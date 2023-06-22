The sharp rise of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) apps leaves consumers, especially electronics consumers, with a question that's new and very old: Should they save the cash to buy more expensive items or use a type of financing?

BNPL apps specialize in specific, short-term financing that doesn't create drawbacks when used correctly. We're talking about payment options like no interest charged, help with your budget, and online shopping opportunities. If you're interested, read on to learn how these apps work and find our top picks to get started.

What's a Buy Now, Pay Later app?

Think of these apps as a modern, streamlined form of a checkout loan, a way to use immediately available credit to purchase an item and pay for it in installments without many of the miserable parts of signing up for a financing plan. All you do is set up your debit card or bank account and plan your repayment. In part because of apps like these, BNPL loans saw astronomical growth during the COVID years and are now a common way to finance big expenses.

Every BNPL app is a little different and has different rules about using it, spending limits, and more. If you're taking out a type of loan via the app, you'll want options that are secure, easy to understand, and widely supported. We go over the best below, but let's dig deeper into how these apps work.

Are these apps safe to use? Is it a smart financial decision?

The appeal of a Buy Now, Pay Later app is that you can finance larger purchases you don't have the cash for right now and pay them off over time. Plus, instead of signing up for a financing program every time, you can sign up for one app, go through one credit check, and have it apply to all kinds of online stores, from Apple to Sephora.

In any financing situation, the devil's in the details. For example, some "easy" loans have high interest rates that cost more than it's worth to take out a loan. And some apps can have hidden fees that make them notably user-unfriendly.

Good BNPL apps typically have two categories of options. The first category offers 0% APR (Annual Percent Rate, a way to calculate interest rates) for shorter terms that you usually pay off within a few months with larger sums of cash. These options typically don't charge interest at all, so you won't pay more than the cash value of the purchase as long as you make your payment on time (otherwise, you have to pay fees for late payments). That's what makes BNPL apps useful.

The second category of options offers loans with longer monthly payments and adds an interest rate, sometimes as high as 30% APR. That's pretty bad. These rates are often so bad that you're often better off using a just-okay credit card or signing up for in-store financing. So it's important to use BNPL apps the right way, with the expectation that you'll pay off loans with a few large payments over several months to a year at most.

BNPL apps shouldn't be used solely to build good credit. There's limited evidence that this works, and it's not a great habit to get into. Although, some apps use this approach in their marketing.

What can you buy with a BNPL app?

Technically you buy all kinds of things. The top BNPL payment apps support up to 40,000 merchants around the world. But generally, these loans are best suited for more expensive, one-time purchases. Think of things like a new Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phone, a treadmill, an important jewelry gift, a mattress, or a GPU for your computer. These items are where BNLP apps really shine. However, it's essential to ensure you have access to reliable income in the months ahead to fully pay for the product you choose, as well as the ability to make a first down payment.

Best BNPL apps in 2023

Which BNPL apps offer the best terms with the least amount of hassle? Here are the most effective versions, including options from well-known brands, apps that can help budget, and services for easy installment payments.

Affirm

Affirm's app is straightforward, which is good when exploring financing options. The clear-cut interface doesn't hide any of the facts like you may be used to with credit card companies. You can see each payment plan option, the APR, and your total payment at the end of the plan, so you can see how much you'll save by not paying any interest. The ideal way to avoid interest is dividing payments into four total, made every two weeks. You can also use the Affirm service to get pre-qualified for financing, which can help you save a little bit of time, then enable an autopay so that you don't miss deadlines after your first payment.

Affirm supports tons of retailers, from smaller boutiques to well-recognized brands. You can use its interface to shop Amazon deals, look up Saks products, purchase a Delta flight package, and more. You can also shop at Best Buy, eBay, Walmart, and Adidas. And the list goes on. Not every product from the store is available with Affirm, and some products may have different terms than others (something that's true for all BNPL apps), so look at the details. Affirm's upfront details and different ways to shop, including a browser extension, make this easy.

PayPal Pay with BNPL

PayPal has its own BNPL service, and it's compatible with a large group of merchants. You may not need to set up anything else if you have a PayPal account you actively use. Just check out with PayPal and choose from their financing options to access choices. For payments between $30 and $1,500, you can split purchases into four payments and avoid interest charges. Any longer, and you're looking at an APR between 10% and 30%.

You also have the option to shop directly on the PayPal website. This has advantages. You can scroll through the current deals and discounts offered by companies like Samsung, Walmart, Adidas, Macys, and PayPal that guess what you like based on your previous activity. Just keep an eye on late fees for your large purchases!

Sezzle

Sezzle has been around since before the BNPL boom and continues to offer one of the best and broadest merchant stores to shop through. As with other options, your best choice is a three- to four-payment plan made every two weeks to avoid interest, although you have other options. We're also fans of how Sezzle organizes its massive store, with big categories like Outdoor, Men's Clothing, Electronics, and more. That makes it easy to browse multiple brands at once like you would on Amazon.

Sezzle also plays up the ability to build your credit, including the ability to report your Sezzle account to credit bureaus to prove you made all payments. We don't recommend relying on a BNPL app for building credit, but Sezzle is probably your best choice if you need this option. Like other apps, you can use it as a virtual card for in-person payments at brick-and-mortar providers.

Afterpay

Afterpay is smaller than our other picks, but it has special advantages. It focuses on deals and roundups of the latest discounts or recommended products from many brands, so you can save money and get financing at the same time. The app also connects with the Pulse Rewards program, so you automatically earn points over time that unlock new discounts, gift cards, and other advantages. These features make it friendly for more casual buyers who like to browse online. Just remember that the same four-payment setup is the best way to avoid interest and rescheduling unless you have to.

Klarna

Klarna's model is perfect for the patient. It encourages you to save items and compare prices between stores, then wait for price drops or discounts, so the purchase is in your comfort zone (again, the four-time payment model reigns supreme, and Klarna doesn't offer many other options). It also has a rewards program to earn brand rewards over time and access new club options.

While Klarna's store is one of our favorites along with Sezzle, buy only from partnered stores with the K logo. Otherwise, Klarna charges you a service fee that increases the overall cost.

Find the right apps for your financial plans

BNPL apps are a new way to shop for larger purchases and divide them into several interest-free payments to make managing your finances easier. They can be dangerous, especially if you choose poor loan terms. Still, when used carefully, they offer a variety of benefits. Now you know several of the top options to check out.

If you think you have bad credit, only sign up with an app that specializes in loans that don't need a good credit score. When restoring your credit score, you'll want to avoid failed hard credit checks, especially repeated ones. Otherwise, feel free to start exploring your options!