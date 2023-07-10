When Prime Day arrives, it's usually Amazon that takes center stage on the retail front, but these days its competitors aren't simply going to lay down and allow the shopping giant enjoy all the traffic. For 2023's Prime Day, Best Buy is celebrating by launching its own Black Friday in July event, which is essentially the retailer's version of Prime Day with countless discounts across various product categories.

Although we're still recovering from the fact we're seeing an early Black Friday for the year, we've rounded up some of the best mobile and PC-related deals from Best Buy's Black Friday in July event right here. As an added bonus, Best Buy is offering exclusive discounts to My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members, so it's worth checking the site for additional deals.

Best Black Friday in July deals

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $200 $280 Save $80 This is a great low price for the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. We'd also check Samsung directly if you have an old device to trade in as the company will subtract an extra $70 on top of the already applied discount. $200 at Samsung $280 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $394 $499 Save $105 It's possible to save a full $100 off the Pixel 7a if the device is activated today through a supporting carrier. The Pixel 7 is a full $600, which makes its sibling all that more appealing, especially with this additional saving. $394 at Best Buy

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) $385 $549 Save $164 We're BIG fans of this deal on a premium Chromebook with a full $165 discount. One may assume the hardware is lacking to warrant the sale, but it's anything but with all-day battery life, passively-cooled performance, and 8GB of RAM to keep you up and running for hours. $385 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $600 $800 Save $200 Did you know Amazon makes its own Fire TVs? Well, you do now and Best Buy has some of them on sale with this 65-inch model discounted to just $600. It's a killer screen with a QLED panel and the integrated Fire TV UI makes it painless to find what you want to watch. $600 at Best Buy

