Nothing Ear (a) $69 $99 Save $30 The Nothing Ear (a) punches above its weight, delivering excellent sound quality and long battery life in a comfortable, lightweight design. An all-time low price makes the earbuds an irresistible purchase. $69 at Amazon

This Black Friday, we saw some great deals on wireless earbuds, with flagship earphones from Sony, Google, and others falling to their all-time low price. If you are on a tight budget, though, there are more affordable options that you can look at. The Nothing Ear (a) are among our favorite budget wireless earbuds, standing out for their excellent sound quality, ANC performance, and long battery life.

While Nothing's budget earbuds are already relatively affordable at $99, they are now available for a stunningly low price of $69. This is the lowest price the earbuds have ever hit, making this a great deal to take advantage of.

Why you should jump on this Nothing Ear (a) deal

If you want a pair of wireless earbuds for making calls, casually listening to music, and decent ANC performance without spending too much money, there's no better option than the Nothing Ear (a).

Each earbud houses an 11mm driver, delivering detailed and crystal-clear sound. The Ear (a) will impress you with its crisp highs, mids, and bass. And if you want to turn up the bass even more, there's a Bass Boost option that you can take advantage of.

Our Nothing Ear (a) review highlighted the exceptional ANC performance, which lets almost no noise pass through except sharp noises. You can also use the Transparency mode when out and about to ensure you are aware of what's going on around you.

With a stem-like design and three microphones per earbud, the Nothing Ear (a) provides excellent voice call quality.

The companion Nothing X app is another highlight, featuring a simple and easy-to-use interface. We only found the custom EQ settings a bit too basic, but that's about it. Otherwise, you can tweak and personalize almost every aspect of the earbuds.

Nothing claims the Ear (a) can last up to 10 hours on a full charge, which you can extend to 42.5 hours with the bundled charging case. And when in a hurry, a quick 10-minute top-up will be enough to get you an additional 10 hours of runtime.

It's hard not to love the Nothing Ear (a). For their $99 price, the earbuds punch above their weight. And at their all-time low price of $69? They leave their competition in the dust.