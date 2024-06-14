OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm when it launched in late 2022. It led to the rise of chat-based AI tools which respond to questions and prompts. You can access the ChatGPT website on your phone, laptop, and desktop PC. The app is available on Android and iPhone.

The free version of ChatGPT offers answers in the form of text. ChatGPT Plus provides priority access, faster responses, and other perks. If you don’t pay for the subscription, you might be unable to access the service when the servers are busy. There are numerous chatbots offering features locked behind ChatGPT Plus. Here are the seven best ChatGPT alternatives you can explore.

1 Microsoft Copilot

The best option for Microsoft 365 users

Microsoft Copilot is a generative AI chatbot designed to respond to questions, create custom images, and more. It was only available through the Windows Insider Program in the early stages. However, everyone got access to Copilot with the Windows 11 23H2 update in November 2023.

Copilot is powered by the latest GPT-4 model and DALL-E 3, created by OpenAI. You can get help with research, ask questions, create custom chatbots, and generate images in real-time. You’ll need to log in to your Microsoft account to create images. The chatbot integrates across Microsoft products like Microsoft 365, Windows 11, Bing, and the Edge browser.

Price: Copilot is free for all users. Copilot Pro costs $20 per user monthly and gives you access to GPT-4 Turbo, custom chatbot creation, and higher-quality image generation.

Visit Microsoft Copilot

2 Anthropic Claude 3

A helpful and chatty AI assistant

Claude is a large language model (LLM) made by Anthropic. The chatbot helps you draft emails, summarize text, learn new things, code, and analyze images. You can also transcribe handwritten notes and translate languages. Click the paper clip icon in the text box to upload documents.

Claude has a daily message limit. Upgrading to Claude Pro gives you five times the usage, with the cap on the number of messages varying with the length. You can send more messages if you have short conversations. Your limit gets depleted faster if you include large attachments.

Price: Claude is free for all users, but the number of messages is limited. Claude Pro offers five times more usage for $20 monthly.

Visit Claude 3

3 Chatsonic

A chatbot for writers