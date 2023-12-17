The holiday season is in full swing on the Play Store, with a myriad of great games celebrating the season with Christmas-themed events. Some Christmas events are overt and embrace the classic iconography you'd expect. In contrast, others celebrate with more reserved winter themes, which tend to be more grounded in their respective worlds. These Christmassy events are here to bring old and new players together to celebrate with some cool extra content. Here are our favorites that stand out from the crowd, providing quality winter themes everyone can enjoy while playing on their favorite hardware released this year.

1 Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble brings the classic real-time strategy gameplay from the early Warcraft PC titles to the mobile platform. Assemble a team of varied classes and exploit their unique abilities to overcome any enemies or bosses that get in your way. Warcraft Rumble offers more than its fair share of winter-themed events, bringing new missions, items, cosmetics, and rewards to those who play in December.

From December 12th to January 2nd, users can access the Midwinter Blight event - a substantial addition that provides new chilling quests, enemies, weapon skins, and items to discover. The event can be accessed by speaking to Gileon, the bard in Kyovashad, granting users the opportunity to decorate Midwinter Square for the holidays. The event is pretty dark for a winter holiday celebration, but it's unique for that and fits into its world very nicely.

Towards the end of the year, players with 25 or more sigils can claim bonus items and XP. This rewards long-standing players with some free holiday goodies, as well as great deals for the holidays.

2 Final Fantasy vii: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy vii: Ever Crisis's Christmas event charmingly commits to the bit, providing a new mission event running right up to Christmas day that stars a gingerbread character stealing presents from the main cast. This mission can be accessed fairly early in a casual playthrough, granting additional rewards for participation, including battle score and exclusive weaponry.

The event seems pretty cheesy on the face of it, essentially giving players a Final Fantasy Christmas special, but it's appealingly substantial and provides plenty of incentive to come back.

3 COD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile's explosive action and challenging game modes have been enhanced by its season 11 Siren Song winter event, adding a whole host of new features to the app, including new weapons, new cosmetics, new skins, a new map, and a new character class. Players get access to Miami Blitz, a brand-new multiplayer map complete with Christmas trees and festive lights. Climb the ranks and exploit the exclusive misdirection class unlocked at tier 12, incentivizing distraction and diversion.

Tier 21 gets you the Groza assault rifle, a good all-around rapid-fire weapon in terms of fire rate, ammo capacity, and attack damage; all this and more unlocks for free up to tier 50. Season 11 strikes a good balance between overt Christmas theming and genuine gameplay enhancement, and you'll have fun with it if you like rank progression.

4 Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's colorful cast of characters is getting jazzed up this Christmas, providing players with improved drop rates, new missions, and unique battle modes. The Twilight Arbiter, Azure Excursion, and Epitome Evocation events increase the drop rates for two exclusive five-star characters and weapons, as well as a bunch of 4-star characters and weaponry.

The Lil Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta event offers new challenges and rewards for adventurer level 20 participants, and the Ley Line Overflow celebration offers opportunities for double reward drop rates. Genshin Impact's impressive number of holiday expansions feel appropriate and celebratory, focusing on in-game rewards in exchange for participation, but never losing its signature style and high quality.

5 Animal Crossing

Wrapping up with something cozy, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is celebrating the holidays with some winter-themed events, items, and rewards. Completing tasks like fetch quests, exploration tasks, and farming quotas will reward the player with cookies, a special item granting access to seasonal rewards. Winter-themed decorations and fittings for both interior and exterior personalization will become available as December progresses, giving players the perfect excuse to come back for a while.

This expansion goes all-in on the comfy aspect of the colder months, with tons of fresh and rare customizable outfits, accessories, and furnishings, not to mention ample activities to keep things interesting.

Enjoy these Christmas celebrations while they last!

Our favorite picks for Christmas events are available on some awesome games, but there are plenty more brilliant apps that push the boundaries of what seasonal events can achieve. While not all winter-themed expansions are temporary, the majority will only be around for a limited time; and who knows when they'll be back? There's no time to lose, check these amazing events out and get some Christmas cheer on your new Android gaming phone!