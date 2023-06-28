Chess is a perfect example of how the mobile platform has seen board game apps of great renown grow in popularity. Countless apps recreate the storied game, throwing in extra features to complement the convenience of playing chess on your favorite Android tablet. Ranked matches, multiplayer, in-depth tutorials, and achievements come packaged with some of the best chess experiences the Play Store has to offer.

What to expect from an Android chess app

In a nutshell, Android's chess apps simulate the game of chess on your mobile device, providing visual indications of each piece's options on a digital board; knowing the actual rules of chess is barely required (many apps will teach you how to play). Chess apps offer more variety in opponent types than the physical game, allowing for both local and online multiplayer, as well as solo matches against a CPU. These apps offer users access to a full chessboard anywhere they want, perfect for parties and long plane journeys, or simply brushing up on your chess skills.

1 Chess pro

A great title for beginners, Chess pro offers tools and tips for refining and improving your generalship, on top of providing a great setup for casual chess. The app utilizes gentle teaching methods like difficulty sliders to control the CPU's skill level, visual aids denoting avoidable bad moves, and countless tutoring features to educate you on what moves will yield positive results. Excel in local multiplayer or get competitive with Google Play Games online matches that capitalize on cross-play. If you are looking to brush up on your Western chess skills, Chess pro is a clear market leader on Android.

Price: $3:99

2 Chess Royal: play online

For lovers of multiplayer, Chess Royal: play online is great for its online focus, event bonuses, and customization options. The app provides two modes of play, Classic Chess and Quick Chess; the latter adding a time constraint to both the participant's moves. Win matches to earn coins that can be spent on cosmetic art style changes to your pieces and chessboards, some of which have special buffs to influence gameplay. Take on randoms to your heart's content, or invite your friends for a good-natured battle of wits; Chess Royal: play online aces both.

Price: Free

3 Lichess

Lichess is an open-source app designed by chess lovers for chess lovers. The app gives users insane customization options for quick-play matches, with dozens of selectable times for tiered challenges. Participate in online tournaments, solve unique chess puzzles, play with friends, and even watch live footage of other players' matches, all in one place. If you're looking for an app that's up there with the best open-source apps on Android and pushes chess to its limit, Lichess is right for you.

Price: Free

4 Really Bad Chess

Another quirky game from Noodlecake Studios, Really Bad Chess, functions like a standard chess app with quick play, ranked matches, and weekly challenges, but with the twist of randomly assigned chess pieces for every game. This adds an element of chaos to a game that's always been about strategy and forethought, making for unique and fun challenges. A great app that puts a creative twist on a classic game combined with Noodlecake's weird humor, Really Bad Chess is definitely worth a try.

Price: Free

5 Chess Openings Trainer

Chess Openings Trainer is an app for those looking to improve their chess skills, providing features to simulate strategies, record matches, and training modes that challenge users with restricted movement. Import recorded match footage and study the score to learn how you can improve or simply practice with a friend the old-fashioned way. Chess Openings Trainer is a brilliant app for dedicated fledgling chess pros to hone their craft, a task for which it comes fully equipped.

Price: $6.49

6 Shredder Chess

Shredder Chess helps users hone their chess skills using the traditional board game method of playing against an experienced opponent. Get access to hundreds of tricky chess puzzles, or take on the CPU in single matches with highly sophisticated adjustable difficulty; the AI will even make mistakes to mimic an amateur. Shredder Chess provides tips and helpful suggestions as you play, which can be the difference between victory and defeat. Shredder Chess is a great app for dedicated single-player chess games against an AI that can range from complete newbie to professional.

Price: $3.49

7 Chess tactics pro (puzzles)

Chess tactics pro (puzzles) is a good option if you're looking for a dedicated chess puzzles app containing three refined options for chess problems, each with tightly controlled difficulty levels. Solve daily puzzles, take the app on the go with offline play, or test your skill in progress mode; while always playing at your preferred plateau of expertise. The interface is easy to navigate, and your chess paraphernalia can be customized free of charge. Highly recommended for casual practice in spotting tactical advantages and playing smart, Chess tactics pro (puzzles) represents a highly refined service.

Price: Free

8 Chess: Quantum Gambit (Still in Beta)

Ending on a unique note, Chess: Quantum Gambit brings users a futuristic chess simulator complete with sleek art design and unique mechanics to spice up the classic game. Take on the CPU in single-player matches, exploiting the unique special abilities of your pieces to secure the advantage. These special abilities can range from movement buffs for outmaneuvering opponents to destructive power boosts for crushing them. If you find traditional chess a bit dull, Chess Quantum Gambit shakes up the formula significantly with its super-powered pieces and striking visual design. This app shows a great deal of promise for a Beta, and its promised features definitely warrant a second look.

Price: $4.99

That's checkmate! What's your favorite chess game?

As mobile developers frequently display in the Play Store's most popular puzzle apps, simplicity is key, and chess games demonstrate this beautifully. Their elegant, static, easy-to-learn rules manufacture a perfect baseline for developers to have fun with, as seen in serious training simulators like Chess Openings Trainer Pro and satirical deconstructions like Really Bad Chess. Plus, they're tiny; no need for any fully energized power banks here! There's never been a better time to try out a nifty chess app and enjoy hours of classic strategic gaming.