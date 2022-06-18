We live in a time when we have infinite knowledge and communication in our hands, or pocket, at all times. Well, at least when your phone has a charge. We are constantly connected to our devices everywhere we go, including on road trips. But our devices can only take so much abuse and nothing is worse than your phone dying on a road trip when you need to take a critical turn or your tablet dying halfway to your destination and your kids screaming in the back seat.

You can always use power banks, but those need to be charged too! Thankfully, there's a way to keep everything charged while you're on the road: car chargers. Before purchasing a car charger, consider what you need in terms of the number of ports, output power, charging technologies, design, and brand reputation. Several well-known accessory manufacturers provide high-quality accessories, and we've rounded up the best car chargers for your convenience. So, before you head out, make sure you have a car charger at the ready.

Premium pick 1. Baseus CCZX-160CX 160W USB-C 9.50 / 10 Baseus is well-known for its high-quality products and affordable prices, and the 160W Baseus car charger is no exception. It has three ports that you can use simultaneously. The first USB-C port has a 100W power output embedded with PPS PD3.0 QC5.0 fast charging technology. As a result, you can charge your Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Note10, Samsung S20 Ultra, Samsung S21, and newer models at their maximum rate. The Baseus charger rapidly charges mobile devices and laptops, but that's not all. It can also power tiny vacuum cleaners and electric tire pumps, so it's great to have in your RV on a cross-country trip. The second port is a USB-C port with 30W output, while the third is a USB-A port with 30W. It protects electronics from overheating, overcurrents, overcharging, and short circuits and is RoHS, CE, and FCC certified. C harging will automatically stop when the battery is fully charged, and the LED light makes it easy to locate. The overall design is tiny, and all that sticks out from the cigarette lighter is the head. Plus, the package includes a black 100W USB-C to USB-C cable.

Editors choice 2. Anker 49.5W PowerDrive Speed+ 2 9.50 / 10 Anker chargers are among the safest devices, thanks to their reputation for reliability. The Anker 49.5W PowerDrive Speed+ 3 has two ports; the first is a 30W USB-C port with Power Delivery (PD), so you can rapidly charge your device using a USB cable. The second port is a standard USB connector with a built-in Anker PowerIQ 2.0 technology. This technology recognizes the connected device and regulates the charging current to ensure that the gadget charges as quickly as possible. As a plus, you can also use it to charge MacBooks. It's compact, the ports stick out of the lighter port, and an LED indicator makes finding it in the dark a breeze.

Best value 3. RAVPower VC018 Car Charger 8.50 / 10 Most famous for its power banks, RAVPower is a well-known brand in the electronic industry. The RAVPower VC018 car charger has a total power output of 36W and two charging ports. Both are standard 18W USB-A ports featuring Quick Charge 3.0 technology, which is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and later Qualcomm-certified devices. So, if you are a Samsung owner, this charger is definitely for you. But if you are looking for a laptop charger, you need to look elsewhere. RAVPower includes built-in overheating, overcurrent, overvoltage, short-circuit safety, and a bright LED indicator in the ports, despite its small size.

4. AUKEY 30W CC-A3 Dual-Port 9.00 / 10 If you're looking for something light with a quick charge, the AUKEY CC-A3 has you covered. It has two ports and a total power output of 30W; the USB-C port has a 30W max power output and PD 3.0 technology supporting PPS. So, you'll be able to charge your Samsung device or other devices that utilize PPS technology in record time—even your Nintendo Switch or a laptop with low power requirement. The USB-A port can charge your devices with 30W max, and, to top it off, it also features Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The design is what makes it unique. The aluminum body makes it super lightweight and controls the heat. The charger fits right into the lighter port with no parts sticking out, and thanks to a folding mini-handle, it's easy to pull out of the cigarette lighter.

5. iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 9.50 / 10 If you are tired of cords and USB ports, iOttie's unique design is what you're looking for. This charger is a phone stand with wireless charging technology. It connects to your car's lighter port but eliminates the need for extra cords. It has Qi certification and can charge Android devices at 10W and iPhones at 7.5W. Plus, it has an LED indicator to let you know if your device is charging. Finally, the stand features ventilation holes to ensure your device doesn't overheat. This charger can firmly fit onto a car's air vent or CD slot with the accompanying attachments in any vehicle. The whole package also includes an Easy One Touch Wireless 2 mount, the dual USB car charger, and an air vent & CD slot connector.

