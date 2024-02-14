There are so many smartwatches available now that you can find a good one on the cheap, or at least more affordable than flagship wearables. Functionality and design are still attainable, even at budget-friendly prices. Oftentimes, it just means that the watches aren't as fully featured or the models are the most current.

Though you may have to make some concessions to keep your wallet from feeling lighter, the best budget options make it possible to wear a smartwatch within your budget.

Cheap smartwatches that can do plenty

Garmin Forerunner 55 Best overall Ready to run The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable smartwatch with built-in GPS that's perfect for anyone on a budget. You'll get a good heart rate monitor and activity tracking paired with excellent running features to keep you on track. Comfortable to wear and easy to use, it's a solid choice for runners and cyclists at any skill level. Pros Built-in GPS

Plenty of workout options

Long battery life Cons No SpO2 sensor or altimeter

No way to store music

Third-party apps aren't abundant $200 at Best Buy$200 at Garmin

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is less about flash and more about function, especially since it's not a Wear OS smartwatch, limiting the compatible third-party apps and Android phone integration. But don't let that dissuade you because there are plenty of great features if you like to run or cycle regularly. Built-in GPS helps track all location data, so you know the route, distance, and pace each time you head out for one. If you're training for a marathon, it's not just a smartwatch; it's also a tool to prepare for the big day.

You won't get an altimeter to measure elevation, which you may miss if you're doing workouts where that matters, and the same goes for the lack of a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen. The absence of a touchscreen will take some time to learn if you're not used to physical buttons alone, but you can see it more easily in sunlight, and the battery life will last up to two weeks before you need a recharge. The Forerunner 55 is more about being active than it is about leisurely lifestyles, so it's worth taking that into account when determining which one to put on your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Premium pick Samsung power for less $159 $200 Save $41 The Galaxy Watch 4 was Samsung's first smartwatch to run on Wear OS, opening the door to increased compatibility and more updates to keep things current. It uses the same processor as the Watch 5, so you still get the same power and performance in what's now a cheaper alternative. Pros Vibrant and bright display

Wear OS is a huge addition

Durable and reliable performance Cons Battery life is mediocre

No physical rotating bezel $159 at Amazon$160 at Best Buy$250 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may seem like it's been passed over by the company's newer options, but it's still a very smart choice. This is the model where Samsung streamlined the design for a svelte look that didn't skimp out on durability, including the same standard lugs to simplify replacing the straps with options from previous models or even later ones. There are plenty of third-party ones, too. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also the first Samsung smartwatch to run on Wear OS, increasing the integration with Android apps for added convenience when paired with your Android phone.

Unfortunately, there's no physical rotating bezel like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, though it's easy enough to get around through the touchscreen and side buttons. There are also plenty of onboard sensors to measure all sorts of health and fitness data, including heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep, body fat, and more. ECG and blood pressure testing apps are also available to cover more of the health metrics. Throw in up to 90 exercises — six of which track automatically — and you have plenty to keep you active. Just have to remember to recharge the watch every 24 to 36 hours.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review.

Amazfit Active Best value Getting more for less $130 $150 Save $20 Amazfit stands out when it comes to wearables with really good value relative to cost, and the Active fits the bill by offering a set of solid features and performance competitive with others that cost more. Pros Comprehensive features and functions

Solid integration with Android phones

Lightweight and durable Cons Software could use a facelift

Tracking accuracy has room for improvement $130 at Amazon

There's a balance of simplicity and variety to the Amazfit Active in that it comes at a very competitive price yet doesn't cut out a lot of features to achieve affordability. Powered by Zepp OS 2.0, it won't offer all the app and functional integrations a Wear OS watch might, so the advantage here lies in the alternatives you get to work with. That includes a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and biometric readings for everything from stress to sleep. PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) scores also help provide insight into how ready you are during training routines.

There are over 120 exercises to choose from, and with built-in GPS, you can get all location-based data without taking your phone with you, though accuracy may not be quite as on the mark as a Garmin watch is. You may need to bring the phone for music playback because there's no way to store tracks from music streaming services, though you could use the onboard storage to play music files. The Active has a vibrant screen with a lot of watch faces, only it's not especially bright in bright sunlight.

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Best alternative Ready to wear with Wear OS $130 $200 Save $70 Mobvoi's TicWatch E3 costs less than when it first launched, yet gains more value now that it runs on Wear OS 3. It has plenty to like because of that upgrade, bringing in features that weren't necessarily available before that. Pros Upgraded to Wear OS 3

Solid app selection and integration

Excellent battery life Cons Not as svelte as other watches

Not as stylish as other options

Upgrades can take a while $160 at Amazon$130 at Mobvoi$130 at Newegg

From the very start, the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 came with the promise of something new with a major upgrade to Wear OS 3. It took a while to finally arrive, but now that it's here, it makes the watch look and feel more substantial in what it delivers. Granted, it won't surpass others in style given the thicker design, but it makes up for it with excellent battery life that will see you wearing the E3 for days before you have to recharge again.

The arrival of Wear OS 3 brings the TicWacth E3 improved health and fitness tracking, fulfilling a promise Mobvoi initially made and also opening the door to better app integration, including those from Google and popular ones for music and exercise, rounding out an impressive software package that makes this watch feel like it's got a new lease on life. It's not the only Mobvoi smartwatch to get the Wear OS 3 upgrade, but it is one of the least expensive.

