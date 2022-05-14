Choosing the best calendar app is very important for those with busy lives. While most apps share the same basic features, each offers a unique set of features that suit specific situations. Google Calendar works well and is preinstalled on our favorite Android tablets, but plenty of other options are worth investigating if you're looking for more depth or integration within some of the best Android apps around.

We've gathered the best calendar apps together, so you can easily find which one works for you. But if you need something simpler, try one of these excellent task management apps instead.

1 Google Calendar

If you're comfortable residing within the Google ecosystem, Google Calendar is a no-brainer. It's free, works beautifully with other Google apps like Gmail, and has a beautiful Material You appearance for those with Pixel phones.

Google Calendar's integration with other Google apps means that it'll suggest names, locations, and contact details when you add events. It can even scan Gmail for emails containing event information (e.g., flights or meetings) and automatically add them to your calendar.

2 Simple Calendar

Simple Calendar is one of the most straightforward calendar apps available on Android. While other apps try to pack in as many features as possible, Simple Calendar keeps things, well, simple! But don't be afraid of losing out on features. While it may not boast smart suggestions or Material You design, it gives you enough options to customize the app to your liking. It's also part of the Simple Mobile Tools suite of apps so that you can have an open-source ecosystem with a coherent theme.

3 Calengoo

Calengoo is a versatile calendar app that can appear slightly overwhelming initially due to the vast customization options. One of its notable features is its range of 31 widgets (Google Calendar has 2). Each of these widgets can be further customized with options that allow you to change how your calendar looks completely. It's perfect for people who get frustrated with other apps' limitations. It's not just customieither; it's packed with features from Evernote integration to to-do lists within events.

4 Digical

Digical is for people who love Google's aesthetic but don't want to use their apps. It offers a clean, minimalist interface that offers Material You integration. The core app is free, but we recommend upgrading to DigiCal+ if you use this as your primary calendar app. This premium version removes ads and includes features like a heat map to help spot free and busy periods and detailed weather forecasts. Plus, it'll only set you back $4.99

5 Calendar Notify

Calendar Notify isn't a dedicated calendar app; it's a companion app for your calendar app. Calendar Notify adds your upcoming events to your lock screen and status bar in a notification window. It's ideal for people who juggle many events and need to know what's coming up at a glance. Extensive customization tools mean you can tweak the app to show as much or as little information as you like and change its theme in just a couple of taps.

6 Any.do Tasks and Calendar

Any.do is a combination to-do list, planner, and calendar app. While many calendar apps offer similar features alongside a calendar, Any.do feels like three separate apps rolled into one. It's perfect for people who need a to-do list app, calendar app, and planner but hate constantly switching between apps. It doesn't suffer from an overload of features either, and it's cleverly designed to show you everything you need at a glance.

7 One Calendar

One Calendar is a great way to view all your calendars in one. It brings them together into an easy-to-read overview that can be viewed as a whole or calendar-by-calendar basis. While many calendar apps offer this feature, One Calendar's organized interface helps you get a clear overview of all your events. However, it is a bit light on features, so it might not be the best solution if you aren't using multiple calendars already.

8 TimeTree

TimeTree is a calendar app dedicated to sharing events with others. While other calendar apps allow you to add contacts to events or share an event, TimeTree also offers various features for those constantly organizing with groups. For example, each event has a chat room so that you can discuss it in a dedicated space and create separate calendars for each of your groups. So, if you organize and share a lot of events, this is the app for you.

Calendar by Calendar Date might not have the most exciting name, but it offers a brilliant range of features. It feels like a slimmed-down version of Any.do, so if you've tried that and found it a bit overwhelming, Calendar might be perfect. Its minimalist interface helps keep things clean without losing out on detail, and navigating the app is very intuitive. So, if simple is what you want, you've got it!

10 Business Calendar 2

If you're struggling to move away from Google Calendar, Business Calendar 2 should be your first step. Don't worry about the name; this app is just as suitable for personal use. It integrates perfectly with Google Calendar and can be installed on WearOS devices. Beyond this, it's got all the features you can expect from a calendar app, including a planner view, heat maps, schedule sharing, and more.

Choosing a calendar app is hard, so we recommend setting up your calendar on Google Calendar and syncing it to a few other calendar apps. This method means you can try out multiple calendar apps without confusing your dates. However, if you want to keep your personal data as secure as possible, try one of these open source calendar apps.