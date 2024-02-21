Choosing a cheap tablet can be daunting and time-consuming, with many options available at various price points. Luckily, Samsung makes some of the best tablets on the market, and the company offers a wide range of devices that provide excellent features, a modern design, and all the essentials at affordable prices.

We have multiple tablets that offer exceptional value, decent gaming performance, and an easy and pleasant experience to get online and browse the web. One example worth watching is Samsung’s Fan Edition series, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It comes with a big screen, a midrange chip perfect for multitasking, and all the essentials at a low price.

Our pick of Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablets in 2024

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Best overall Ideal for watching media The Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers excellent value at an affordable price. It comes with a beautiful, bright, and sharp 10.9-inch IPS display. Its 90Hz refresh rate panel makes it great for browsing, using your favorite apps, and some light gaming. The tablet has optional cellular connectivity, it’s water- and dust-resistant, and supports 45W fast wired charging that makes it convenient and quick to charge. Pros Powerful enough for most tasks

Four Android updates

Optional 5G Cons IPS panel doesn't offer the same vivid colors as AMOLED

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an excellent midrange tablet. While the device might not have a strong Snapdragon processor, the Exynos 1380 should provide enough power to let you use multiple apps simultaneously and play some non-graphically intensive games. The tablet is ideal for media consumption and social media apps, and the 90Hz display should help make the experience smoother and more responsive.

While the Galaxy Tab S9 FE uses a 10.9-inch IPS LCD panel instead of the more colorful AMOLED display, it’s still bright, sharp, and colorful. It has a high-resolution panel, making it an even better option for consuming media, and checking photos, and videos.

The device comes in four different colorways, Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender, and it has more premium features, such as an IP68 certification and optional 5G. It’s water and dust-resistant, and the 45W wired charging capability lets you top up the device quickly. If you’re looking for an excellent device for general tasks, some light gaming, and overall everyday tasks, then the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Premium pick Steep discounts make the Tab S8 a great alternative $598 $700 Save $102 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a powerful device with a large 11-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a flagship chipset. It’s excellent for gamers who want to play on the large display, and ideal for those wishing to multitask and use multiple apps simultaneously. The tablet comes with the S Pen stylus, which is included in the box, and Samsung provides several features that let you make the most out of the large display with unique features. Pros Compact size and beautiful display

S Pen included in the box

Powerful performance Cons Still expensive

The Galaxy Tab S8 might be a generation old, but it holds up well in 2024. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, capable of handling graphics-intensive games and providing an excellent multitasking experience. It can run all apps, and it’s updated to One UI 6, based on Android 14.

The tablet features an 11-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and responsive experience for navigating apps and playing games. The only downside of the screen is that it still uses a TFT panel and is not as vibrant as the AMOLED screen used on the Galaxy Tab S8+. That said, it’s still great for consuming video content, and your photos and TV shows will look fantastic.

The Tab S8 also comes with the S Pen stylus, rendering the tablet ideal for jotting down notes, sketching, and drawing. It also has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary and 6MP ultrawide, which is excellent for quickly enabling you to capture memories and take photos on the large screen. There’s also a 12MP front-facing camera, perfect for video and conference calls.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Best value More than capable of basic tasks $190 $220 Save $30 The Samsung Galaxy A9+ is a budget tablet with an 11-inch LCD display, stereo speakers, and a large battery. It’s quite a capable device, featuring a decently powerful Snapdragon 695 chip, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it even has expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy A9+ is worth considering if you’re looking for a great device for social media, video streaming, and even light gaming, especially with the optional 5G support. Pros Slim and compact

Decent performance

The Samsung Galaxy A9+ is a budget tablet, great for everyday use. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Samsung kept the option to extend the storage, which you can expand up to 1TB using a microSD card. There’s also a 5MP front-facing camera that will enable you to have conference calls and speak with friends and family.

The Tab A9+ can multitask and play some non-demanding games, but we’d advise not using too many apps simultaneously as it could slow down due to the low memory. It’s perfectly capable of having a few of your favorite apps open. Still, you should set your expectations as it might not be able to handle several apps without reloading in the background.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ will serve you well whether you’re looking for a companion to take with you on road trips or want a compact and slim device with a large display for home. Throw in the optional 5G support, and it's also a great device for productivity on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Biggest display Large display at an affordable price The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a large 12.4-inch IPS display that looks stunning from all angles. The tablet supports the S Pen Stylus, and the 90Hz refresh rate provides a great experience for consuming content and playing non-demanding games. If you’re looking for a power consumption powerhouse, the Tab S9 FE+ is worth considering. Pros Large, sharp, and colorful display

Includes the S Pen stylus

Long battery life Cons It comes with IPS that doesn't offer the same vivid colors as AMOLED

Relatively weak chipset

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has a lot in common with the standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE, except it’s much larger and has a few key improvements. For starters, it has a higher resolution display, making it an even better option for consuming media. Still, the downside is that it also uses the same IPS technology and the 90Hz refresh rate. Fortunately, your experience will be smooth and responsive, and it should make it even greater for watching videos, using social media apps, and browsing the web. You can also take notes and sketch using the included S Pen stylus.

