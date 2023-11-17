It's easy to kick back and ignore the early Black Friday deals with the intention of seeking out the "real" discounts on the actual shopping day, but the time for that has essentially passed. With Thanksgiving now less than a week away, many official Black Friday sales have begun, and that means the prices are low, and the quantities are limited. Best Buy, for example, launched a fresh round of deals today, with significant discounts on just about everything in the store. Smart speakers start at just $18, there are smart displays for $50, and Chromebooks as low as $129. We've rounded up our favorite deals for you below.

Best Buy Shop the full Black Friday sale See at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday deals