It's easy to kick back and ignore the early Black Friday deals with the intention of seeking out the "real" discounts on the actual shopping day, but the time for that has essentially passed. With Thanksgiving now less than a week away, many official Black Friday sales have begun, and that means the prices are low, and the quantities are limited. Best Buy, for example, launched a fresh round of deals today, with significant discounts on just about everything in the store. Smart speakers start at just $18, there are smart displays for $50, and Chromebooks as low as $129. We've rounded up our favorite deals for you below.
Best Buy
Shop the full Black Friday sale
Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Source: Google
Google Pixel 7aInstant rebate!$374 $499 Save $125
- Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic$320 $400 Save $80
- Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6$230 $300 Save $70
- Source: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord N30 5GSave $150 w/ Activate Today$150 $300 Save $150
- Source: Acer
Acer Chromebook Spin 311$129 $249 Save $120
-
TCL 43-inch S Class Fire TV$100 $230 Save $130
- Source: Bose
Bose QuietComfort 45$199 $329 Save $130
- Source: Amazon
Beats Studio Pro$170 $350 Save $180
- Source: Jabra
Jabra Elite 3$40 $70 Save $30
- Source: Amazon
Amazon Echo Pop$18 $40 Save $22
- Source: Google
Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation$50 $100 Save $50
- Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$180 $280 Save $100