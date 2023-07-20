Key Takeaways Philips Hue is well-regarded for its innovative and easy-to-use smart lighting products that work seamlessly with major smart home platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant.

The only drawback is that Hue products are typically on the more expensive side, so a 20% off sale at Best Buy provides an opportunity to make them more affordable.

Best Buy offers a range of eligible Hue products for the discount, including starter kits, lightstrips, and a bridge, allowing customers to easily bundle items together and enjoy their respective savings.

Philips Hue is to smart lights what Ring is for doorbell cameras. The company has been making innovative lighting products for a long time now, and there are few things easier to recommend in the tech space than a bulb or light strip with its insignia on it. The only real caveat of the Hue line is that its products tend to be on the more expensive side, so we try to jump on any sales when they arise, and there just so happens to be one going on at Best Buy. The retailer is taking 20% off any two or more (eligible) Hue smart home items.

Source: Philips Philips Hue 20% off 2 or more eligible items We are huge fans of the Philips Hue line of smart lighting products and believe they are some of the best on the market. They are easy to set up and use, and they work well with major smart home platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant. While they are typically on the more expensive side, today's 20% off sale helps make them more affordable. See at Best Buy

Philips Hue products eligible for the discount

There are five Hue products eligible for the 20% discount, including two Philips Hue smart LED starter kits, a standalone Hue Bridge for connecting existing Hue lights, a Lightstrip Base Kit, and a Lightstrip extension. Best Buy handles everything for you — just select which items you want to purchase from the list, and they will automatically be bundled together with their respective savings.

The 60W Smart LED Starter Kit is a Best Buy exclusive, and is perfect for anyone wanting to dip their toes in the smart home or smart lighting waters. The Lightstrip Base Kit is great for creating colorful effects in hard-to-reach places such as under kitchen counters or behind TV sets and computer displays. Whichever you decide to go with, be sure to act quickly. This 20% off sale is only around for a limited time.