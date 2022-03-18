Holding your phone while driving isn't just a guideline; it is illegal. You can only use a phone while driving via hands-free controls like Google Assistant Drive Mode and a phone mount to keep the phone easy to see without obstructing the road. There are plenty of car phone mounts to choose from, but it's crucial that you get one that's stable, easy to adjust, and built to last to protect your Android smartphone from damage.

Keep in mind that depending on where in the US you live, you may or may not be allowed to mount your phone holder to your windshield or dashboard. Luckily, there are some highly effective alternatives, including models that affix to air vents or cupholders.

Editors choice 1. iOttie Easy One Touch 5 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The iOttie One Touch 5 is a highly refined option with a remarkably sturdy bracket and a mechanism that's easy to use with just one hand. It's resistant to fingerprints, and it isn't very bulky, so it should look good in nearly any car. The most popular version is the one that affixes to the dash or windshield using an included adhesive sticker, but if you live in a hot climate, the CD slot model might be a better option. Unlike many others, both the bottom bracket and the arm can be adjusted, with the arm able to extend up to 8 inches. In addition, the bracket can rotate 225 degrees to provide you with the angle that's easiest to see. Read More Specifications Attachment Method: Bracket installed to dashboard, CD slot or air vent

Bracket installed to dashboard, CD slot or air vent Phone Size: Up to 4.2 inches wide

Up to 4.2 inches wide Adjustable Angle?: Yes Buy This Product iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 2. iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want to keep your phone's battery topped off while driving without having to plug it in, the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 should be on your list. It's the top choice for wireless charging partly because it supports 10W wireless charging for the Pixel series, a rarity on most wireless car mounts. It's also compatible with most other Android phones as well as 7.5W charging for friends with iPhones. While both dashboard/windshield and air vent models are available, the air vent model is strongly recommended if your air vents are strong enough to support it because the air from your AC can help keep things from overheating on those long summer drives. Read More Specifications Attachment Method: Bracket installed to dashboard, CD slot or air vent

Bracket installed to dashboard, CD slot or air vent Phone Size: Up to 3.6 inches wide

Up to 3.6 inches wide Adjustable Angle?: Yes Buy This Product iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Best value 3. Scosche MagicMount 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Scosche MagicMount uses a strong adhesive to stick to a range of surfaces — if you're careful, it can even stick to non-vertical textured dashboards reliably. On the phone side of things, it uses your choice of a large or small neodymium magnetic patch (depending on the size of your phone) that's so thin you'll barely notice it's there. The magnet is just strong enough to hold the phone securely without making it difficult to remove. In addition to being one of the least expensive smartphone car mounts, the MagicMount is also one of the most compact and least obtrusive. There's even an integrated cable clip for holding a charging cable in place, so it's not cluttering up your console or dashboard area. Read More Specifications Attachment Method: Magnetic plates and adhesive stickers

Magnetic plates and adhesive stickers Phone Size: All sizes

All sizes Adjustable Angle?: Yes Buy This Product Scosche MagicMount Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

4. Bluedee Qi Wireless 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon One of the most versatile options, the Bluedee Qi Wireless can deliver up to 15 watts wirelessly to compatible Android phones, though Pixels and Samsung Galaxy phones will charge at 10W. It includes the necessary car charger, which actually sports both Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge-enabled ports. This means you'll be able to charge your device conveniently while driving, even if it doesn't support wireless charging. Another interesting point is the twist-lock air vent clamp, which long-term user testimony indicates is more stable than average. Topping off this interesting piece of equipment is optional automatic clamping. While you are certainly able to open and close the Bluedee by pressing the switches on the sides, there's also a proximity sensor that tells the arms to close softly once the phone is positioned between them. Keep in mind that to use this function, the car must be switched on. Read More Specifications Attachment Method: Bracket installed to air vent

Bracket installed to air vent Phone Size: 2.3-3.5 inches wide

2.3-3.5 inches wide Adjustable Angle?: Yes Buy This Product Bluedee Qi Wireless Shop at Amazon

