB-C 1 and 2 ports can charge a single Chromebook fully in about 2 hours when it's not in use. The other two ports, USB-C 3 and USB-A, can output a maximum of 20W and 18W, ideal for smaller devices such as smartphones and tablets. The UGREEN desktop charger also supports Power Delivery 3.0, QC 4.0+, and PPS protocols. Specifically, Power Delivery 3.0 allows ports and devices to communicate and negotiate the maximum amount of power that can flow into the charging device, allowing for faster charging times. The USB-A port is equipped with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0+ (QC 4.0+) technology, which, like Power Delivery, aims to speed up charging. However, your devices must also have them to reap the charging technology's benefits. Because it has PPS protocol, this charger can charge Samsung products at high speeds. To top it all off, UGREEN has done an excellent job on the desktop charger's exterior, making it a standout. This charger is a godsend with its small footprint if you have a cramped workspace. It can be slipped into a bag's pocket and carried around. This charger comes with a 6.56 ft cord, long enough to reach both the wall outlet and your desk.

Like UGREEN, Baseus is one of the well-known brands in the electronic accessories industry and always tries to come up with products suitable for everyone's needs. Unlike the UGREEN charger, this model doesn't come with a power cable. It features two USB-C PD ports and a USB-A with QC 3.0 port, making it an excellent pick for those looking for a charger with multiple ports. Both USB-C PD ports can deliver 65W of power, and the USB-A port can provide 60W max. However, the 65W will be split up between ports if you use more than one. So, when you plug in two devices to the USB-C PD ports, the first port will deliver 45W while the second will deliver 18W. Sadly, the Baseus charger can only charge one Chromebook at a time. Both USB-C 2 and USB-A ports always deliver 15W max, which guarantees the USB-C will always deliver the amount needed. Still, one of the main advantages of the Baseus charger is that you can fast charge your phone at 15W max while also charging your Chromebook. Built with GaN technology, the Baseus's materials produce less heat, allowing for a much smaller charger. Thanks to its rectangular shape, it won't block other outlets, which is a huge plus. It has foldable prongs to make it more portable; just fold the prongs, toss the charger in a bag, and go!

Type-C1 Output: 3.3-11V⎓3A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓3A, 15V⎓3A, 20V⎓3.25A (Max 65W) | Type-C2 Output: 3.3-11V⎓2.7A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A, 20V⎓1.5A (Max 30W) | USB A Output: 4.5V⎓5A, 5V⎓4.5A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 20V⎓1.5A
Input: 100-240V, 50/60 Hz
Maximum Power: 65W
Color: Black / White
Type: USB-C PPS
Cable included: No

Type-C1 Output: 3.3-11V⎓3A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓3A, 15V⎓3A, 20V⎓3.25A (Max 65W) | Type-C2 Output: 3.3-11V⎓2.7A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A, 20V⎓1.5A (Max 30W) | USB A Output: 4.5V⎓5A, 5V⎓4.5A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 20V⎓1.5A Input: 100-240V, 50/60 Hz

100-240V, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power: 65W

65W Color: Black / White

Black / White Type: USB-C PPS

USB-C PPS Cable included: No Buy This Product Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB C Wall Charger Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

The ZMI zPower Turbo is an excellent choice for those on the go because it is small and has folding prongs. The only thing that beats its compact size is its low price. It's also less expensive than any 65W USB-C PD charger that uses GaN technology to achieve a similar or smaller size. With its single USB-C PD port, it can also charge Chromebooks and USB-PD-enabled devices. If you want to charge your Samsung Galaxy phone with zPower Turbo quickly, you must look elsewhere, as it lacks the PPS protocol. You can expect to charge an iPhone to 50% in 30 minutes, and Chromebooks will charge at the advertised speed. ZMI has included a 4.92-foot USB-C PD cable in the zPower Turbo box. This cable is rated at 5A/100W, which indicates that it can transfer the maximum power from the charger to your device. Meanwhile, most USB-C cables are only rated for 3A current, and they are limited to a power output of 60W. The product is the best option for those looking for an affordable Chromebook charger that includes a cable and has a small footprint.

