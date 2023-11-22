TCL makes some of the best Google TVs around, with a wide selection of different models, features, and sizes to help you get what you need. Best Buy in particular loves selling these TVs, and, in fact, it's the only place you can find the 55-inch TCL QLED TV that I'm highlighting here today. It's one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen in the six years I've been covering these events.

Best Buy's Black Friday event has some huge savings in all categories even beyond screens, but this particular TV deal is too good to go unmentioned. I've been combing through Black Friday TV deals for days on end as we've neared the event proper, and this looks to be the most affordable 55-inch 4K QLED TV around.

TCL's 55-inch QLED panel is dazzling

Let's start with the specifications. The TCL Q550G has a 55-inch panel with 4K resolution. It uses Quantum dot (QLED) technology to boost color reproduction across gamuts, bolstered by support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. In a similar vein, the dual 10W speakers come with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital+ support, with DTS Virtual:X also thrown in for good measure. That means you won't have to immediately run out and buy a new soundbar for quality sound.

TCL doesn't specify the maximum panel brightness, but it does mention a "high brightness direct LED backlight" with more brightness. Compared to what, I'm not sure. The refresh rate defaults to 60Hz, but it can be boosted to 120Hz with built-in VRR support and AMD FreeSync compatibility. That's good enough for console gaming, though its HDMI ports are not the latest 2.1 standard.

You do get three HDMI ports (one with eARC), USB-A 3.0, SP/DIF digital audio, 3.5mm audio out, and Ethernet for easy connectivity. The TV's smarts are handled by Google TV Smart OS, with compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart home setups.

This is a big smart TV with a big QLED picture, and it usually retails for $450 at Best Buy. However, with Black Friday pricing it's down to $230. That's nearly 50% off. This isn't the absolute best TV that's discounted on Black Friday, but it's certainly one of the best discounts you'll find.

What about other 55-inch TV deals?

TCL isn't the only brand slashing its prices for this year's Black Friday, and Best Buy isn't the only retailer selling new screens. Samsung, one of the leading TV brands, has its popular "Frame" on sale for those who love an elegant, low-profile look, as well as its Q60C model with Quantum HDR, dual LED backlighting, and excellent gaming support.

LG also has a tasty deals on its 55-inch TV. The LG UQ70 is rather affordable at $300, though it doesn't offer as many high-end features as the TCL Q550G that I highlighted above. It's still a decent option if you prefer the webOS platform.