6. Anker PowerDrive III Duo 9.00 / 10 The PowerDrive III Duo is a car charger with 2 USB-C ports and a 40W total power output. Both ports have PowerIQ 3.0 technology and can provide 20W of power output. It can charge small laptops, most mobile devices, and even handheld consoles. Plus, Anker's MultiProtect safety technology protects your devices from overload protection and temperature management. This device is super tiny and lightweight, but it will stick out of the lighter port. The gentle LED light helps you safely locate your connections in the darkness.

7. Belkin BOOSTCHARGE Dual Car Charger with PPS 37W 9.00 / 10 From a brand you can rely on, the Belkin Dual Port Fast Car Charger has a total power output capability of 37W. With a 25W USB port and a 12W USB-A port, this charger can be used to charge two devices simultaneously. The USB-C port is PD 3.0 certified; it can charge your iPhone 50 percent in only 25 minutes and your Galaxy phone in 26 minutes. The charger also has a PPS charging feature, ensuring a safe and fast charging procedure. It does not go all the way into the lighter port; however, the design is minimalist. Plus, an LED light will also help users locate the ports.

8. Joyroom JR-CL05 72W car charger 8.50 / 10 Car chargers usually only provide charging ports for the front seats, but the Joyroom multiport charger provides three ports for the front seats and two for the back ones. It goes into the cigarette lighter port like any other car charger, but the second part, linked by a cable, can attach to the back of a seat with the included hook clip. The three ports of the front seat include two USB-A ports with Quick Charge 3.0 technology and an 18W power output, and one USB-C port with PD technology and a 20W power output. The backseat charger includes two ports: one USB-C PD and one USB-A quick charger 3.0. Due to its low power output, you can use this charger to charge larger devices such as laptops, but it's a great option if you want your passengers to juice up their phones too. The design is a bit bulky, and most of the charger is visible, but putting five ports on a charger is hard to do.

9. Flylead JR-CL07 55W car charger 8.50 / 10 For any RGB fans, a 55W FLYLEAD charger is all you might need. With two charging ports and an attached USB-C cable, this charger has 55W of power output capability. Equipped with PPS technology, you can use this charger to charge any phone at a record speed. The first port on this charger is a USB-C PD 25W, and the second is a USB-A QC3.0 port with an 18W power output. The cable output, however, is capable of delivering 30W of power. This means that you can charge your MacBook fully in 70 minutes. The long USB-C charging cable is particularly ideal for passengers in the vehicle's back seat. The car adapter's sturdy polycarbonate shell and PC flame retardant V-0 grade design protect it from overheating, over-loading, and over-charging. As a nice finishing touch, this charger has a built-in multicolored ring LED light that makes it easy to find at night.

10. SUNDA CC53 40W car charger 8.00 / 10 Sunda has produced an ordinary yet powerful charger to fit everyone's daily needs. The CC53 40W is a 4-port charger with a total of 40W of output power. It has two USB-C PD ports, each capable of delivering 20W of power, and two USB-A ports with QC 3.0 technology. Plus, it has multiple built-in protective methods to protect your equipment from excessive current, overheating, over-voltage, and over-load. Even though this charger is designed to be compact and small, a large part of it will remain visible when plugged into the cigarette lighter port. As far as looks go, the CC53 40W car charger is a trendy white and rose gold that complements any performance car interior. Plus, the faster-charging speeds make it ideal for daily travel. The LED light within the port makes it easy to locate the car charger in the dark, allowing you to drive safely.

Don't let your phone die on the road

While plenty of great car chargers are available, keep in mind the use case before buying. For instance, parents who need car chargers for themselves and their children might need to purchase something that will also provide ports for the backseats, such as the Joyroom multi-port charger.

Also, if you need a charger for more than just your phone, not all chargers can charge laptops, like the Chromebook and other larger devices. Usually, chargers with more than 45W power output are capable of charging large devices such as notebooks and Chromebooks. If that's your need, go with the Baseus CCZX-160CX car charger.

We recommend the RAVPower VC-18 if you need a cheap car charger with USB-A ports. Despite its low cost, it is of amazing quality, making it the best value. On the other hand, the Anker PowerDrive Speed+ 2 is a fantastic option for anyone searching for a high-quality product from a well-known brand that is also packed with the latest fast charging technology. Overall, there are no superior and inferior chargers on the market, and based on your needs and budget, you can choose from a wide range of options.