Whether you're looking to save some money in your back-to-school shopping or you just want to treat yourself to a new gadget at a sweet price, Best Buy's members-only sale is worth checking out. The retailer is taking up to 40% off some of its most popular products, including Samsung QLED 8K TVs, mesh Wi-Fi systems, Lenovo Chromebooks, and computer accessories. You do have to be a paid member of the My Best Buy program to get access, but depending on the deal you're after, it's probably still a lot cheaper to sign up and get the savings rather than just buy the product outright. We've highlighted some of our favorite deals below, but you can check out the full promotion on Best Buy's website to browse through all the discounts.

My Best Buy Plus or Total required for member-only savings Best Buy's My Best Buy program offers customers perks in the form of 3 different plans. There's the base free plan, which offers free shipping. Then there are the Plus and Total plans, which cost $50 per year and $180 per year, respectively. The paid plans offer exclusive discounts and other benefits, and you must be on one of them to participate in today's sale. See at Best Buy

Best deals from the members-only sale

Source: Samsung QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Save $200 with My Best Buy $2300 $3800 Save $1500 Football season is almost here, and if you want an incredible TV to watch your team dominate, you should check out the QN800 Neo from Samsung. It features a mind-blowing 8K resolution, with upscaling for non-8K content, it's loaded with features, and right now, MBB members can get $1,500 off the 75-inch model. $2300 at Best Buy

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Deco X4300 Pro Save $100 with My Best Buy $250 $350 Save $100 Upgrade your home wireless network to Wi-Fi 6 with this TP-Link Deco X4300 Pro mesh system. It features three access points that can blanket up to 7,000 square feet with fast, wireless Internet. It's easy to set up and manage, it's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and it's $100 off right now for MBB members. $250 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Frame TV (2022) Free Bezel with My Best Buy Paying My Best Buy members can get a free bezel (frame) along with the purchase of select Samsung Frame TVs. Just add your TV to your cart, return to the promo page, and add a same-sized bezel to your cart. It's a discount of up to $200, depending on Frame size. Free Bezel with purchase

Source: Amazon Blue Yeti USB Mic My Best Buy members save $11 $99 $130 Save $31 The Blue Yeti Professional USB Condenser Microphone is easy to recommend for aspiring musicians, podcasters, and streamers. It's a breeze to set up, produces excellent sound quality, and My Best Buy members can grab one for under $100. $99 at Best Buy

Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook Save $40 with My Best Buy $439 $479 Save $40 The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook comes in many flavors — this particular one features a 15.6" touchscreen, an Intel processor, 8GB of memory, and 64GB of storage. It's a great mid-range, 2-in-1 option for both students and adults alike, and MBB members can get $40 off right now. $439 at Best Buy

There are some great deals here, including $1,500 off the beautiful 8K Samsung TV, which is extremely timely given that football season is about to start up again. The same goes for the laptop deals, with everyone heading back to school soon. If none of these things pique your interest, Best Buy is also offering some great discounts on things like earbuds, USB-C cables, webcams, and other useful gadgets.

More deals

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S5 100Hz FreeSync Monitor: $270 (save $110)

JBL - Endurance Peak II True Wireless Earbuds: $60 (save $40)

Insignia - 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Kit: $23 (save $10)

Insignia - 6-foot USB-C to USB-C Charge-and-Sync Cable: $9 (save $4)

HP 2-in-1 14B 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook: $379 (save $40)

Logitech Design Collection Limited Edition Wireless Mouse: $15 (save $5)

Logitech - StreamCam Plus 1080 Webcam: $125 (save $45)