The S9 FE+ makes for a great choice for those looking for a device with an even larger display, but it should be noted that it’s equipped with the same Exynos 1380 chipset, and it doesn’t have a cellular option. The device is powerful enough to handle non-demanding games, and the memory is suitable for browsing and multitasking. It’s great for those wanting to get some work done on the big screen, watch movies and some light games, and use your favorite apps.

If you’re looking for a device with a large display, Wi-Fi only, and the same four colorways as its smaller sibling, then the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a great alternative. It supports the same 45W wired charging technology and has an even larger battery, meaning it should last slightly longer on a single charge than its smaller counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Great on a budget Low price for a tablet with a big display $160 $230 Save $70 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers great value for those on a budget thanks to its low price tag. It’s best suited for light work and entertainment since it lacks power and is not ideal for multitasking. The tablet is powerful enough for general tasks and web browsing and runs Android 13. Pros Affordable

Relatively large display

Runs Android 13 Cons Not great for multitasking

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5-inch LCD, making it great for browsing and watching movies and videos. The device can run social media apps and some non-demanding games, but it’ll have difficulty playing anything graphically intensive and taxing on the chipset. We also wouldn’t recommend it for those looking for a device for multitasking, as the tablet can become sluggish and slow under heavy use.

The tablet runs Android 13, and Samsung included many features to help users take advantage of the large display. However, given the device was released at the end of 2021, it’s nearing the end of its life cycle, and it might not be the best device for those looking to futureproof themselves with a cheap tablet.

The Tab A8 is perfect for those looking for a basic tablet that covers all the essentials. It’s slim and lightweight, making it easy and convenient to carry in a backpack. It has a high-resolution panel, and while it only supports 15W wired charging, the battery provides a respectable, considering you’ll only want to use it for basic tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Cheapest and smallest Perfect for portability $100 $160 Save $60 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite might not boast a fast chip or have the best display, but it's a great choice if you're looking for a cheap and reliable device that covers the basics. It's perfectly capable of browsing the web, watching videos on YouTube and streaming services, and catching up with friends and family. Pros Cheap

Portable

Great for browsing Cons No longer supported

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite might be a great choice if you're looking for an inexpensive, small, and basic tablet that covers all the basics. It’s a cheap tablet that offers enough power to scroll through TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, and its 8.7-inch LCD makes it great for watching movies and videos on YouTube and other streaming services.

However, the Tab A7 Lite might not be suitable for everyone for several reasons. First and foremost, it’s not very fast. It’s not great for multitasking; only basic games can run on the device. The tablet is also nearing the end of its life cycle and will no longer receive any major Android updates.

Fortunately, Samsung rolled out the Android 14 update, giving it a breath of fresh air and making it a viable option for those seeking a cheap tablet that’s good enough for most basic use cases. If you call in that category who needs a thin, light, portable device suitable for these activities, you have a great option.

The best Samsung tablet for you

As we have seen in recent years, tablets are more affordable than ever. Budget devices might not offer all the new and flashy features of premium flagships. However, they still provide a great overall user experience when consuming media, playing games, and getting work done.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE might not be the cheapest tablet, but discounts and additional promotional offers help bring the price down to a more affordable level. Suppose you’re after a slim and lightweight device that features a large 10.9-inch display, runs the latest software and will continue receiving updates for the next few years, doesn’t slow down too much, and can let you multitask and play a few games, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an excellent choice and great bang for your buck.

However, if you have a slightly higher budget and don’t mind getting a tablet that’s a generation older, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 might be a great pick. It performs better for day-to-day tasks, can play more demanding games, and can handle even more apps. If you want an overall better-performing tablet that’s more responsive and provides a better overall experience, the Galaxy Tab S8 is an excellent alternative for a bit more.

That said, if all you’re looking for is a budget-friendly tablet that provides excellent value at a price you can afford and want something practical, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a great value.