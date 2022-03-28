Casual games are ideally suited to mobile. For example, a few levels of Monument Valley are the perfect way to relax on the bus ride home when a long day at work has stressed you out. Other games prioritize creativity and exploration, encouraging players to think outside the box. Even if you aren't big on mobile games, it's worth giving some of these a shot; some gorgeous creations are here.

In this list, we've collected casual games from various genres. There's one for everyone, from the aesthetically pleasing city builder Townscaper to the adorable puzzler Railbound. But when you get that itch for a game that'll make your pulse rise rather than fall, check out our roundup of the best online multiplayer games for Android, and don't forget to pick up one of Android's best controllers if you prefer tactile controls.

Monument Valley 2

With such a crowded lineup, it's hard to pick the single best casual game for Android, but the original Monument Valley is a long-time resident of our best games roundup. Its sequel, appropriately named Monument Valley 2, takes the formula pioneered by the original and improves on it. Gorgeous graphics, calming puzzles, and a captivating story make the sequel just as much of a must-play. It's ideal for casual gamers who want to see the best of the genre. Don't worry if you haven't played the original either (although we would recommend it!), Monument Valley 2 is a completely standalone game.

Godus

Godus incorporates elements from multiple genres to create an original god game bound to hook you for hours. While there's a lot to handle here, calming graphics and simple building mechanics make Godus an ideal casual game. It's perfect for people who want an everyday game with a little more substance than most, and if you get bored, you can always smite your population and start again.

WorldBox

WorldBox knows that sometimes you don't want to build something or explore a new world. Sometimes you just want to play God. WorldBox offers a pixilated world where you can choose to nurture life as it grows or razes it all in a fiery apocalypse. Unlike Godus, the world requires minimal interaction from you to progress. While you will inevitably decide to destroy your budding civilization, observing your civilization grow is fascinating.

While WorldBox is free, it is clear this is meant to be a trial for the premium version. At $7.99, it might seem pricey, but a massively expanded roster of creatures, god powers, and tools such as time control makes it an easy purchase.

Townscaper

Townscaper doesn't have missions, achievements, goals, or unlockable content. What it does have is the cleverest building mechanics in any mobile game. You interact with the game by placing colored blocks on an irregular grid, and Townscaper's algorithm combines the blocks into houses, bridges, towers, gardens, or stairways as you place them. It sounds simple, but it results in stunning towns every time.

While there isn't any more to Townscaper than placing blocks, its flawless execution makes it well worth the price. Play this if you're looking to relax with a beautiful building game.

Pocket City

Pocket City is a scaled-down city builder, perfect for the casual gamer. If you like the idea of a city builder but often find them too challenging, it's ideal. It has zero microtransactions or long cooldown times on building features and is playable offline. You won't find features like advanced traffic controls or spectacular civic events here, but you'll quickly find that Pocket City provides plenty of content. Trigger disasters, expand your city with recreational zones, and manage civic services to build a beautiful city.

Desert Golfing

There are a lot of golf games on Android, including the fantastic puzzler Golf Peaks, but sometimes you need to get back to the roots. Desert Golfing offers players the chance the knock a ball into a hole over hundreds of levels. There are no upgrades, power-ups, or tricky puzzles, and it's just you, the ball, the hole, and a basic physics engine. Desert Golfing might not be the best golf game around, but there's beauty in its simplicity.

Railbound

Created by the aforementioned Golf Peaks developers, Railbound is a puzzler whose challenges are only matched by its charm. Tasked with transporting two dogs by rail, you'll utilize different elements of railway infrastructure to achieve your goal. Many puzzle games can leave you frustrated at a tricky level, but you can't help but smile when your carriages bounce indignantly off each other thanks to a misplaced track. Play this if you enjoy a good puzzler that'll challenge you but don't want something that takes itself too seriously.

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector

A strangely addictive game, Neko Atsume lets us all achieve our greatest dream and collect countless kitty cats. While your property will start sparse, purchasing additional toys and providing a steady food supply will bring all the cats to your yard. There's really not a lot going on here, but you'll quickly develop your favorite cats, look forward to buying a new cat tree, and before you know it, you'll be checking your phone every hour to see who has turned up. In some ways, it's the perfect casual game, pointless but completely addicting.

Finding the perfect casual game to unwind can be a chore, but we're sure this list has put you on the right track, whether you enjoy city builders like Pocket City or prefer God games like WorldBox. If the puzzle items on this list appeal to you, make sure to try one of the best puzzle games for Android.