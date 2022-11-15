The Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is a well-rounded phone capable of handling just about anything you throw at it. It is equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. All that screen real estate makes it the perfect size to take advantage of its highlight feature, including a built-in stylus.

With 8 GB of RAM and powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, the Moto G Stylus 5G will be able to keep up with your day-to-day usage. Motorola included a 5000 mAh battery for some impressive battery life. You will have no issue making it through a full day of heavy usage or up to two days with regular use. The Moto G Stylus 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main camera that has built-in Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It also has an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

The device feels solid and sturdy in the hand but does have large bezels surrounding the device. It also has only one speaker at the bottom of the device, so don’t expect well-balanced sound. The built-in stylus is on the thin side, so people with larger hands might not feel as comfortable using it.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is our premium pick due to its combination of power, all-day battery life, a built-in stylus, and 5G cellular connectivity. It can also take good-quality pictures, especially in good lighting conditions.

