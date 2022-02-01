When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, there are a lot of options. You've got to navigate size, comfort, battery life, sound quality, and more, but the top picks often don't come cheap.

Thankfully, there are many affordable options to pick from, too, and we've compiled our favorite ones below. Starting around $30 and going up to around $100 (though some may be more when not on sale), all of them have great fundamentals and should work well for your needs.

Editors choice 1. Jabra Elite 3 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Jabra Elite 3 are our favorite option in this list, as they're an excellent all-round pair of earbuds for a reasonable price. They offer everything you might need, including long battery life, good audio quality, and an IP55 rating. These enable you to use them all day long, no matter whether you're commuting, working, placing calls, or working out, without having to worry about splashing water or sweat onto them. They traditionally sell for $80, but they've been on sale for just $60, which makes them the best option we can recommend when it comes to affordable wireless buds. Read More Specifications Brand: Jabra

Battery Life: 7 hours (28 with case)

Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)

Mono Listening: Yes

IP rating: IP55

Waterproof: Rainproof

Charging: USB-C Pros Color options

Clear calls with 4 mics

Decent IP rating Cons No ANC

No wireless charging

2. Sennheiser CX 400BT 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Sennheiser CX 400BT are one of the best sounding affordable earbuds on the market: They sound great, they're comfortable, customizable, and relatively affordable. Their battery life will let you use them for a while, whether you're listening to music or on calls. In fact, they offer nearly the same audio quality as the more expensive Momentum True Wireless 2, without all the bells and whistles of ANC. Sadly, they don't come with any IP rating, so you'll have to be careful not to get them too wet or sweaty. They cost $130 when they were released in early 2021, but they're often found at around $100 these days, making them one of the best values in true wireless earbuds. Read More Specifications Brand: Sennheiser

Battery Life: 9 hours (18 with case)

Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)

IP rating: None

Waterproof: Splash Resistance

Charging: USB-C

Mono Listening: Yes Pros Excellent audio quality

Battery life Cons Worth buying when on sale

No wireless charging

No ANC

No IP rating

3. Sony WF-C500 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Sony WF-C500 are the WF-1000XM4's more affordable counterpart, stripped down of ANC and some premium features. They offer excellent sound quality, impressive 10-hour battery life on a single charge, as well as splash resistance, making them an excellent all-rounder, even for active people. They traditionally sell at around $100, but they've occasionally been discounted to prices below $80, making them much more affordable. Regardless, they're an excellent option, but they're an even better buy with a lower price tag. Read More Specifications Brand: Sony

Noise Cancellation: No

Mono Listening: Yes

IP rating: IPX4

Waterproof: Splash Resistance

Charging: USB-C

Battery Life: 10 hours (20 with case) Pros Great audio quality

Battery life

Splash Resistance Cons Worth buying when on sale

No wireless charging

No ANC

Premium pick 4. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for superior audio quality, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ are a great option to consider. Besides amazing sound, they come with excellent battery life, as well as an IPX5 water resistance rating. While they were released for $130, you can find them for $100 most of the time these days, making them a good option if your ears can handle their "bullet" design, which keeps them compact but has no wings or fins to keep them in place during movement. Read More Specifications Brand: Cambridge Audio

Battery Life: 9 hours (36 with case)

Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)

Mono Listening: Yes

IP rating: IPX5

Waterproof: Rainproof

Charging: USB-C Pros Hi-fi audio quality

Battery life

Water and sweat resistance Cons Not so affordable

No ANC

No wireless charging

5. Pixel Buds A-Series 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Google Store The Pixel Buds A-Series offer the essentials for a good price, thanks to their high-quality audio quality and comfortable fit. However, being an A-Series product, they've been stripped down of some features, including noise suppression and wireless charging, and come with a shorter battery life versus the competition. They're an excellent all-rounder, as long as you're not looking for the best audio quality and don't need ANC, the Pixel Buds A-Series is a option, especially if you use a hands-free Google Assistant. Read More Specifications Brand: Google