5. Bracketron TripGrip 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Unlike most popular mounting solutions, the Bracketron TripGrip uses a suction cup and lever to adhere to smooth surfaces such as a windshield. That way, you don't have to apply any adhesive, which can be a pain to remove from the dash or your phone if you ever decide to switch mounts. Alternatively, you can use the included air vent mount that's considerably more sturdy than many competitors due to a pair of fold-out legs that offer extra support. Possibly the most convenient thing, though, is the 9.5-inch gooseneck that allows for complete articulation as well as installation in the safest location possible. The bracket itself rotates 360 degrees for a portrait or landscape orientation and accommodates phones up to 3.5 inches wide. Read More Specifications Attachment Method: Bracket installed via suction cup or air vent

Bracket installed via suction cup or air vent Phone Size: Up to 3.5 inches wide

Up to 3.5 inches wide Adjustable Angle?: Yes, with flexible gooseneck Buy This Product Bracketron TripGrip Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

6. Topgo TCZ1 Pro 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're particularly worried about obstructed vision, consider an option such as the Topgo TCZ1 Pro that mounts in a cupholder. Its base expands up to 4.5 inches to ensure a secure fit and the articulating arm uses sturdy fittings with wingnuts to greatly reduce wobbling. You can adjust the direction, tilt, and rotation of the phone to make certain you can see it easily at all times. The lower bracket provides plenty of room for charging cables to pass through, and the main bracket can expand up to 4 inches. Read More Specifications Attachment Method: Cupholder and bracket

Cupholder and bracket Phone Size: Up to 4 inches

Up to 4 inches Adjustable Angle?: Yes, with articulating arm Buy This Product Topgo TCZ1 Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

7. Aukey Air Vent 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Walmart Air vent mounts are among the best ways to keep your phone visible without blocking your view of the road or sticking any troublesome adhesive to your dashboard. This one from Aukey is both stable and affordable, with a dependable ball joint, two-stage air vent clamping mechanism, and bracket lined with soft silicone that keeps your phone in place without leaving any scratches. It's perfect for anyone who lives in a state where dashboard- and windshield-mounted phone holders are illegal or restricted, but you might have trouble with it if your car is older and the air vent deflectors are unstable or a non-standard shape. Read More Specifications Attachment Method: Bracket installed to air vent

Bracket installed to air vent Phone Size: Screens up to 6.5 inches

Screens up to 6.5 inches Adjustable Angle?: Yes Buy This Product Aukey Air Vent Shop at Walmart

Choosing the right car phone mount

Car phone holders that mount to the windshield are the most commonly restricted type. In fact, they're outright illegal in 21 states. Some states clearly outline that only GPS or other navigation devices are allowed, while others specifically restrict placement to certain areas of the windshield. Even in states where windshield-mounted phones and GPS devices are expressly allowed, they're still prohibited from obstructing the driver's direct line of sight. This also applies to phone holders that mount to the dashboard. For example, mounting your phone holder directly above the instrument cluster and steering wheel could result in a ticket no matter where you're driving.

Air vent-mounted phone holders are the best choice to guarantee safe and legal placement. Of course, this requires that the air vent clamp, as well as your air vent's deflectors, are both sturdy. If your air vents tend to wobble or just can't support the weight of a smartphone without moving, a dashboard car mount might be the best option. Most dashboard mounts use adhesive stickers that affix securely to textured surfaces, but if your dashboard is heavily textured or you live somewhere it gets hot, adhesive stickers might be out of the question. (Certain adhesive types can also damage your dashboard upon removal.) In those cases, consider a cupholder phone mount. They're bulkier than other styles and will, of course, take up one of your cupholders, but they can be remarkably stable. Just make sure its arm is long enough and can be appropriately adjusted so you can glance at the Google Maps directions without fully taking your eyes off the road.

Heat is another important consideration. If you frequently take long car trips or use a wireless charger, give extra consideration to air vent mounts. Placing your phone in front of the vent provides plenty of airflow to keep it cool and prevent overheating damage, especially if the mount gets lots of sun during your summer getaway to the beach.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author