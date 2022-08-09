The card games genre comprises a massive variety of games, and one of the best places to find them is on your Android phone. From competitive PvP battlers like Hearthstone to bite-sized single-player adventures like Reigns, there's something for everyone. But it can be hard to choose a game when there's so much variety out there.

Card games are often some of the best multiplayer games around, but don't fret if you're looking for a high-quality single-player experience. We've rooted through the Play Store to bring you eight of the best card games on Android, so you don't have to waste your time filtering through endless Solitaire clones.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone is one of the most popular card games around. You'll build a deck of characters from the World of Warcraft universe before challenging live players to duel. There are multiple game modes, but the original offers a straightforward premise; reduce your opponent's health pool to zero before they do the same to you.

There's a colossal amount of cards available, and with new expansions released regularly, it can seem a little overwhelming to new players. However, there are plenty of PvE game modes to practice with, so you can pick up the fundamentals in no time. Hearthstone is great if you want an easy-to-learn but hard-to-master game that'll occupy your mind for weeks.

GWENT

Like Hearthstone, GWENT is a PvP card-battler, but that's about where the similarities end. This is a game adapted from the mini-game in The Witcher 3, where GWENT's gameplay simulates massive battles instead of private duels. Each game is split into three rounds, and players win by scoring more points than their opponent. However, cards are not replenished between rounds - deplete your deck to win the first, and you may struggle in the second and third rounds.

GWENT is a complex game that takes some time to wrap your head around. However, persevere, and you'll find yourself lost in this beautiful and challenging card game.

Reigns

Reigns is a single-player card game that puts you in charge of managing a kingdom. In order to keep things stable, you'll need to keep the church, people, and military happy, all while keeping your funds in check. To make decisions, you'll swipe left or right on cards when they appear. It's certainly not a hard game to learn, but exile or death could come sooner than you think.

Reigns is a fun, light-hearted game that is incredibly addictive. With each new playthrough, you'll try to learn from the mistakes of the past, but thanks to an enormous amount of events, no two playthroughs are the same.

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Magic: The Gathering Arena is a direct adaptation of the physical trading card game. You'll battle real-time players using the spells, monsters, and tools at your disposal. Defeating your opponent requires careful thought and strategy in order to outwit them and reduce their health pool to zero. It might seem complicated at first, but a series of tutorials will quickly get you up to speed.

Whether you're a fan of the original TCG (trading card game) or just want a new card battler to play, Magic: The Gathering Arena should satisfy. There are plenty of game modes to try out, so you're bound to find something to enjoy. After all, the game hasn't been around for 29 years because nobody likes it. It's stood the test of time; just be prepared for a sharp learning curve.

Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra was developed along similar lines as Magic: The Gathering, but with a lower barrier to entry. The disadvantage to games like Hearthstone and Magic is that it's challenging to progress without purchasing extra card packs. Legends of Runeterra circumvents this by placing a limit on how many cards you can purchase a week while rewarding players with cards based on how much they play. You can also craft the cards you want, so you won't get frustrated about missing out on a vital card.

While Legends of Runeterra's gameplay isn't that innovative, a unique attack/defense mechanic and accessible gameplay mean this is an ideal game for those frustrated with the more popular collectible card battlers.

Cultist Simulator

Cultist Simulator challenges you with building up your cult in order to summon alien gods. You'll have to evade suspicion, translate ancient texts, and recruit followers to meet your goal. There's no tutorial in the game; experimentation and failure are part of how you play. While you'll repeatedly fail at the start, you'll gradually figure out the game's mechanics and eventually achieve victory. It's not as scary as it sounds; intuitive gameplay and a crystal-clear UI keep frustration at bay.

Cultist Simulator is the most challenging single-player card game on this list, but it might be the best. It's a work of art that will keep you coming back for more.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a direct adaptation of the popular trading card game. If you're a veteran Yu-Gi-Oh! player you'll be pleased with the authentic representation of the tabletop game that's been enhanced with special effects and music. Then again, if you're new to the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise Master Duel is a fast-paced card battler that offers thousands of cards to collect with tried and true gameplay attached. No cut rate rules here; you get the full game.

Beyond the competitive online mode, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel offers an extensive solo mode. This is ideal for players new to the franchise, as it will take you through the lore behind the cards while teaching you how to play without the shame of losing online battles hanging over your head.

Night of the Full Moon

Night of the Full Moon is a roguelike deck builder that strikes a nice balance between complexity and simplicity. You'll play as Little Red Riding Hood, off to see her grandmother in the woods. However, this is where the similarities with the original tale end, as you'll soon be thrust into a world full of elves, werewolves, and witches.

Night of the Full Moon is a reasonably relaxed adventure. Building your deck requires careful strategy, but the obstacles you'll face are easily overcome without too much stress. However, it's incredibly satisfying to play and is ideal for those who enjoy the mechanics of deck-building games rather than tackling the biggest challenges around.

Play the perfect cards

These card games are the best ones available for Android.