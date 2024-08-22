Now, you're probably used to seeing tons of great deals from wireless carriers offering a free Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro if you're willing to sign a contract. And while these deals are great, they do often require a few years of commitment in order to take advantage. But if you're not looking to sign up with a new wireless carrier or extend your current contract, then going with an unlocked model is going to be your next best option.

While there are some good promotions, the deals for these types of phones aren't going to be as alluring for the most part, but if you have the right handset, doing a trade-in could net you a huge discount on the Pixel 9 or 9 Pro, and even get you one for free. With that said, we've managed to wrangle up some of the best trade-in deals available right now on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. So let's take a look.

How do trade-in promotions work?

Close

For the most part, it's a pretty seamless process that just requires you to have an older phone. Now, a disclaimer here, because different phones offer different values, and at different times. The trade-in values for devices are always changing, so be aware of this. And in the case of Best Buy, trade-in values are also different if you're going into a physical retail location as well.

Luckily, you don't need to march into your local store to get some idea of how much your device will be worth, as you can do it online through the brand's website. Now, in order to get the best pricing for your trade-in device, you're going to want to head to the Pixel 9 product page on Best Buy and initiate the trade-in process from there. This will allow you to take advantage of any bonus credit the retailer is offering.

In the first image above, you can see the trade-in area highlighted, which is where you can start the process. From there, you can select the brand and type of phone you have. You can search Best Buy's database to find the exact model you own, and then process it to see just how much the retailer will provide for trade-in credit. As you can see from the last image, Best Buy is offering much more for your device if you're trading in for a new phone.

But you can also get a gift card later, if you do not want to make a purchase right now, but the value received will be substantially lower. As stated before, the values can always change, but it looks like some of the top phones from this year and last year are fetching the best trade-in values. And if you do manage to trade in, say, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 1TB of storage, you're going to be able to get a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro or even a Pixel 9 Pro XL for free.

Below are just some of the trade-in values that we were seeing at the time of writing this article. Again, these values are not set in stone, and we have seen fluctuations over the past week, so things can always change. Also, as noted before, we have seen reports of different trade-in values being offered in stores, so if you want to try, we'd recommend heading in to you local location to if you can get more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 1TB: $1099 credit

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 512GB: $660 credit

Google Pixel 8 Pro 1TB: $625 credit

Google Pixel 7 Pro 512GB: $480 credit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB: $750 credit

Best Google Pixel 9 trade-in deals

Free with trade-in + $100 gift card Google Pixel 9 The Pixel 9 is a great choice if you want a new Pixel but are on a budget. If you have the right phone, you can get it now for free when you trade in the right device. Free with trade-in + $100 gift card

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro trade-in deals

Free with trade-in + $200 gift card Google Pixel 9 Pro The Pixel 9 Pro is the top-end option, featuring the best hardware assortment in the brand's lineup. And if you have the right phone, you can get it now for free when you trade in the right device. Plus, Best Buy is offering a $200 credit that can be used on future purchases. Free with trade-in + $200 gift card

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL trade-in deals

Free with trade-in + $200 gift card Google Pixel 9 Pro XL The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the top-end option, featuring the best hardware assortment in the brand's lineup and the largest display too. And if you have the right phone, you can get it now for free when you trade-in. Plus, Best Buy is offering a $200 credit that can be used on future purchases. Free with trade-in + $200 gift card

For the most part, these deals are pretty sweet. And no matter what, you're going to get a free Best Buy credit worth up to $200 that can be used to pick up some sweet Pixel 9 cases, or you can even use it to buy something else. We have to state again that these trade-in values are always changing, so if you don't think you're getting a fair price for your phone, try back later.

Or you can always try the Google Store to see if the promotions are better. And once everything is complete, you'll be sent instructions through an email on how to process the phone. Just make sure you factory reset the phone before sending it in, because if you don't, you won't receive any credit. And be sure to act quick because these preorder promotions won't be around for long.