Anker Nano II has a GaN design and is excellent for small charger fans. Not only is it small and compact, but the foldable prongs have been the icing on the cake, setting it apart from the competition. It has been on the market for a few years, but no newly released chargers have been able to match it in terms of efficiency and reliability. That being said, the newer model of the Anker Nano II can deliver 60W of power, which is more than enough for Chromebooks, so you don't need to shell out the extra money for the new one. Using the USB-C PD output port, you can charge your Chromebooks at full speed, which typically takes around two hours. Moreover, it works well with USB Power Delivery PPS to quickly charge the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Except for a short handbook, Anker includes nothing more in the packaging. You will need to provide your own USB cord.

RavPower RP-PC128BSPF 90W power output is primarily promoted for the iPhone 13. However, it can charge most multimedia laptops with ease. The output potential of each port is determined by whether it is connected to either USB-C port. It ranges from a single 90W to several methods for splitting 90W across two devices. The 45W is suitable for 12-inch, 13-inch, and 14-inch laptops, including Chromebooks. You can also use this charger to charge laptops with moderate to high power requirements. So it is safe to say that the RavPower RP-PC128BSP can simultaneously charge two Chromebooks at the maximum charging speed. Due to its compatibility with small, medium, and large devices, it's good for travel. Its compact design with foldable prongs can fit into any bag without scratching anything. However, one of this charger's disadvantages is that it may cover up nearby outlets due to its square design. The RP-PC128BSPF is outfitted with several safety features, including overcurrent, short circuit, over-discharge, and high-temperature protection, r to safeguard the charger and the devices it is connected to. The charger comes with a USB-C cable that is 4.9 feet long, convenient for those who frequently use their Chromebook or other gadgets while it is charging.

Do you work from a laptop and are you always on the go? If so, your Chromebook's battery dying in transit is nothing new to you. The Baseus 20000mAh power bank with one USB-C PD and two USB-A output ports is an excellent choice for getting you to the next wall outlet and fully charging your Chromebook. It's important to note that this power bank has been TSA-approved, which means you can bring it on the plane in your carry-on bag. With a maximum output of 65W, it is similar to a wall charger in power and speed. Given that Chromebooks only require 45W of input power, this charger is capable of charging a laptop and fast charging a phone simultaneously. Similar to other chargers on this list, the power output splits as additional devices are plugged in. So, if you use all the ports on this power bank, the USB-C PD port will deliver 20W, and each USB-A port will provide 5W. The Baseus 20000mAh can charge your Chromebook only once; however, it can easily charge your smartphone more than three times. A numerical LED charge indicator is convenient for determining whether the power bank is full. Plus, the aluminum alloy casing dissipates heat throughout the charging process, and overcharge protection ensures your and your devices' safety. You can use the charger's power button to force charging if it has stopped and view the power capacity via the LED at the top of the power bank. Because this power bank has a high capacity, Baseus 20000mAh has thoughtfully designed the USB-C port to function as both an input and an output. When the USB-C PD port is connected to a wall outlet, the power bank can accept a high power input (60W), allowing it to charge in two hours. This laptop power bank can charge three times faster than others in this price range, typically with 20W of input power. Plus, it features a micro-USB port as a secondary input, allowing you to simultaneously charge a device via USB-C and the power bank via micro-USB.

Nekteck's charger features a 6-foot USB-C cable, which is plenty to connect to an outlet while working on your laptop on the couch. The attached cable eliminates the need to find one that can handle the charger's maximum output. And, let's be honest, it saves some money. On the downside, it takes up more space than expected because the cable isn't detachable. This option is perfect for anyone on a tight budget who wants a cheap replacement charger for their Chromebook. Nekteck's appearance is not its strongest suit, with an old-school design and not-so-sleek sides. In addition, the prongs can't be folded, so despite having a small size, it is not ideal for those who are constantly on the go. However, it is designed to be straightforward and less complicated. Due to the 45W power output capability of its USB-C PD cable, you can use it to charge smartphones and tablets in addition to Chromebooks. This charger can recognize your devices and give the fastest and most efficient output current possible, thanks to Power Delivery technology.

