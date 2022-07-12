If you're looking for the best cheap true wireless headphones, our pick is the Jabra Elite 3. This Amazon Prime Day, they're cheaper than ever with a discount of $50 from their recent selling price of $80. The price has fluctuated recently, but this is the lowest price for these true wireless headphones. The headphones even take the third spot on our best wireless earbuds ranking, so they can compete with the very top choices out there.

​​You get a lot for your money here; the Elite 3 features good audio quality, lasts a long time from a single charge, has a water-resistance rating of IP55, and is excellent for phone calls with four microphones to ensure your voice isn't muffled. We particularly like that you can easily use these with features like Spotify Tap playback and Google Fast Pair.

However, these aren't the only discounted Jabra headphones, as we've spotted deals on three other pairs of headphones from the company. Next up, the Jabra Elite 85t headphones are over 60% off their MSRP this Prime Day. On Amazon right now, you can pick these headphones up for $114.99, but last week these cost $229.99 from the retailer. We've seen the price for these headphones drop as low as $150, but this is the first time we've seen the price drop this low.

The active noise cancellation is the highlight of this pair of headphones with other notable features, including multi-device Bluetooth pairing and strong battery life of seven hours from a single charge. That drops to 5.5 hours if you're using noise cancellation, but that's still remarkably good, considering the case gives you an extra 25 hours on top.

Next up is the Elite 7 Pro from Jabra, featured in our list of the best wireless earbuds money can buy. These currently take the fifth spot in our list, and they are top-of-the-line for the brand. This Prime Day, these headphones have dropped to $140 from $160 last week on Amazon. We've seen these previously hit $150, but this is the first time we've seen the headphones break that barrier and give you an extra $10 off. Only opt for these if you want improved call quality and the smooth experience of the Elite 7 Pro compared to the other products on this list.

Finally, the Jabra Elite 4 is also discounted this Prime Day. They're the sequel to our favorite pair of cheap true wireless headphones, but the price is much higher; we'd recommend opting for the Elite 3 over these.

We won't steer you away from these headphones, though, especially if you want a more recent upgrade for your ears. Today is the perfect time to buy as they're discounted from their regular price of $120 to $90. These headphones were once cheaper at a sale price of around $85, but this is still a great price if you don't want to get the older Elite 3s.

