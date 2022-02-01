- 9.00/10 1. Editors choice: Jabra Elite 3
- 8.00/10 2. Sennheiser CX 400BT
- 9.00/10 3. Sony WF-C500
- 8.00/10 4. Premium pick: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+
- 7.50/10 5. Pixel Buds A-Series
- 8.00/10 6. Best value: JLab JBuds Air ANC
- 8.00/10 7. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2
- 7.00/10 8. OnePlus Buds Z
- 6.00/10 9. Skullcandy Dime
When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, there are a lot of options. You've got to navigate size, comfort, battery life, sound quality, and more, but the top picks often don't come cheap.
Thankfully, there are many affordable options to pick from, too, and we've compiled our favorite ones below. Starting around $30 and going up to around $100 (though some may be more when not on sale), all of them have great fundamentals and should work well for your needs.
1. Jabra Elite 3
The Jabra Elite 3 are our favorite option in this list, as they're an excellent all-round pair of earbuds for a reasonable price. They offer everything you might need, including long battery life, good audio quality, and an IP55 rating. These enable you to use them all day long, no matter whether you're commuting, working, placing calls, or working out, without having to worry about splashing water or sweat onto them. They traditionally sell for $80, but they've been on sale for just $60, which makes them the best option we can recommend when it comes to affordable wireless buds.
- Brand: Jabra
- Battery Life: 7 hours (28 with case)
- Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)
- Mono Listening: Yes
- IP rating: IP55
- Waterproof: Rainproof
- Charging: USB-C
- Color options
- Clear calls with 4 mics
- Decent IP rating
- No ANC
- No wireless charging
2. Sennheiser CX 400BT
The Sennheiser CX 400BT are one of the best sounding affordable earbuds on the market: They sound great, they're comfortable, customizable, and relatively affordable. Their battery life will let you use them for a while, whether you're listening to music or on calls. In fact, they offer nearly the same audio quality as the more expensive Momentum True Wireless 2, without all the bells and whistles of ANC. Sadly, they don't come with any IP rating, so you'll have to be careful not to get them too wet or sweaty. They cost $130 when they were released in early 2021, but they're often found at around $100 these days, making them one of the best values in true wireless earbuds.
- Brand: Sennheiser
- Battery Life: 9 hours (18 with case)
- Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)
- IP rating: None
- Waterproof: Splash Resistance
- Charging: USB-C
- Mono Listening: Yes
- Excellent audio quality
- Battery life
- Worth buying when on sale
- No wireless charging
- No ANC
- No IP rating
3. Sony WF-C500
The Sony WF-C500 are the WF-1000XM4's more affordable counterpart, stripped down of ANC and some premium features. They offer excellent sound quality, impressive 10-hour battery life on a single charge, as well as splash resistance, making them an excellent all-rounder, even for active people. They traditionally sell at around $100, but they've occasionally been discounted to prices below $80, making them much more affordable. Regardless, they're an excellent option, but they're an even better buy with a lower price tag.
- Brand: Sony
- Noise Cancellation: No
- Mono Listening: Yes
- IP rating: IPX4
- Waterproof: Splash Resistance
- Charging: USB-C
- Battery Life: 10 hours (20 with case)
- Great audio quality
- Battery life
- Splash Resistance
- Worth buying when on sale
- No wireless charging
- No ANC
4. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+
If you're looking for superior audio quality, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ are a great option to consider. Besides amazing sound, they come with excellent battery life, as well as an IPX5 water resistance rating. While they were released for $130, you can find them for $100 most of the time these days, making them a good option if your ears can handle their "bullet" design, which keeps them compact but has no wings or fins to keep them in place during movement.
- Brand: Cambridge Audio
- Battery Life: 9 hours (36 with case)
- Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)
- Mono Listening: Yes
- IP rating: IPX5
- Waterproof: Rainproof
- Charging: USB-C
- Hi-fi audio quality
- Battery life
- Water and sweat resistance
- Not so affordable
- No ANC
- No wireless charging
5. Pixel Buds A-Series
The Pixel Buds A-Series offer the essentials for a good price, thanks to their high-quality audio quality and comfortable fit. However, being an A-Series product, they've been stripped down of some features, including noise suppression and wireless charging, and come with a shorter battery life versus the competition. They're an excellent all-rounder, as long as you're not looking for the best audio quality and don't need ANC, the Pixel Buds A-Series is a option, especially if you use a hands-free Google Assistant.