This charger is the best option for those who want something similar to the previous model but more powerful, without the attached cable, and who don't mind shelling out an extra few dollars. The USB-C PD port on this charger, which also features PowerIQ 3.0, can deliver 65W of power. It basically provides optimized charging for mobile devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It also supports the PPS protocol, allowing owners of Samsung Galaxy devices to benefit from rapid charging. One of the PowerPort III Pod Lite's main features is its portability. It's small and light enough to fit in a travel or laptop bag without taking up too much room. The prongs aren't foldable, so they could scratch your bag's contents if you're not careful. With the proprietary MultiProtect safety system, you can rest assured that your phone will be charged safely. This charger incorporates high-voltage protection with temperature control and other safeguards. It's been around for a long time, but the PowerPort III Pod Lite has passed its tests and emerged victoriously. It's still preferred over most newly released chargers on the market.

Perhaps 65W chargers are insufficient for your needs, and you require something powerful yet portable for your upcoming trip. This Spigen charger is a perfect choice. It sports two USB-C PD ports, each capable of delivering up to 100W. When both ports are plugged in, 45W is distributed to each port, allowing you to charge two Chromebooks simultaneously. With GaN technology, it can achieve superior charging efficiency, and it has a smaller footprint than comparable 100W chargers. To name a few advantages, they are 13% smaller, 3.1 times faster, and 50°F cooler than the competitors. The design is impeccable, and it is undoubtedly one of the most elegant chargers on the market. To top it off, the prongs are foldable to conserve space and enable maximum mobility. So, if you value performance and don't want your charger to look out of date, this is the charger for you.

Because of its small size and no flight restrictions, the HenHot 65W 20000mAh is one of the few power banks suitable for people on the go. It has one USB-C port that serves as both an input and an output port and one USB-A output port. The HenHot's power bank has a maximum power output of 65W, but the USB-C port is limited to 45W, and the USB-A port to 15W when both ports are occupied. Chromebooks only require 45W, so charging your Chromebook while fast charging your smartphone via the USB-A port is a huge benefit. The power bank has a smart identification chip system, improved over-heat, over-current, over-discharge, over-voltage, short-circuit protection, and other features to assure your devices' safety. The USB-C port's dual functionality is a bit of a drawback, as it prevents you from simultaneously charging your Chromebook and the power bank itself. On the exterior, HenHot's lack of texture and smooth surface make it a magnet for fingerprints. It features four blue LED lights that indicate the charge level of the power bank. In addition, there is a power button, which can be useful. Although, nowadays, almost all power banks have a system that automatically disconnects the power flow when no device is plugged into the charger. As a bonus, HenHot has included a USB-C cable.

The SLE-Tech charger is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, which is a huge benefit for travelers and commuters. A smaller version of the traditional laptop charger, the SLE-TECH is ideal for those who don't mind sacrificing design in favor of an affordable option that does the job well enough. As with any traditional laptop charger design, the attached USB-C PD cord can get in the way. It has a 45W power output and a built-in intelligent chip. This chip protects you and your devices from overcharging, overheating, overvoltage, and short circuits. In addition to the Chromebook, you can charge any other device equipped with a USB-C PD port with this charger, including smartphones.

Choosing the best of the best

There are so many chargers available, but hopefully, you’ve found one that can match your specific needs. If you tend to be a drain on your electronics, that’s where the UGREEN charger shines with three USB-C PD ports and one USB-A port. As an all-around product, this one is also lightweight and compact, so it's worth the extra cash. It is worth noting that while the price of UGREEN may seem high, it is quite reasonable compared to its 100W, multi-port competitors. The UGREEN can charge two Chromebooks at full speed at once, another bonus for multi-laptop households.

On the other hand, if you only require a single-port Chromebook charger that you can toss into your bag, we recommend the ZMI zPower Turbo. The zPower Turbo is small and super compact. On the plus side, with its 65W power rating and USB-C cable, the zPower Turbo is a great value overall.

If you've decided that a power bank is the best option for you, don't hesitate to buy the Baseus 20000mAh power bank. The number of ports just can’t be beaten. Finally, if you need a power bank to charge your Chromebook and phone while you're on the go and want to save a few dollars, the HenHot is the best option.