Battery Life: 5 hours (24 with case)

Noise Cancellation: No

Mono Listening: Yes

IP rating: IPX4

Waterproof: Splash Resistance

Charging: USB-C Pros Good audio quality

Comfortable

Great color options

Hands-free Google Assistant Cons No ANC

No wireless charging

Middling battery life

Best value 6. JLab JBuds Air ANC 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The JLab JBuds Air ANC come with impressive specs: They're the only buds in this list with ANC and 10-hour battery life on a single charge. As if this wasn't enough, they're IP55-certified, meaning they can resist water splashes, sweat, and rain. With such specs, they're an excellent option no matter your usage. Whether you're working out, on calls, or commuting, they've got you covered. Some people may find them uncomfortable to wear for an extended period of time, but given what they offer for the price, this is an acceptable drawback. They traditionally cost around $70, but they're often discounted to prices below $50, making them an excellent option for a cheap pair of buds. Read More Specifications Brand: JLab

Battery Life: 10 hours (40 with case) with ANC off

Noise Cancellation: Yes (ANC)

Mono Listening: Yes

IP rating: IP55

Waterproof: Rainproof

Charging: Built-in USB-A cable Pros Value for money

ANC

Decent IP rating

Battery life Cons No companion app

Comfort

Poor call quality

7. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 have a lot to offer: An IPX5 rating, seven hours of battery life, wireless charging, good sound fidelity, and clear microphones. These qualities make them an excellent all-rounder, which you can use for your daily calls, and then keep on to head out for a workout. Their design is a bit dated, as a small part sticks out of your ear, similar to the first-generation AirPods. In theory, they cost about $100, which doesn't make them competitive enough against the first few options. However, they seldom sell for that price and usually cost about $50, which makes them a great buy, primarily if you work from home. Read More Specifications Brand: Anker Soundcore

Battery Life: 7 hours (28 with case)

Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)

Mono Listening: Yes

IP rating: IPX5

Waterproof: Rainproof

Charging: USB-C & Wireless charging Pros Wireless charging

Water and sweat resistance

Clear call quality Cons Design

Only worth buying when on sale

8. OnePlus Buds Z 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The OnePlus Buds Z are an excellent pair of basic wireless buds. They offer the essentials for about $50, they're comfortable to wear, they sound good, and they're resistant to water splashes, sweat, and rain. Their battery life is decent, and despite being a bit less than some other options in this list, their fast charge lets them get three hours of playback time in just 10 minutes. Some may not like the AirPod-like design with part of the bud sticking out of the ear, and the controls are very basic, sometimes requiring you to use your phone. The price, though, makes up for these drawbacks, as the OnePlus Buds Z are often sold for about $40, making them a great pick for a pair of budget earbuds. If you like the OnePlus Buds Z but need ANC and a few extra features, you can also consider the higher-end Buds Z2, which cost about twice the price but include better drivers and ANC. Read More Specifications Brand: OnePlus

Battery Life: 5 hours (20 with case)

Noise Cancellation: No

Mono Listening: Yes

IP rating: IP55

Waterproof: Rainproof

Charging: USB-C Pros Comfortable and light

Decent IP rating

Good sound quality Cons Design

Battery life

Limited controls

9. Skullcandy Dime 6.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Skullcandy Dime are the cheapest option on this list and are worth considering if you don't need great audio quality. In fact, they're a good option for a pair to leave at home or to use when working out, thanks to their ridiculously low price and splash resistance. They're not suited to wearing them all day long, though, as their battery life is relatively limited, and they can get uncomfortable after a while. Still, for a pair of buds below $30, they have impressive specs and make a great candidate for an impulse buy. Read More Specifications Brand: Skullcandy

Battery Life: 3.5 hours (12 with case)

Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)

Mono Listening: Yes

IP rating: IPX4

Waterproof: Splash Resistance

Charging: MicroUSB Pros Price

Splash Resistance

Compact size

Color options Cons Battery life

MicroUSB charging

Design/Comfort