- Brand: Google
- Battery Life: 5 hours (24 with case)
- Noise Cancellation: No
- Mono Listening: Yes
- IP rating: IPX4
- Waterproof: Splash Resistance
- Charging: USB-C
- Good audio quality
- Comfortable
- Great color options
- Hands-free Google Assistant
- No ANC
- No wireless charging
- Middling battery life
6. JLab JBuds Air ANC
The JLab JBuds Air ANC come with impressive specs: They're the only buds in this list with ANC and 10-hour battery life on a single charge. As if this wasn't enough, they're IP55-certified, meaning they can resist water splashes, sweat, and rain. With such specs, they're an excellent option no matter your usage. Whether you're working out, on calls, or commuting, they've got you covered. Some people may find them uncomfortable to wear for an extended period of time, but given what they offer for the price, this is an acceptable drawback. They traditionally cost around $70, but they're often discounted to prices below $50, making them an excellent option for a cheap pair of buds.
- Brand: JLab
- Battery Life: 10 hours (40 with case) with ANC off
- Noise Cancellation: Yes (ANC)
- Mono Listening: Yes
- IP rating: IP55
- Waterproof: Rainproof
- Charging: Built-in USB-A cable
- Value for money
- ANC
- Decent IP rating
- Battery life
- No companion app
- Comfort
- Poor call quality
7. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2
The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 have a lot to offer: An IPX5 rating, seven hours of battery life, wireless charging, good sound fidelity, and clear microphones. These qualities make them an excellent all-rounder, which you can use for your daily calls, and then keep on to head out for a workout. Their design is a bit dated, as a small part sticks out of your ear, similar to the first-generation AirPods. In theory, they cost about $100, which doesn't make them competitive enough against the first few options. However, they seldom sell for that price and usually cost about $50, which makes them a great buy, primarily if you work from home.
- Brand: Anker Soundcore
- Battery Life: 7 hours (28 with case)
- Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)
- Mono Listening: Yes
- IP rating: IPX5
- Waterproof: Rainproof
- Charging: USB-C & Wireless charging
- Wireless charging
- Water and sweat resistance
- Clear call quality
- Design
- Only worth buying when on sale
8. OnePlus Buds Z
The OnePlus Buds Z are an excellent pair of basic wireless buds. They offer the essentials for about $50, they're comfortable to wear, they sound good, and they're resistant to water splashes, sweat, and rain. Their battery life is decent, and despite being a bit less than some other options in this list, their fast charge lets them get three hours of playback time in just 10 minutes.
Some may not like the AirPod-like design with part of the bud sticking out of the ear, and the controls are very basic, sometimes requiring you to use your phone. The price, though, makes up for these drawbacks, as the OnePlus Buds Z are often sold for about $40, making them a great pick for a pair of budget earbuds. If you like the OnePlus Buds Z but need ANC and a few extra features, you can also consider the higher-end Buds Z2, which cost about twice the price but include better drivers and ANC.
- Brand: OnePlus
- Battery Life: 5 hours (20 with case)
- Noise Cancellation: No
- Mono Listening: Yes
- IP rating: IP55
- Waterproof: Rainproof
- Charging: USB-C
- Comfortable and light
- Decent IP rating
- Good sound quality
- Design
- Battery life
- Limited controls
9. Skullcandy Dime
The Skullcandy Dime are the cheapest option on this list and are worth considering if you don't need great audio quality. In fact, they're a good option for a pair to leave at home or to use when working out, thanks to their ridiculously low price and splash resistance. They're not suited to wearing them all day long, though, as their battery life is relatively limited, and they can get uncomfortable after a while. Still, for a pair of buds below $30, they have impressive specs and make a great candidate for an impulse buy.
- Brand: Skullcandy
- Battery Life: 3.5 hours (12 with case)
- Noise Cancellation: No (Passive)
- Mono Listening: Yes
- IP rating: IPX4
- Waterproof: Splash Resistance
- Charging: MicroUSB
- Price
- Splash Resistance
- Compact size
- Color options
- Battery life
- MicroUSB charging
- Design/Comfort
