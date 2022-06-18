Advanced smartphones support a variety of specialized fast charging protocols, but at the end of the day, they all use some form of USB charging. The tough part for most smartphone owners is wading through the glut of chargers available to find the perfect one for each phone and price range.

You'll need a high-quality 45-watt charger for premium Galaxy phones to take full advantage of its capabilities. The best PPS phone chargers are required for several other cutting-edge fast-charging standards. Of course, you can always rely on smart battery use and certain Android tricks for reducing power drain, but that's only part of the puzzle.

On the other hand, you might not need an expensive, novel charger if you're diligent with your charging habits. An affordable car charger can deliver just enough energy throughout a 30-minute drive to keep your phone alive to the end of a late night. And, of course, make sure you have a compatible USB-C cable to ensure safety and peak performance. We've rounded up the best car chargers for your convenience.

Editors choice 1. Spigen PC2200 9.50 / 10 As long as you've transitioned to two-ended USB-C cables and don't need a Type-A port, the dual-output Spigen PC2000 is a high-performing choice from a dependable phone accessory manufacturer. Whether you need 20 or 45 watts, the charger has you covered as it can accommodate a number of fast charging protocols beyond standard USB currents. The Spigen PC2000 can even handle Samsung Super Fast, Warp Charging, and any other standard that requires PPS compatibility. Combined with its surprisingly reasonable price, the PC2000 is the best choice for people who want to get the most out of their phone's charging capabilities.

Best value 2. Nekteck PD45W 8.50 / 10 One port on the Nekteck PD45W puts out up to 45 watts of USB Power Delivery, enough to supply a wide range of laptops. In addition, the Type-A port offers up to 12 watts for slower charging on smaller devices. Considering the cost, it's an excellent deal for the power output. The only minor drawback is that the charger is limited to 25 watts on the latest Samsung phones since it does not support PPS. So, you won't be able to take full advantage of the latest charging protocols on the newest Galaxy series. However, if you want to keep everything topped up while driving and aren't concerned with fast charging, only a few options offer better value.

Premium pick 3. Baseus CCZX-160CX 160W USB-C 9.50 / 10 Baseus is well-known for its high-quality products and affordable prices, and the 160W Baseus car charger is no exception with three ports that you can use simultaneously. The first USB-C port has a 100W power output with PPS, PD 3.0, and QC 5.0 fast charging technology. As a result, you can charge nearly any smartphone at its maximum rate. The Type-A port and second Type-C port both offer up to 30 watts of current. While that sounds like a lot of power combined, it's notable that you can use all three ports at once without any of them dropping in output.

6. Scosche PowerVolt PD60 8.50 / 10 Anyone who frequently needs to top off multiple smartphone batteries quickly should consider the Scosche PowerVolt PD60. It's one of the few that can push up to 30 watts through each port simultaneously, and its use of USB PD and PPS technologies renders it compatible with a huge range of devices. Unfortunately, since you get the same 30-watt performance from each output, most premium phones (including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) won't charge at their absolute fastest. But the PowerVolt is reasonably priced, highly reliable, and especially compact, making it a good choice for those who often have passengers or more than one device to charge at a time.

7. AUKEY 30W CC-A3 Dual-Port 7.50 / 10 The Aukey CC-A3 is about as compact and affordable as a car charger gets. It doesn't pack a ton of features or high capacity, as it's limited to a maximum output of 30 watts distributed between two ports. Nonetheless, the CC-A3 gets the job done without protruding from the car's plug. And since you can't just grab it anywhere, the all-aluminum car charger comes with a swiveling loop to hold onto when you're ready to remove it from the vehicle. While the charger does support advanced standards such as Quick Charge and PPS, don't expect to get much out of it in terms of super-fast charging — the Aukey CC-A3 is a budget-friendly and highly reliable device, not an uber-expensive premium one.

8. Anker 49.5W PowerDrive Speed+ 2 8.00 / 10 The Anker PowerDrive Speed+ 2 is every bit as high-quality as the rest of the company's products and can push up to a total of almost 50 watts to two devices. Its high-powered port supports up to 30 watts, while the Type-A port is good for nearly 20. The charger is easy to install and remove without much effort, and its light isn't too bright to light up your entire cockpit. Unfortunately, since it's not the most recent release, it's not compatible with the most advanced standards like PPS. Nonetheless, it's an affordable piece of equipment you can trust to top off your phone battery without worrying about overheating or short-circuiting.

9. Anker PowerDrive III Duo 8.00 / 10 Like most of its products, Anker's PowerDrive III Duo rests somewhat on the company's stellar reputation as far as performance and reliability. Given how much smartphones cost, it's a great idea to go with the most dependable manufacturer. The PowerDrive III Duo splits 40 watts between two USB-C ports and uses Anker's own PowerIQ 3.0 technology to ensure a high level of compatibility with multiple other proprietary fast charging protocols. Sadly, PowerIQ does not yet include PPS support, so you won't be able to use the most complex standards, such as Samsung Super Fast Charging. If you're OK with only 20 watts at a time, though, this is a moderately priced and especially reliable choice.

Don't let your phone die on the road

There's a huge variety of chargers out there, which makes it hard to find the perfect one for your phone. The most important rating to start with is the wattage each individual port can supply. Some phones can take advantage of up to 45 watts using proprietary fast charging methods, and you'll often have to shell out a decent amount of money for those chargers. The best example is the Baseus CCZX-160CO, one of the extremely rare models that can support 100 watts of USB Power Delivery in addition to Qualcomm Quick Charge. Technologies such as QC and PPS enable the most advanced phones to manage charging current at peak efficiency.

You can also charge more devices than phones with a car charger. For example, the most efficient Chromebooks and laptops require at least 45 watts of USB PD power, and a decent selection of car chargers can top them off. Once again, the high-powered Baseus is the most capable and fastest, especially for high-power-draw laptops. But other chargers, including the Spigen PC2200, can deliver the 45 watts that many efficient laptops need, and they are often smaller and more affordable than the Baseus.

With all that said, you don't need something fancy if you want to keep your phone battery topped off without worrying about the complex fast-charging ecosystem. The Nekteck PD45W is the best such choice due to its high output and dependability, while the Aukey CC-A3 is even more affordable but with a notably lower maximum output on both ports.