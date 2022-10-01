As the refreshed version of the Tab A7 that we liked quite a bit in late 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 performs admirably well, despite being a far cry from Samsung's vaunted Tab S lineup. But, of course, that's not much of a surprise coming from the industry leader in Android tablets. Nor is it unexpected that Samsung's One UI flavor of the Android OS is as streamlined as any you'll find.

Inside the A8, there's a bare minimum of 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM; but the 64 and 128 GB models come with 4 GB of system memory, which is the only difference between the versions. In addition, the full HD resolution and quad stereo speakers make it one of the best choices for enjoying media, which is one of the most popular reasons to have a tablet. Altogether, it's hard to argue that any other option provides the performance and experience of the Tab A8 at the same low price.

