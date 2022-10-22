When it comes to Android tablets, Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs are among the best. They’re known for great performance, solid build quality, and reliable software updates. In fact, three of the Galaxy Tab series made our list of the best Android tablets you can buy this year, with the S8 garnering both the top spot and our Editor’s Choice badge. If you haven’t picked one up yet, now may be the time. Best Buy is taking up to $160 off select Galaxy tablets.

If you’re on a budget, or you’re not concerned with top-end performance and features, the A8 is the way to go. Released earlier this year, the Galaxy Tab A8 gives you a nice big 10.5” display and up to 128GB of storage. You’re not going to be setting any speed records with it, but there’s a lot of bang for your buck here that only gets better with discount. Best Buy is taking $50 off the 32GB model, $60 off the 64GB, and $70 off 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 The best cheap Android tablet just got even cheaper, and this weekend's discounts let you grab the models with 4GB RAM for the price of the base model. So, grab the extra memory for smoother performance and extra storage for more apps, games, or movies. View at Best Buy

For something more capable, you’ll want to move up to the Galaxy Tab S8. It has an 11-inch 120Hz display, and it’s better and faster in every way. Noteworthy features include the 4K ultra-wide dual front camera and the included S-Pen stylus, which allows you to draw and take notes with virtually zero lag. Best Buy is discounting the S8 $120 for the 128GB model, and $160 for the 256GB edition. The Galaxy Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra are also discounted, but the Tab S8 is just a more comfortable size (and price).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 While the Ultra and Plus may have stolen the show at launch, the normal Tab S8 is a better size and a better price while still having the same powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a beautiful screen. View at Best Buy

If you end up going with the S8, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy Tab S8 cases. Either way, though, you really can't go wrong. Just don't take too long to decide. The sale ends Monday.