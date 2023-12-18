In a down-to-the-wire move that's sure to save a ton of last-minute shoppers from disappointment this weekend, the Best Buy Last-Minute Sales event just kicked off today, and it brought a bunch of new gift-worthy offers just ripe for the picking.

The week-long sale, which ends on Sunday, December 24 at 11:59PM CT, drops just in time to give shoppers a chance to make a purchase and get their gift in time for Christmas. Thanks to Best Buy offering both same-day delivery and in-store pickup of most of the items that are part of the sale, there's still hope that you'll find the right gift and be able to put it under the tree this Sunday.

Along with a mix of older deals we saw throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Best Buy is featuring new discounts and special offers on everything including appliances, smart tech, toys, and more. We've listed a few of our favorite last-minute Christmas deals available at Best Buy below, but don't wait too long to check out everything the company's week-long sale has to offer.

Last-Minute smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $240 $300 Save $60 $240 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $330 $400 Save $70 $330 at Best Buy

If a smart wearable is what you're after this week, you'll be happy to know that two of the best Samsung watches to date — the Galaxy Watch 6 and its premium counterpart, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic — are on sale this week at Best Buy. What's even better, each watch is back down to its lowest price ever, with the standard Watch 6 receiving a $60 price cut and the Watch 6 Classic a $70 one.

Samsung's latest generation Galaxy Watch brings with it a few enhancements over its predecssor, including a more responsive feel thanks the upgrade to an Exynos W930 chipset, a slightly new design with a reduced bezel that offers more screen space, and a much more vibrant display.

The Classic version takes it one step further, feature the same upgrades and a sturdier stainless steel casing for added durability and wear resistance. For the die-hard Samsung fans, the Watch 6 Classic is the proper choice, offering a stylish watch that pairs seamlessly with the Galaxy ecosystem.

Last-Minute Christmas headphone deals

A good pair of headphones always make for a great gift for the musically inclined friend, and Best Buy's sale offers some of top-tier wireless headphones and wireless earbuds on sale. Specifally, the Beat Studio Pro headphones and the Beats Studio Buds.

Both are 50% off this week, offering exceptional savings on an excellent set of headphones and earbuds for the price. Beats usually come with a premium price tag, which they earn thanks to excellent sound quality and a comfortable design, so at standard pricing they can be a bit tough to justify.

However, with each back down to its best price of the year, both offer a product that performs well above the price of admission.

How to score exclusive deals and even more savings at Best Buy

Along with the fresh batch of deals Best Buy is offering this week, if you're a My Best Buy member, you can earn additional savings and exclusive offers during the Last-Minute Sales event. For example, this TCL 50" OLED 4K TV gets an extra $50 discount exlcusively for My Best Buy Plus and Total members.

While you can sign up for a free My Best Buy membership at any time, which includes free 2-day shipping on all purchases, it's the mid-tier and premium-level plans that offer the exclusive offers. With the Plus membership starting at $50 a year, and the Total membership starting at $180 a year, we will say it's quite the investment.

However, if you shop at Best Buy often, than the exclusive savings and deals you gain access to can often offset this cost of Best Buy's new membership program.