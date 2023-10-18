Summary Best Buy is starting its Early Black Friday deals on October 27 for Total and Plus members, with deals becoming available to the general public three days later.

Members of Best Buy's Total or Plus memberships will receive a $50 gift certificate when they spend $500 or more before October 31.

Best Buy will be offering a great variety of deals in categories like Smart Home and Chromebooks, often matching the deals offered by Amazon and Google Store.

Amazon's October Prime Days ended less than a week ago, and we're already diving into Black Friday, folks. Best Buy announced today that it's kicking off its Early Black Friday deals on October 27 for Total and Plus members, and then it's opening its sales up to everyone on October 30. Early Black Friday deals will run until November 17 — that's the Friday before Black Friday — and then kick over to Cyber Monday sales on November 26, the Sunday after Black Friday.

The first few days being exclusive to members of Best Buy's Total or Plus memberships isn't all that surprising — and Best Buy's running a monthlong promotion where members will get a $50 gift certificate when they spend $500 or more. Now, that sounds like a lot, until you remember that a shiny new Android phone can easily set you back $1000.

While the first week or so of deals likely won't be the "lowest price ever" variety — those will almost certainly be held until November 17 — but in categories like Smart Home and Chromebooks, Best Buy offers up a great variety, especially since it usually matches Amazon for any Echo, Ring, or Blink deals while also matching Google Store for any Nest deals. Best Buy's Chromebook deals will be quite interesting to watch, with the first discounts on the new Chromebook Plus models likely to come with Best Buy's Early Black Friday deals as well as close-out clearance sales on outgoing models, as we saw last year when Best Buy sold out of many popular models weeks before Black Friday arrived.

We'll be keeping an eye peeled as we inch closer and closer to the biggest shopping days of the year, bringing you the best deals to buy today and the best ones to wait on until the day itself.