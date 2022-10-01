The rumors of the Android tablet's death are greatly exaggerated. While a certain fruit-themed manufacturer has a strong grip on the market, several high-quality Android tablets remain great choices for many consumers. Conversely, you don't have to spend a fortune to get your hands on convenient, powerful, and refined tablets. Today, midrange and entry-level Android tablets are better than ever.
1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
As the refreshed version of the Tab A7 that we liked quite a bit in late 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 performs admirably well, despite being a far cry from Samsung's vaunted Tab S lineup. But, of course, that's not much of a surprise coming from the industry leader in Android tablets. Nor is it unexpected that Samsung's One UI flavor of the Android OS is as streamlined as any you'll find.
Inside the A8, there's a bare minimum of 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM; but the 64 and 128 GB models come with 4 GB of system memory, which is the only difference between the versions. In addition, the full HD resolution and quad stereo speakers make it one of the best choices for enjoying media, which is one of the most popular reasons to have a tablet. Altogether, it's hard to argue that any other option provides the performance and experience of the Tab A8 at the same low price.
- Storage: 32, 64, 128 GB
- CPU: Unisoc Tiger T618
- Memory: 3 or 4 GB
- Battery: Up to 9h
- Camera (Rear, Front): 8MP, 5MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 10.5" 1920 x 1200
- Price: Starting at $130
- Headphone jack: Yes
2. Lenovo Tab P11+
The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus checks all the boxes for a reasonably priced tablet that's nearly as capable as a high-end model. In fact, while we were pretty impressed with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, the slightly pared-down Plus model offers similarly great performance at a massively lower cost. That makes it a far more palatable choice for most people. Its MediaTek chipset is easily powerful enough for effortless web browsing and other daily tasks, and can even handle a bit of multitasking.
One big feature is the claimed 12 hours of video playback or internet surfing, which is notably longer than most of the competition. You'll also be happy with how the high-resolution display looks. For those seeking a laptop replacement, this is one of the few models offered with a mated keyboard — just make sure to get the tablet and keyboard bundle all at once, because it's hard to find just the type cover on its own.
- Storage: 64 or 128 GB
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G90T
- Memory: 4 or 6 GB
- Battery: Up to 13h
- Camera (Rear, Front): 13 MP, 8 MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 11" 2000 x 1200
- Price: Starting at $210 w/o keyboard
- Headphone jack: No
3. Amazon Fire 7 (2022)
Tablets don't get much cheaper or smaller than Amazon's Fire 7, which hit the market in early 2022. As you might expect from its stature and cost, it makes significant tradeoffs in terms of performance, but comes out nearly at the top of the pack in terms of value, portability, and durability. With that in mind, this isn't the kind of device you'll be able to do much work on, and don't even think about trying to get it to multitask. Nonetheless, the Fire 7 fills an essential niche for people who want a device for checking social media, reading the news, and watching the occasional video. It doesn't sport a high-definition display or tons of RAM or storage, but it's small enough that the display looks perfectly crisp from an average distance. It's also available in a specialized Kids version that offers curated children's content and enhanced parental controls.
- Storage: 16 or 32 GB
- CPU: MediaTek MT8168
- Memory: 2 GB
- Battery: Up to 10h
- Camera (Rear, Front): 2MP, 2MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 7" 1024 x 600
- Price: Starting at $60
- Headphone jack: Yes
4. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus
Now in its third generation, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus offers plenty of internal storage, a remarkable battery life, and the processing power needed for various day-to-day tasks. Despite its position at somewhat of the low end of Lenovo's lineup, it sports a premium fit and finish that doesn't feel cheap or chintzy. As long as you don't demand too much out of it, your experience should be relatively free of frustration.
One thing worth noting is its battery life, which ever so slightly exceeds 14 hours in real-world testing. You will have to crank down the brightness quite a bit to get it, but it's significantly longer than most of the competition. If you want something versatile and streamlined that's in the middle of the price range, it's hard to ignore the M10 Plus.
- Storage: 32, 64, 128 GB
- CPU: Mediatek Helio G80
- Memory: 3 or 4 GB
- Battery: Up to 14 hours
- Camera (Rear, Front): 8 MP, 8 MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 10.6" 2000 x 1200
- Price: Starting at $145
- Headphone jack: Yes
5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
If you want the reassurance of a dependable brand and product lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the lowest-priced option around. Although not equipped with the most powerful hardware, it does offer the user-friendly tablet experience that Samsung has spent years refining. Given that the Wi-Fi-only model costs less than $100 directly from Samsung, you probably won't find anything more economical. Also, it only costs an extra $20 to upgrade to an LTE-enabled model that works with one of three major US cellular carriers. Those in the market for a high-performance tablet should look elsewhere, as should anyone who plans to use it all day long without recharging. Altogether, the Tab A7 Lite is a great deal that should suffice for casual media viewing and internet browsing, but lacks the processing capabilities to satisfy power users.
