Robot vacuums are an excellent way to keep your home floors neat and tidy, but some of the best models on the market can cost upwards of $500. Fortunately, though, you don’t need to spend nearly that much dough to score an awesome robot vac. In fact, some of our favorite self-efficient bot sweepers can be had for $250 or less! For our intents and purposes, we’ll call these models “cheap robot vacuums,” with cheap referring exclusively to price and not overall performance.

The following is a list of cheap robot vacuums from trusted brands that go above and beyond to deliver a safe and efficient cleaning experience for you and yours. You can also expect these products to include must-have features like top-shelf filtration systems, long battery life, and smart assistant compatibility.

The best cheap robot vacuum cleaners

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum Best overall Stellar performance for less Delivering up to 2,000Pa of suction power, the slim design of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max makes this cheaper bot vac one of the best models for most households. Pros Low profile design

Great suction power

Multiple cleaning mode Cons Does not work with any voice assistants

No companion app $250 at Amazon $250 at Newegg

When you’re trying to save a few dollars on your robot vacuum purchase, we believe the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max is going to be the best choice for most folks. One of this model’s standout features is its relatively slim design (2.85 inches tall), which is the perfect height for the bot to dip around and under most furniture. It’s also rated for up to 2,000Pa of suction and will run for up to 100 minutes. If the battery is running low, the 11S Max is also smart enough to return to its charging base for a quick recharge.

While the 11S Max only uses bounce detection for navigation, it has a built-in drop detection sensor to ensure the bot doesn’t tumble down the stairs. It’s also equipped with anti-collision sensors and perimeter padding to make sure the 11S Max doesn’t damage any walls or keepsakes it comes into contact with.

iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Best value Four different cleaning modes to choose from With four different cleaning modes and automatic recharging, the iLife V3s Pro may lack some of the more advanced features of higher-priced robot vacs, but it still provides an excellent cleaning experience. Pros Four cleaning modes

Anti-bump and anti-fall protection

Great price Cons No companion app

Not compatible with smart assistants $160 at Amazon

If you want to invest in a cheap robot vacuum but funds are extremely limited, you should take a look at the iLife V3s Pro. For less than $200, this little cleaning titan is able to switch between four different cleaning presets, including auto clean, edge clean, spot clean, and scheduled cleaning. It’s also outfitted with ten front-facing infrared sensors to avoid object collisions and a series of drop-detection sensors to make sure it won’t fall down the stairs.

As for more advanced features, the V3s Pro doesn’t have a companion app or smart assistant controls, but it is smart enough to return to its charging dock when the battery is running low. With its low-profile design, this vac should have no problem cleaning around and under your home’s beds, couches, and tables.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum Premium pick Automated cleaning at your service Combining powerful suction, 30 days of automatic dirt disposal, and a robust companion app, the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ is all about premium performance and top-shelf cleaning features. Pros Up to 2,600Pa of suction power

Comes with automatic dirt disposal tank

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons Not the best battery life

LiDAR mapping can take a long time $700 at Amazon

The Deebot lineup from Ecovacs has been making waves in the robot vacuum marketplace for several years now, and when it comes to cutting-edge tech and helpful add-ons, we think the Deebot N8 Pro+ is one of the best models you can buy. While it's pricey at MSRP, it's often available for under $500 and is designed to output up to 2,600Pa of suction power. Dust bunnies, be warned!

The N8 Pro+ also uses LiDAR mapping to create custom scans of each room of your house. You’ll then be able to use these maps to tell your Deebot which rooms to clean, which spaces to avoid, and what parts of your home never to go near. The N8 Pro+ also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you’ll be able to fire up your Deebot with a few simple voice commands to your smart speaker or display.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Best for pet hair Dirt Detect Tech for messy four-legged friends Thanks to the Roomba 694’s three-stage cleaning system and aggressive brush rig, pet residue is going to be a thing of the past for your household. Pros Solid companion app

Dirt Detect Tech is great for pet messes

Runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge Cons No dirt disposal tank

Runs a bit on the loud side $275 at Amazon $275 at Best Buy

Pets can make one heck of a mess in our homes, but robot vacs like the iRobot Roomba 694 are more than equipped to tackle fur, dirt, and other muck. One of the O.G. robot vac brands, this Roomba model uses a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift, and suck up even the most deep-seated detritus. With its hefty main brush and edge-sweeping side brush, you’ll never have to worry as to whether or not the 694 can handle the many different surfaces of your house or apartment.

The Roomba app is another great way to optimize your cleaning experience. You can use it to start and stop cleaning cycles, check the bot vac’s battery level, and see how much progress the 694 has made during its current clean cycle.

