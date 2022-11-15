Motorola has been around for generations, and the release of the Moto Droid in 2009 helped usher Android into the dominant force it is today. The company has a wide range of devices covering every conceivable price range. It even has some devices capable of challenging the best Android phones.
While Motorola has many devices, its budget-friendly phones are the main reason it sits as the third-biggest smartphone brand in the U.S. With a variety of wallet-friendly devices offering a range of features; there is something for everyone.
1. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is a well-rounded phone capable of handling just about anything you throw at it. It is equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. All that screen real estate makes it the perfect size to take advantage of its highlight feature, including a built-in stylus.
With 8 GB of RAM and powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, the Moto G Stylus 5G will be able to keep up with your day-to-day usage. Motorola included a 5000 mAh battery for some impressive battery life. You will have no issue making it through a full day of heavy usage or up to two days with regular use. The Moto G Stylus 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main camera that has built-in Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It also has an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a 16 MP front-facing camera.
The device feels solid and sturdy in the hand but does have large bezels surrounding the device. It also has only one speaker at the bottom of the device, so don’t expect well-balanced sound. The built-in stylus is on the thin side, so people with larger hands might not feel as comfortable using it.
The Moto G Stylus 5G is our premium pick due to its combination of power, all-day battery life, a built-in stylus, and 5G cellular connectivity. It can also take good-quality pictures, especially in good lighting conditions.
- SoC: Snapdragon 695
- Display: 6.8" 1080 x 2460, 120Hz, LTPS
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 256 GB
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm headset jack
- Operating System: Android 12
- Front camera: 16MP (f/2.2)
- Rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.9), 8MP Ultra-wide angle (118-degree FOV), Macro Vision 2MP Depth Sensor (f/2.4)
- Connectivity: Sub-6GHz 5G
- Dimensions: 168.9 x 75.8 x 9.3mm
- Weight: 215g
- Charging: 10W wired with Moto TurboPower 10W USB-C charger
- IP Rating: IP52
- Price: $500
- Micro SD card support: Up to 512 GB
- Smooth FHD+ 120Hz display
- Built-in stylus
- Sturdy design
- All-day battery life
- Fast sub-6GHz 5G connectivity
- Thick bezels
- Single down-firing speaker
- Slow charging
2. Moto G 5G (2022)
The Moto G 5G 2022 is a device that delivers great value for the price. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 6 GB of RAM, this phone has the chops to deliver the performance when you need it the most. The Moto G 5G has a 720p 6.5-inch, 90Hz display.
Motorola equipped the Moto G 5G with a 50 MP main shooter on the back. It also has a 2 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 13 MP selfie camera to round out the camera. You can expect all-day battery life with its 5000 mAh battery. The G 5G has a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. It comes with 256 GB of storage but has a Micro SD slot for expanded storage.
The Moto G 5G has some of the same issues our premium pick suffers. It has rather large bezels surrounding the display and only has one bottom-firing speaker. Speaking of the display, while 720p isn’t uncommon in the budget segment, it isn’t as sharp as a 1080p or higher display. It doesn’t detract too much from the viewing experience and feels smooth due to its 90Hz refresh rate.
Running on Android 12, with a promised upgrade to Android 13, the 2022 edition of the Moto G 5G offers a value that may just be too tempting to pass up.
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Display: 6.5" 1600x720 IPS LCD @90Hz
- RAM: 6 GB
- Storage: 256 GB
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm headset jack
- Operating System: Android 12
- Front camera: 13MP (f/2.2)
- Rear cameras: 50MP sensor ( f/1.8), 12.5MP (f/1.8), 2MP macro (f/2.4)
- Connectivity: Sub-6GHz 5G
- Dimensions: 165.4 x 75.8 x 9.44mm
- Weight: 204g
- Charging: 10W wired with USB-C charger
- IP Rating: IP52
- Price: $400
- Micro SD card support: Up to 512 GB
- Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity
- Fluid 90Hz display
- Great Battery Life
- Android 12
- 720p display
- Thick bezels
- Single down-firing speaker
3. Moto G Stylus (2022)
If you are on a tight budget and like the idea of having a stylus, then the Moto G Stylus 2022 edition should be on your very short list of considerations. This Android 11-powered handset runs on a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and 6 GB of RAM. While the Helio G88 is not a super quick chip, it does offer decent performance.
On the back of the Moto G Stylus is where you will find the triple camera setups. It comes with a 50 MP main shooter, an 8 MP ultra-wide, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Up front, you get a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A 90Hz 1080 x 2460 IPS display in this price range is fantastic to have.
The Moto G Stylus has 128 GB of built-in storage, which is expandable with a Micro SD card. You get a 5000mAh battery for all-day battery life and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. This device does collect fingers prints quickly, only has a single down-firing speaker, and can be slow to charge.
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
- Display: 6.8" 1080x2460, 90Hz, IPS
- RAM: 6 GB
- Storage: 128 GB
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Ports: USB 2.0 USB-C, 3.5mm headset jack
- Operating System: Android 11
- Front camera: 16MP (f/2.2)
- Rear cameras: 50MP Main (f/1.9), 8MP Ultra-wide angle + Macro Vision (118-degree FOV, f/2.2), 2MP Depth Sensor (f/2.4)
- Dimensions: 170.21 x 75.90 x 9.45mm
- Weight: 216g
- Charging: 10W wired USB-C charger
- Price: $300
- Micro SD card support: Up to 512 GB
- 1080 x 2460 display
- Fluid 90Hz refresh rate
- All-day batter life
- Decent performance
- USB 2.0 type-c port
- One down-firing speaker
- Fingerprint magnet
4. moto g power (2022)
The Moto G Power 2022 runs on a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and 4 GB of RAM. You get a 6.5-inch 720p display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Around the back, you will find a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. It comes with 64 GB of storage which is expandable with a Micro SD card. All of this can last up to 3 days with its 5000mAh battery.