Read our full Mobvoi TicWatch E3 review.

Fitbit Versa 4 Staying focused Fitness tracker meets smartwatch $150 $200 Save $50 The Fitbit Versa 4 is part fitness tracker, part smartwatch, with a user experience that offers the best of both worlds. It focuses more on activity tracking features in real-time and is comfortable to wear because of its smaller and lighter design. Pros Some Google apps integrated

Changeable watch faces

Built-in GPS Cons No third-party app support

Not as health-focused as Fitbit Sense

No music integration $150 at Amazon$150 at Best Buy$150 at Fitbit

With the Fitbit Versa 4, you get more of a fitness tracker in the smartwatch form simply because Fitbit OS no longer works with third-party apps the way it used to. As a result, the focus is more on the activity tracking features, which could be worthwhile for those seeking a more fitness-focused approach than the normal smartwatch. The built-in GPS will help track all pertinent location data when exercising outdoors, while Fitbit Premium offers a lot of content covering workout routines, meditation practices, and even recipes. On the health side, there are no ECG or advanced stress tracking features like those in the Fitbit Sense 2, but skin temperature variation and blood glucose tracking are always there when you need them.

It's not a bulky watch to wear, making it equally appealing to those with smaller wrists, and IP67 protection helps keep the device mostly safe from dust and water. The Versa 4 works with Alexa and Google Assistant, plus offers access to notifications like incoming phone calls and text messages. It can do all this for up to six days before you need to reach for the charger again.

Garmin Lily Elegant styling Small, simple, sophisticated The Garmin Lily is a smartwatch designed for those with smaller wrists, with a bright display and multiple colors to choose from. It's an elegant smartwatch that aims to keep it simple yet offers a strong feature set despite key missing elements, like no GPS or contactless payments. Pros Small and lightweight

Good integration with Garmin Connect

5-day battery life Cons No color display option

No storage for music

Limited features for price $250 at Garmin

The Garmin Lily now has a sequel with the Lily 2, but the original is still around and what made it stand out in the beginning was its feminine design. This one's for the ladies, which explains why it's purposefully built to accommodate smaller wrists, offering a petite monochrome touchscreen and stylish colors to boot. Add in the bands made from many materials, and you have a watch design that ensures the watch can fit in for any wardrobe choice and occasion.

Garmin doesn't restrict the Lily from many of the necessary fitness and health tracking features you'd expect to have, like heart rate and respiration tracking. With the connection to your smartphone, you can also use the Lily to take calls, see messages, and check your calendar and reminders to stay on track in life as well. There is even a feature to detect crashes or falls to contact designated friends and family members, along with emergency response should you need help.

Apple Watch SE Apple's budget choice For Apple and iOS users $189 $249 Save $60 The Apple Watch is undoubtedly popular, and the Watch SE is the cheapest route to get one on your wrist. It won’t work with an Android phone, so look elsewhere if you're an Android-only user, but if you're not, you get a premium design at a more affordable price. Pros High-end design

Works well with iOS devices

Excellent app support Cons No always-on display

Not all sensors are here

So-so battery life $189 at Amazon$189 at Best Buy$249 at Apple

The Apple Watch SE is the lowest-cost option for those seeking a smartwatch that purely lives in the Apple ecosystem. It won't work with an Android device, so you'll need to have an iPhone — or at least an iPad — to make the watch work. Off the bat, it's missing some of the sensors available in the other models, like ECG, SpO2, and skin temperature, but otherwise has features and functions typically seen in the more expensive alternatives. That includes excellent app support and integration, allowing you to make and take calls and messages right from your wrist.

The Watch SE keeps it simple, which is why it's ideal for users who are just starting out with a smartwatch or looking to save a few dollars. It can track dozens of exercises, including automatic workout detection and even a handwashing timer. Built-in GPS also helps you stay on track while working out, and when it's time to wind down, sleep tracking covers the slumbering hours. Additionally, battery life holds up for about a day and a half in optimal conditions.

Smartwatches that won't break the bank

Smartwatches have come a long way from the original models, most of which ran on operating systems that either no longer exist or feel totally out of date by current standards. One of the consequences of a broader market is an increased number of options at multiple price points, which is why you can find an excellent smartwatch at a more affordable cost.

You'll still have to consider your preferences, including which features, if any, are deal-breakers when they're not part of the package. A smartwatch is largely an extension of your smartphone, though with the specific features in place, like built-in GPS and other sensors, they can work pretty autonomously as well. Sticking to a budget means accepting compromises, and that's no different here.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is the best overall pick because it is a serious smartwatch when it comes to an active lifestyle, whether you're pursuing a particular goal or not. It's not the prettiest on the list but is the most effective for runners and cyclists who want accuracy and reliability with each session. Garmin has no shortage of smartwatch choices, but the Forerunner 55 is a good place to start when exercise or training matters.

If your tastes have you looking elsewhere, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 straddles the line between activity and lifestyle, offering exercise tracking and superb app integration courtesy of the Wear OS-driven software. Speaking of which, the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 will come off like a new watch now that it finally works with Wear OS 3, putting it more in line with others, while the Amazfit Active finds ways to offer real bang for the buck in a deeper feature set at a lower price.