Wyze LiDAR Mapping Robot Vacuum Best mapping system Optimized cleaning routes customized to your home This Wyze bot vac employs SLAM (simultaneous location and mapping) technology to detect where it is in your home and what the best cleaning route is. Pros Runs for up to 110 minutes

Works with Alexa

Good drop detection Cons App can be a little clunky

Expensive $329 at Amazon $315 at Wyze

Wyze has developed a solid reputation as a go-to brand for good performance, features, and value for a number of consumer tech categories. And the company’s robot vac is another great addition to the Wyze family. With its onboard SLAM mapping and navigation systems, the Wyze Robot Vacuum will draw cleaning blueprints of your entire home, which you’ll be able to pull up in the Wyze app.

In the app, you’ll be able to tell the bot what rooms to clean, what areas to stay away from, as well as how much progress has been made during the current cleaning cycle. The battery is pretty decent, too, delivering up to 110 minutes of clean time on a full charge. It may not have all the bells and whistles of much higher-priced models, but as far as geographic accuracy goes, the Wyze Robot Vacuum shouldn’t be passed up.

Shark RV2502AE Robot Vacuum Best for battery life Up to two hours of cleaning on a single charge $300 $600 Save $300 Many of the robot vacs on our list can’t touch the nearly two-hour runtime you’ll get from the Shark ION RV2502AE. Pros Up to 120 minutes on a single charge

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Includes HEPA filtration Cons May randomly collide with walls and furniture $428 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Sometimes, we deal with the types of homes that have multiple floors, with each section filled with more nooks and crannies than the last. This is why robot vacuums like the Shark RV2502AE really come in handy. On top of a powerful HEPA filtration system and an excellent app for customizable cleanups, the RV2502AE is built to last for up to 120 minutes on a single charge.

Conveniently, you’ll also be able to start and stop cleaning cycles using Alexa or Google Assistant. We also like that the dirt disposal tank will hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris before you need to change the bag. If you’re dealing with a large floor plan and need a vacuum that’s capable of tackling it all in one cleaning session, the Shark ION AV751 is the model for you.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2C Robot Vacuum Vacuum/mop combo You’ll be hard-pressed to find a vacuum/mop combo that cleans this good With its three water level settings, 200ml water tank, and excellent vacuum capabilities, this Xiaomi vac can take on any cleaning job you toss at it. Pros Optimized cleaning routes based on location

Includes 200ml water tank and mopping functions

VSLAM tech for mapping and navigation Cons Not the greatest battery life

Not the best at tackling corners $400 at Amazon

Vacuum/mop hybrids are becoming popular, but these types of robot vacuums typically cost more than $500. This is why we’re glad to shine a light on the amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2C. Not only does this savvy bot use a combination of VSLAM mapping and neural networking to set up and organize cleaning routes for your home, but you’ll also be able to switch between regular vacuuming and mopping.

The water tank holds up to 200ml of H20, which should get the Vacuum Mop 2C through most normal kitchen and bathroom cleanups. But if you need to adjust how much water the bot outputs, you’ll be able to do so (and much more) through the Xiaomi app.

Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Also consider... Many must-have features rolled into a single robot vac The Lefant M210 is the best of many worlds, especially when it comes to overall performance and value. Pros Runs for up to 120 minutes on a full charge

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Anti-collision and drop-detection sensors Cons Not as advanced as higher-priced models $200 at Amazon

We think the Lefant M210 offers a unique combination of all the features most folks are going to want from a robot vacuum, but at a price that’s generally lower than the competition. We’re talking about things like different cleaning presets to choose from, a solid battery, voice assistant integrations, and an intuitive app that lets you customize and manage your cleaning experience at home or on the go.

Admittedly, Lefant doesn’t have the same brand recognition as vacuum titans like Roomba and Shark, but that doesn’t mean the M210 should get any less attention than its more noteworthy peers.

Enjoy a world of low-cost cleaning with these cheap robot vacuums

Robot vacuums were once a niche investment and a big show of luxury, but now that they’ve been around for a minute, you’ll be able to get a great deal on pretty much any robot vac on the market. That being said, heavyweight names like Roomba, Shark, and Roborock will usually cost $500 or more, which is why we created this list of cheap robot vacuums. These are models that perform just as well as those higher-priced products but at a cost that most of us can wrap our heads around.

This is why we think the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max is going to be the best overall cheap robot vac for the vast majority. It’s plenty powerful, a little smaller than most models, and has built-in drop detection, so you won’t have to worry about it toppling down the stairs. And if you’re shopping on a limited budget, the iLife V3s costs less than the other models on our list but still delivers an exceptional cleaning experience, complete with four different cleaning presets to choose from.

For those who want the very best, there’s the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+. Using a combination of onboard sensors and LiDAR mapping, the Deebot is the only device you’ll need to keep your floors free of dirt, debris, and other detritus.