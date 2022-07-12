Among the tidal wave of Prime Day's Chromebook deals, the sweetest deals have weirdly not been on Amazon. Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" has given us some stellar sales in the lead-up to today's shopping free-for-all, and this might be the best one yet.

Inside the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (1H), you get a Ryzen 3 3250C, which is more battery-friendly than Intel while still being powerful enough to work full-time on. 4GB of RAM is the bigger performance limiter here than the processor, but you likely won't notice the difference outside of video calls and tab hoarding.

Buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (1H) for $300 off

$200 at Best Buy

You may have noticed I've been using a 1H; that's because two generations of this Chromebook share the same Spin 514 name — and they are very different Chromebooks with very different goals. The Spin 514 (1H) is more geared towards the mid-range market with the more affordable Ryzen chipset and a focus on durability. In contrast, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2H) exudes premium with its fanless 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up-firing speakers with DTS Audio tuning, and doubling the base model's RAM and storage.

Fanless Intel processors on the best Chromebooks are few and far between these days, but Acer did it right on the Spin (2H). It doesn't overheat like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, it doesn't throttle like the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 did when it first debuted, and it's still got more than enough power for work or play. Amazon has both the i3 and i5 models of the Spin 514 (2H) $200 off for Prime Day, and either one would easily last you for years.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2H) (i3/8GB/128GB): $500 at Amazon ($200 off)

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2H) (i5/8GB/256GB): $600 at Amazon ($200 off)

These are far from the only Prime Day deals available today, as everything from the fanciest phones to the smallest earbuds have a discount going on today. If there's something you've had your eye on — or if there's a product type you want