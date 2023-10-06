As if Amazon's October Prime Day Sale wasn't enough to keep us excited over the weekend, Best Buy is stepping into the fold with a savings event of its own to hype us up even more. Starting today, Best Buy is kicking off it's weekend long Samsung Savings Event, a Samsung-focused deals extravaganza that offers savings on the brands top products including phones, 4K TVs, tablets, smartwatches, and even appliances.

The event, which starts today and goes through Sunday, October 8, gets the jump on Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days scheduled for next Tuesday, October 10, with a flurry of discounts on Samsung's best devices. The sale offers shoppers an early shot at holiday savings, including a Samsung phone deal that takes $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5, audio deals that include over 40% off the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds, and deals that offer free goodies with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

What's more, there are additional savings and discounts available for My Best Buy members, including a special offer that takes $100 off a future Samsung purchase when members spend at least $1,000 during the Samsung Savings Event this weekend. While that is a bit of a high mark to reach, if you're looking at more expensive items like appliances or TVs this weekend, it's a good way to earn a future discount on your next Samsung buy.

There are tons of deals available to check out, but we've listed some of the best deals at Best Buy's Samsung Savings Event below.

Best Samsung deals at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $900 $1200 Save $300 Best Buy is knocking $300 off the Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the previous generation premium tablet that delivers a stellar slate for power users. The larger 14.6-inch screen makes it great for productivity and streaming, with hardware that's suitable for everything from multitasking to gaming. On top of the discount, Best Buy is also throwing in a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a 3-month subscription to YouTube Premium for new subscribers, a 6-month subscription to Norton 360, and a 3-month subscription to a Google One 100GB cloud storage plan at no extra charge. $900 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $370 $450 Save $80 Pick up a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for up to $80 off this weekend at Best Buy, which brings this premium wearable to one of its lowest prices in months. The discount depends on the style you're picking up, with the standard black titanium option getting a $50 discount and the gray titanium getting a larger $80 discount. $370 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey G4 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor $250 $350 Save $100 While there are tons of Samsung gaming monitors on sale at Best Buy this weekend, this deal on the G4 Series 27-inch FHD is hard to beat. At $100 off, this high-performace 240Hz display delivers a great balance of quality and value. $250 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Free eGift Card! While there isn't a price discount on the Galaxy S23+ this weekend, there's a good offer that throws in some gifts with the phone. Buyers get a free $150 eGift Card to use at Best Buy, which is plenty of dough to pick up some accessories for your new phone. Plus, if you've got an old device to trade in, you could get up to $500 in credits to bring that price tag down a bit. $1000 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Free Storage Upgrade! $870 $1060 Save $190 Best Buy is offering a slick bundle deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 Series which not only bumps you up to the 256GB option at no charge, it also takes 50% off the Samsung Cover Keyboard Slim to turn your tablet into a 2-in-1 hybrid. The offer applies to all versions of the Galaxy Tab S9, but the best price by far is on the flagship model. $870 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED Tizen Smart TV $1800 $2600 Save $800 Samsung premium S90C Series 4K OLED TVs are a sight to behold, offering stunning picture quality thanks to the brands Neural Quantum Processor and crystal clear OLED display. At $2,600 normally, this can be a tough buy for some, but with an $800 discount it's one of the best TVs in its class at this price. $1800 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $80 $150 Save $70 The Galaxy Buds Live offer a solid set of earbuds that work well in day-to-day use. The comfortable design is great for all-day us, and the battery life is there to match. They may not hit the same mark as the Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds 2, but the price is hard to beat at almost 50% off $80 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Q-Series 9.1.4ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar $1000 $1400 Save $400 If you're looking for a good sound system to amp up the home theater setup, Samsung's Q Series soundbars offers a great balance. With Dolby Atmos support and Q-Symphony to pair up with Samsung TVs seamlesslly, this 9.1.4ch system takes your movie night to a whole new level. $1000 at Best Buy

While Best Buy's event does end on Sunday, this is a great early start to the holiday shopping season. Amazon's upcoming October Prime Day may have some deals on Samsung products, but Best Buy's event is rife with great deals that are hard to beat. If you were after any particular Samsung devices this season, whether it be for yourself or as a gift, you won't do yourself any favors by waiting until Black Friday sales to start shopping, so take advantage of this sale before it ends on Sunday.