This device runs Android 11, with a promised upgrade to Android 12. While the Moto G Power 2022 edition may be a tad slower than the 2021 model, it beats out the 2021 edition due to the newer Android version and longer support.
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G37
- Display: 6.5" 720 x 1600, 90Hz, LCD
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Ports: USB-C, headphone jack
- Operating System: Android 11
- Front camera: 8MP (f/2.0)
- Rear cameras: 50MP Main (f/1.8), 2MP macro (f/2.4) 2MP depth (f/2.4)
- Dimensions: 167.2 x 76.5 x 9.4 mm
- Weight: 203g
- Charging: 10W wired USB-C charger
- IP Rating: IP52
- Price: $200
- Micro SD card support: Up to 512 GB
- Great battery life
- Almost stock Android
- Headphone jack
- Underpowered chipset
- Dim 720p display
- Comes with Android 11
5. Moto G Power (2021)
The Moto G Power 2021 is in an interesting position within Motorola’s smartphone landscape. Motorola chose to go with a different chipset for 2022, but this is the faster phone of the two. The Moto G Power 2021 edition has a Snapdragon 662 chipset and comes with either 3 or 4 GB of RAM. Motorola most likely made this change due to the semiconductor shortage at the time.
The 2021 edition has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720. The Moto G Power 2021 edition has a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP depth camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2MP selfie camera. It also has all-day battery life thanks to its 5000mAh battery.
While the 2021 version of the G Power may be quicker, its biggest issues are that it only runs Android 10 and has a slightly inferior camera. It was supposed to upgrade to Android 11, but it probably won’t happen at this point.
- SoC: Snapdragon 662
- Display: 6.6", 720x1600, IPS
- RAM: 3 Gb/4 GB
- Storage: 32 GB/64 GB
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm headset jack
- Operating System: Android 10
- Front camera: 8 MP (f/2.0)
- Rear cameras: 50MP main (f/1.8), 2MP macro (f/2.4), 2MP depth (f/2.4)
- Dimensions: 165.28 x 75.9 x 9.49mm
- Weight: 206.5
- Charging: Wired 10W USB-C charger
- Price: $200
- Micro SD card support: Up to 512 GB
- Headset jack
- All-day battery life
- Expandable storage
- Android 10
- Mediocre performance
- Slow charging speeds
6. Moto G Play (2021)
The Moto G Play 2021 is an ultra-budget device capable of lasting all day. The 5000mAh on the Moto G Play is capable of going up to three full days without having to be recharged. That type of battery life is phenomenal in 2022. It is powered by a Snapdragon 460 and 3 GB of RAM.
This device comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display and 32 GB of storage. You can expand the storage space with a Micro SD card. Around the back, you get a dual-camera setup. It has a 12 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth lens.
The Moto G Play 2021 comes with Android 10 and probably will not get any major software updates beyond that. For a device below $200, it gets the job done. Just don’t expect it to run as smoothly as a higher-priced device.
- SoC: Snapdragon 460
- Display: 6.5", 1600x720, LCD
- RAM: 3 GB
- Storage: 32 GB
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Ports: Type 2.0 USB-C, 3.5mm headset jack
- Operating System: Android 10
- Front camera: 5MP (f/2.2)
- Rear cameras: 13MP sensor (f/2.0), 2MP depth (f/2.4)
- Dimensions: 166.59 x 75.99 x 9.36mm
- Weight: 204g
- Price: $170
- Micro SD card support: Up to 512 GB
- Amazing price
- Headset jack
- Expandable Storage
- Android 10
- Can stutter and lag
7. Moto G Pure
The Moto G Pure is the little sibling to the Moto G Play. It has a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and 3 GB of RAM. Purists will enjoy the almost stock version of Android that this uses. With a 4000mAh battery, this device has two days’ worth of battery life.
It has a 6.5-inch 720p LCD display and dual rear cameras. You get a 13 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth camera. The Moto G Pure 2021 has Wi-Fi ac and FM radio availability.
It lacks NFC, so don’t expect to pay for things with this device. It uses Android 11, but don’t expect timely updates. The G Pure can be found for as little as $110 and makes for a great companion device or a child’s first smartphone.
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G25
- Display: 6.5", 1600 x 720, LCD
- RAM: 3GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Battery: 4,000mAh
- Ports: USB-C (Type 2.0), 3.5mm headphone jack
- Operating System: Android 11
- Front camera: 5MP f/2.4
- Rear cameras: 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.4 depth
- Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, FM, no NFC
- Dimensions: 167 x 75.6 x 8.8mm / 188g
- Charging: 10W wired USB-C charging
- Price: $160
- Micro SD card support: Up to 512 GB
- Can be found for incredible cheap
- Wi-Fi ac
- FM radio availability
- No NFC
- relatively slow
- Lackluster cameras
A device for your budget
When looking for a budget phone, you need to make sure you find one that checks all the boxes. It needs to be fast, take good pictures, and last all day. A budget device won’t have all the bells and whistles of a premium phone, but these phones can and will get the job done.
If you are looking for 5G connectivity and a stylus, then the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 has you covered. It can be found for as little as $350 and is the most well-rounded of the group. The Moto G 5G 2022 can be found for a little less and comes in at $300.
The Moto G 5G is great for people who want 5G connectivity but don’t necessarily need the stylus or slightly faster performance. If you are on a tight budget, then the Moto G Stylus 2022 can be had for $250. These devices can and will easily get you through a day's use and sometimes much more than that.