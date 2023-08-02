LG OLED 4K Smart TV With LG's OLED 4K Smart TVs, you get accurate and vivid colors, the easy-to-use webOS smart platform with all your favorite streaming apps, and modern features like Google and Alexa built-in. The models in Best Buy's sale range from 43" to 83", and prices start at $900 From $900 at Best Buy

With the Women's World Cup going on right now, football season around the corner, and the Summer Olympics next year, there's never been a better time to consider getting a new television. Best Buy understands this, and is offering some extra motivation by discounting a number of its LG TVs by up to 25%. These aren't the low- or mid-range TVs you see on special during Black Friday — these are OLED 4K TVs that produce such deep blacks and vivid colors that your guests will comment on how good the picture quality is. The sets also include the coveted webOS smart TV platform, tons of gaming-specific features, and right now you can grab one for as low as $900.

LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV $900 $1000 Save $100 The LG C2 4K Smart TV features a beautiful OLED display that produces deep blacks and crisp colors. It has all the features you'd want in a smart TV, including streaming apps and voice control, and right now you can get the 42" model for just $900. $900 at Best Buy

LG B2 $1300 $1750 Save $450 For a bigger TV and a bigger discount, check out the deal on this LG 65" B2 Series. It has a lot of the same features as the C2, along with 120Hz refresh rate and tons of gaming-specific goodies. On sale for $1,300, this particular set is 25% off. $1300 at Best Buy

Other LG OLED 4K TV deals

If neither of the above TV deals catch your eye, maybe one of these will. In all, there are more than a dozen LG OLED sets on sale at Best Buy, across various sizes and lines, and they're all accessible via Best Buy's sale page. Another one that sticks out for us is $500 off the 42" LG Flex. It's still expensive at $2,500 — especially for its smaller size — but its special design can switch between a flat and curved screen in seconds. That makes it great for gaming, movie-watching, and much more. You can check out some of the other deals below.

LG - Flex 42" Class OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $2500 (save $500)

LG - 55" Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1400 (save $300)

LG - 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $2200 (save $300)

LG - 83" Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $4000 (save $500)

LG - 77" Class G2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with Gallery Design: $3400 (save $400)

Whichever one you decide to go with, just make sure you do it quick. These prices won't be around forever.