- Storage: 32 or 64 GB
- CPU: Mediatek MT8768T
- Memory: 2, 3, or 4 GB
- Battery: Up to 10h
- Camera (Rear, Front): 8 MP, 2 MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 8.7" 800 x 1340
- Price: Starting at $80
- Headphone jack: Yes
6. Lenovo Duet 3
In May 2022, Lenovo released a significantly updated version of its first Duet Chromebook, one of the rare detachable 2-in-1 tablets to run Chrome OS. The original Duet was slightly underpowered, while the high-end Duet 5 isn't anywhere near as portable or convenient as a traditional tablet. The new Ideapad Duet 3 sits right in between them, with an impressively high resolution and peak brightness for a tablet. Measuring 10.9" diagonally, it's basically as big as they get while remaining comfortable for occasional one-handed use. Combine the form factor, midrange performance, decent battery life, and surprisingly capable keyboard, and you end up with one of the most interesting and versatile tablets on the market. Starting at $380, this may be above the "budget" price range for some, but it's still half the price of the Galaxy Tab S8.
- Storage: 128 GB
- CPU: Snapdragon 7c Gen 2
- Memory: 4 or 8 GB
- Battery: Up to 10h
- Camera (Rear, Front): 8 MP, 5 MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 10.9" 2000 x 1200
- Price: Starting at $380
- Headphone jack: No
Most people don't need the absolute fastest hardware in a tablet, but you also don't want to saddle yourself with frustratingly slow components. The 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite refresh sits right in that sweet spot below the costly, high-end tablets that lack helpful features like headphone jacks — and above the sluggish entry-level tablets best for casual use.
It's nearly identical to the original 2020 release, although Samsung has replaced the in-house Exynos chip with the more efficient and powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The body, display, weight, and dimensions all point to a premium device, which isn't surprising coming from the industry leader in Android tablets. So unless you're in the market for a laptop replacement or something to play demanding mobile games on, the recently updated Tab S6 Lite is one of your best choices.
- Storage: 64 or 128 GB
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Memory: 4 GB
- Battery: Up to 11h
- Camera (Rear, Front): 8 MP, 5 MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 10.4" 1200 x 2000
- Price: Starting at $250
- Headphone jack: Yes
8. Amazon Fire HD 10
Amazon's Fire HD lineup is known for its streamlined user interface and remarkable convenience, not for its versatility. The 2021 update of the Amazon Fire HD 10 continues that tradition as the best large tablet for users who enjoy Amazon's shopping, streaming, and other services. Its crisp, Full HD display makes most streamed content look great, and a surprisingly long battery life ensures you won't have to search for an outlet every few hours. Aside from the Amazon ecosystem, it works well with many other services and apps, such as Netflix and Disney+.
However, it has limitations since it doesn't run pure Android, but instead, a customized fork creatively named Fire OS. In other words, look elsewhere if you need to load obscure or resource-intensive apps. On the other hand, if you're aiming for a media device that's dependable, durable, affordable, and easy to use, the Fire HD 10 is worth a look.
- Storage: 32 or 64 GB
- CPU: Mediatek MT8183
- Memory: 3 GB
- Battery: Up to 13h
- Camera (Rear, Front): 5 MP, 2 MP
- Display (Size, Resolution): 10.1" 1920 x 1200
- Price: Starting at $150
- Headphone jack: Yes
The best tablets to meet every budget
The tablet market isn't quite thriving as it once was, but that doesn't mean there's a lack of great models to choose from. Of course, several premium Android tablets practically serve as laptop replacements, and while highly effective, they're also really expensive.
Luckily, there are plenty of affordable tablets aimed at various users' needs. Take the Lenovo Tab P11+, for example, which boasts impressive performance and a high-quality, optional keyboard great for word processing and remote working. Also, consider its close competitor — the Lenovo Duet. While it's technically a Chromebook instead of an Android tablet, the Lenovo Duet 3 is one of our favorite devices, runs Android apps, and is far more portable than most laptops.
If saving money is your most important consideration, you don't have to feel left out. The Amazon Fire 7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are about as cheap as they get, and both work well for simple tasks. The Galaxy Tab A8 is a touch more expensive but offers a notably smoother experience.
We also wanted to point out an interesting re-release from mid-2022: the updated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It's the budget version of a three-year-old Samsung flagship, recently updated with a more efficient processor. It's not the cheapest, but it is one of the most capable in its price range.