The best Chromebook accessories can take even the best Chromebooks to the next level, and anyone invested in the Chrome OS ecosystem will want to check out these picks. Backup chargers, comfortable mice, sleeve protection, quality earbuds, useful adapters, expandable storage, and colorful screens have all made the list, making it easy to get your laptop set up properly. Let's take a look at the must-have accessories for your Chromebook.

Having an external display or two ready to connect to your Chromebook can seriously improve your productivity, and it'll be much better if you enjoy a bit of gaming. So why not go with an UltraWide if you want, basically, two screens in one? LG's 29WP60G-B fits the bill with a relatively affordable price tag, modern design with an ergonomic stand, 2560x1080 resolution, and 75Hz refresh rate. It offers excellent color, HDR 10 support, and it connects with USB-C to make things as easy as possible.

Having an extra USB flash drive or two lying around is always a good idea; they make transferring and storing data super easy and are generally quite affordable. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is one of our picks for best flash drive thanks to its USB-C and USB-A connectors, tiny size, and flip-out cover with a lanyard loop for easier fastening. It's not as fast as some of the competition, but its price reflects that. Grab it in capacities from 32GB up to 512GB and pick from five different colors.

After using a Chromebook for a few weeks or months, you might find that the storage space isn't enough to hold all of your data. Adding a microSD card (with a full-size SD adapter) can solve this problem, whether your laptop has a reader built-in or you're going with something like Uni's 8-in-1 hub. Samsung's EVO Select lineup offers some of the best microSD cards , with speedy transfers, reliable durability, and a competitive price. Pick these up in 64GB, 12GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Even the most expensive Chromebooks often lack enough ports to handle all of your accessories, putting a crimp in your workflow. Uni's 8-in-1 USB-C hub can solve that problem. It's compact enough to travel with you but powerful enough to act as a full dock. The removable host cable lets you swap out for different sizes depending on your setup, and it'll also save you from having to replace the whole hub if the cable gets damaged. It can handle up to 100W of pass-through power delivery via the USB-C port, plus it has HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A 2.0, two USB-A 3.0 connectors, and SD and microSD card readers.

Jabra's Elite 3 are some of the best wireless earbuds out there, but there's something you need to know. They frequently go on sale by quite a bit (often up to 50% off), and you don't want to buy them at full price. When you pick them up on sale, you'll have the option of choosing from a bunch of colors to match your Chromebook. They're comfortable to wear, they sound better than they should at the asking price, and the built-in quad-mic setup that cuts out background noise makes fielding calls a breeze. They also offer IP55 water resistance, and the battery lasts about seven hours on a charge.

Many Chromebooks come with a screen that's compatible with an active pen, and you might want to pick up one of the best stylus pens to take advantage. Penoval's USI Stylus Pen fits the bill, offering up 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and palm rejection for a natural feel while drawing or writing. It's compatible with any Chromebook supporting USI, it comes with an extra nib, and Penoval quotes the AAAA battery as lasting up to 300 days.

Buying a new Chromebook is always exciting, and you no doubt want to keep it looking pristine. Adding one of the best Chromebook sleeves is especially important if your kids are using the laptop or if you often travel. MOSISO's laptop sleeve is an affordable option that comes in five different sizes to fit most Chromebooks, including 12.3, 13, 13.3, 15, and 16 inches. It's also available in 15 colors to better suit your style. The main zippered compartment is padded, the neoprene exterior resists water, and it includes a smaller zip case for accessories.

Logitech's K580 keyboard is our top pick when it comes to the best keyboards for Chromebooks . It's certified to work with Chrome OS and features a top row of keys specifically for your Chromebook, including media, volume, search, launcher, and Assistant shortcuts. Logitech's Easy Switch feature is also included, allowing you to use the keyboard with multiple devices. The keys are comfortable, there's a full number pad, and the two required AAA batteries will last for months (Logitech says two years). Easily connect with Bluetooth or an included 2.4GHz USB-A receiver.

A wireless mouse isn't for everyone, and some people still prefer a more reliable wired setup. The Macally Dynamouse is super affordable and has a five-foot attached USB-A cable for easy connectivity. There are varying DPI levels — including 800, 1200, 1600, and 2400 — that can be toggled through with just a button press, and the ambidextrous design makes it compatible with everyone. It's available in plain black, black with silver trim, and white with silver trim color options to better suit your style.

Logitech's Pebble M350 is one of our picks for the best Chromebook mouse due to its portability, low-profile but comfy design, and "Works with Chromebook" certification. You can connect it to your laptop with Bluetooth or the included USB-A adapter, and you'll be able to enjoy low-latency clicking and pointing. It might not be great for gaming, but it's perfect for productivity work. Left-handed and looking for a mouse? This one's ambidextrous with just four buttons. It doesn't get much simpler than that.

Want less fuss when charging, especially if you're considering the kids and their Chromebooks? The Nekteck 45W charger has an attached USB-C cable that measures six feet, and the adapter plugs straight into the wall for less bulk. It's great for traveling and also a great backup option if your laptop's main charger gets damaged. Its USB-C 45W Power Delivery will handle most Chromebooks, and it works across many devices when your phone or tablet needs a charge.

The Baseus USB-C GaN charger is our Editor's Choice pick for best Chromebook chargers . It delivers up to 65W of power through the main USB-C port, enough to keep your Chromebook charged with less bulk thanks to it plugging straight into the wall. The lack of attached cables means you can use any USB-C line you'd like, though the package comes with a cable to get you started. It also has extra USB-C and USB-A ports for other accessories, making it ideal for travel when your phone or tablet also needs a charge. This charger comes in Black and White colors to match your style and is firmly in the affordable range.

Choosing the best Chromebook accessories

The roundup we've collected here includes a bunch of the best Chromebook accessories on the market today. All are guaranteed to work with your laptop, whether it's a budget pick or something more high-end like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. If we're making further suggestions, we always recommend picking up an extra charger for traveling or just as a backup should your main charger get lost or damaged. Either of the options we've included in this list will get the job done, though the Baseus charger's lack of attached cable makes it better for travel.

In the same vein, having a portable mouse and an extra keyboard can speed up your workflow and make your Chromebook easier to use. Logitech's Pebble M350 is a highly-rated favorite, and it pairs well with the Logitech K580 keyboard with all the right buttons for Chrome OS. As for storage, Samsung's EVO Select microSD cards are some of the best around, while the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go flash drive has USB-C and USB-A ends to be compatible with more devices.

Connecting all of your accessories might be a pain point if your Chromebook is challenged in the port department, but something like Uni's 8-in-1 USB-C hub can alleviate the pain. It's more compact than the best Chromebook docks and docking stations, yet it's powerful enough to act as a desktop dock. Just add a longer USB-C cable and enjoy. And if you are planning on a more permanent setup, LG's UltraWide 29WP60G-B monitor is an awesome choice that essentially combines two screens into one.