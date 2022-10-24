The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a fun and functional tablet that, like most of our portable devices, goes everywhere with us. So, of course, when you're carrying around one of the best Android tablets, you'll want to keep it protected from the inevitable dangers of drops and scratches.

Whether you're looking for something rugged or simple, we've developed a list of protective cases to make your Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 last longer — and stronger.

Premium pick 1. Otterbox Defender Series Case 9.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon OtterBox is well known for its high-quality and durable cases with some of the best protection money can buy. The OtterBox Defender Series case proves to be a premium pick for your Galaxy Tab A8. With multiple layers of defense from the inner shell to the outer cover, your device is covered from all sides, including drop protection. You can keep dust or debris from entering your device with the built-in port covers, and the built-in screen protector keeps everything clean inside and out. Also, the outer cover can be converted into a stand for horizontal or vertical hands-free viewing. For all-around protection and durability, the OtterBox Defender Series case will not let you down. Read More Specifications Color Options: Black Buy This Product Otterbox Defender Series Case Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 2. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case 9.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon SUPCASE is another well-known brand for producing quality and long-lasting cases for many devices. This SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series case gives you ultimate protection with a price tag that won't hurt your wallet too much. To protect your Galaxy Tab A8 from even the most intense impact forces and drops, this case is made with raised edges, enforced corners, and a shock-absorbing design. The built-in screen protector provides your device with full body coverage from front to back and port covers keep your device clean inside and out. This case also comes in three different colors to best suit your style. Read More Specifications Color Options: Guldan, Black, Tilt Buy This Product SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Best value 3. ProCase Slim Protective Smart Cover 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The ProCase Slim Protective Smart cover is the perfect combination of a folding soft cover and a hard protective case. Not only does this case have anti-fall and anti-slip protection, but it is also designed with raised edges for extra security and protection for your Galaxy Tab A8. For easy viewing, you can fold the case into a stand that is both adjustable and sturdy, so it stays in place. When you're done using your tablet, just close the case and the magnetic cover will automatically put your device to sleep. Read More Specifications Color Options: Navy, Black, Blue, Grey, Purple, Rose Gold, Sky Blue, Teal, Wine Buy This Product ProCase Slim Protective Smart Cover Shop at Amazon

4. UAG Scout Series Rugged Protective Case 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Urban Armor Gear is well known for creating rugged, durable, and desirable cases with military-grade protection standards. The UAG Scout Series Rugged Protective case is lightweight and made with the highest quality materials to give you the ultimate protection for your Galaxy Tab A8. The non-slip and impact-resistant design protects your device from any accidents or dangers wherever you are. You can keep hold of your device easily with the built-in hand strap, and set it down whenever you want with the fold-out kickstand. Read More Specifications Color Options: Black Buy This Product UAG Scout Series Rugged Protective Case Shop at Amazon

5. Spigen Rugged Armor Case 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This thin but rugged case is perfect if you're looking to have device protection that isn't bulky. The minimalistic Spigen Rugged Armor case is a simple solution to protection without the bulk. The flexible but sturdy TPU material fits snug around your Galaxy Tab A8 and uses air cushion technology to protect your device and absorb shock from even the hardest drops. The slim form and carbon fiber textures provide a comfortable yet firm grip on your device, and they are thin enough that you can still fit your tablet in your laptop bag or backpack. Read More Specifications Color Options: Black Buy This Product Spigen Rugged Armor Case Shop at Amazon

6. Wesorol Heavy Duty Shockproof Case 8.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon When it comes to many brand-name rugged cases, color options are generally limited, and you often end up with a black case. However, with the Wesorol Heavy Duty Shockproof case, you can choose from a handful of colors to customize your Galaxy Tab A8 your way. Three layers of protection, combined with the shockproof rating and anti-fall design, give your device protection where it's needed most. In addition, the optimized and durable kickstand folds out to keep your device standing. And when you're done, simply snap it back into place and lay your device down. Read More Specifications Color Options: Black & Blue, Black, Navy Blue & Green, Pale Blue & Pale Purple, Pale Purple & Mint Green, Pale Purple & Rose Gold, Red & Black, Rose Gold Buy This Product Wesorol Heavy Duty Shockproof Case Shop at Amazon

7. Fintie Hybrid Slim Case 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Fintie Hybrid Slim case comes in a handful of different colors and designs, so you can make your Galaxy Tab A8 look like a one-of-a-kind device. The inside of the case is lined with soft TPU material to protect your tablet from drops, while the hard outer shell protects and encases your device from any scratches or damage on the back. The front cover is made with soft microfiber material and easily folds into a stand for hands-free viewing. This case is elegantly designed to give your device the protection it needs, while also looking stylish and sophisticated. Read More Specifications Color Options: Rose Gold, Black, Blue, Green, Lilac Purple, Midnight Green, Navy, Blooming Hibiscus, Cloudy Marble, Composition Book Black, Emerald Marble, Glittering Marble, Lilac Marble, Ocean Marble Buy This Product Fintie Hybrid Slim Case Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

8. SUPLIK Kids Handle Case 8.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While tablets have become a very popular education tool among young children, we all know kids are not exactly the most gentle when it comes to expensive and breakable devices. Thankfully SUPLIK has solved this problem with the SUPLIK Kids Handle Case. This case comes in six fun colors and includes a rotatable handle, so your kids can easily hold onto the device without it slipping. The durable, wear-resistant, shock-absorbing material and integrated screen protector keep your device safe from drops, falls, spills, or any other accidents. This case gives your Galaxy Tab A8 all-around heavy-duty protection while giving your child the opportunity to learn without any worries about a damaged device. Read More Specifications Color Options: Green, Black, Blue, Cyan, Pink, Purple, Red Buy This Product SUPLIK Kids Handle Case Shop at Amazon

9. Poetic TurtleSkin Kids Case 8.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a full protection case that isn't too big or bulky but still works for you and your kids, the Poetic TurtleSkin Kids case is ideal for the whole family. This heavy-duty silicone case comes in a variety of different colors and is uniquely designed for both fun and functionality. The sides of this case are designed with tactile grips and perforated edges, while the back of the case has raised textures for better grip and drop protection. Also, since extended gameplay is almost inevitable with kids, you can prevent your Galaxy Tab A8 from overheating with the raised heat vents that keep your device cool. Read More Specifications Color Options: Navy Blue, Black, Military Green, Purple, Rainbow, Rainbow Blue, Rainbow Red, Red, Sky Blue Buy This Product Poetic TurtleSkin Kids Case Shop at Amazon

Give your Galaxy Tab A8 the protection it needs

No matter how you use your Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, the protection of your device is the most important thing you should consider. With a plethora of cases available on the market, it can be challenging to decide which case might best suit your needs. From fancy to fun and full-body coverage, these cases give your device the protection it needs.

OtterBox has an exceptional reputation for creating premium cases to keep you covered in all areas. True to form, the OtterBox Defender Series case gives you complete protection from front to back with multiple layers of defense and drop protection.

For a bit more color variation, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series case comes in three different colors. Like the OtterBox, the SUPCASE also provides full-body protection for your device, and it's only a fraction of the price of the Otterbox. However, if full coverage isn't necessary, you can still keep your Galaxy Tab A8 safe and secure with the simplicity of the ProCase Slim Protective Smart Cover. So no matter the choice, give your device the protection it needs.