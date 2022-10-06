Preorders are now open for the Google Pixel 7, which will be officially released on October 13. Like all high-end phones, the new Pixel 7 and its Pro counterpart aren't exactly cheap. Best Buy is doing its best to take away some of the sting of the high price tag by offering a $100 gift card with Pixel 7 preorders or $200 if you opt for the Pixel 7 Pro. That essentially amounts to a $100-$200 discount if you happen to be in the market for, say, a pair of high-quality Bluetooth earbuds.

Considering the advanced hardware and sophisticated operating system on both Pixel variants, you'd expect it to be a pretty pricey piece of equipment. But not only is Best Buy willing to part with a substantial gift card in exchange for a preorder, but it's also offering up to $400 off for eligible trade-ins. These specific deals apply to the unlocked versions of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and you have until October 23 to take advantage of them in full. So if you're already planning on upgrading to Google's newest flagship smartphone, Best Buy is one of the most enticing places to do so. And if you're on the fence about it, the combination of the gift card and trade-in discount may be enough to push you over the edge.

Pixel 7 Pro

$900

But wait, there's more — in fact, there's a handful of places to find Google's premium handset while saving some cash. In particular, Google itself promises up to $750 in trade-in value for specific Pixel models and a $200 Google Store credit that rivals Best Buy's deal. If you, like many, enjoy Google's premium smartphone accessories and other products, consider purchasing directly from the manufacturer.

Pixel 7 Pro

$900

Google Pixel 7 Source: Google Google's Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after the 6 Pro's initial stumbles last year, improving stability and taking the camera prowess to new levels with image fusing and 4K60fps video on all cameras. 30W fast charging and Pixel's addictive features like automatic Call screening and Pixel recorder help make the Pixel 7 Pro an alluring phone even as an iterative update.

