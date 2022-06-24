The Google Pixel 6a was officially unveiled at last month's I/O 2022, although it won't arrive until late July. With Google having shared all the info on the budget-conscious version of the Pixel 6 at its annual developer conference, it feels like we know practically everything there is to about it. Ahead of its availability next month, a landing page for the Pixel 6a is already live on Best Buy's website.

Although the phone is listed as coming soon, it's common knowledge at this point that pre-orders for the Pixel 6a will go live on July 21, with outright sales commencing a week later, depending on where you live.

So why would you buy your Pixel 6a from Best Buy rather than the Google Store? Well, for starters, retailers like this offer some attractive promotions from time to time. Moreover, customers have the option to choose from multiple carriers, while Best Buy will also sell the unlocked version of the Pixel 6a.

The retailer will offer the mid-ranger in all launch-day colors, including Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. Customers can choose to pay $449 outright or opt for Best Buy's 12-month financing program at $37.42/month. The company's website even has a banner set up for the Pixel 6a, which pops up when searching for phrases like "Pixel 6a" or just "Pixel," as 9to5Google notes.

Best Buy should welcome the addition of the Pixel 6a to its shelves with some high expectations, considering the Pixel 6's reasonalby strong sales performance. At least, that's what Google saw, while the story looked a little different among carriers.

Unlike some Pixel phones in the recent past, Google is shooting for the stars with the Pixel 6a. A new Pixel device hasn't made it to several key markets, especially India, for over two years, so it's clear that Google has a lot at stake with its latest mid-year Pixel refresh.